Indianapolis, IN

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Longmont Leader

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient. “A truly selfless superstar,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3...
DENVER, CO
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game

The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers injury updates for Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Kendall Brown, and TJ McConnell

The scene at the Indiana Pacers practice on Tuesday was a little different than usual. Forward Aaron Nesmith, who is having a career year with the Pacers, was in sweats instead of practice gear. On the other end of the court, big man Daniel Theis was getting some work in on the same basket as wing Chris Duarte. Theis was seen in practice attire for the first time in over a month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers Still Heated Over Knicks Analyst's 'Wannabe All-Star' Comment

Never mind Reggie vs. Spike. It's all about Tyrese vs...MSG Network?. The New York Knicks' rivalry with the Indiana Pacer has fizzled out in the new century after previously serving as must-see TV in the 1990s. But the TV aspect might be playing a part again thank to Knicks analyst Wally Szczerbiak, whose comments from the teams' last get-together apparently remain on Indiana's bulletin board.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return

Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday

Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. The Pelicans recently expressed hope that Ingram would be able to return during the team's current five-game road trip, but Monday's game in Cleveland will be his final chance to do so before the team returns home to face the Heat on Wednesday. He hasn't suited up since Nov. 25, so it seems likely that he'll face a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday

Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to play Friday

Nuggets coach Mike Malone said Murray rolled his ankle a "little bit" Wednesday and should be able to suit up for Friday's game versus the Clippers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray left Wednesday's 126-97 win over the Suns early due to the injury, but he doesn't appear to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds

Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates glass with 18 boards

Jokic produced 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over the Suns. Jokic was well on his way to yet another triple-double by halftime with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. The reigning MVP added nine points, nine boards and three dimes in the third quarter, falling just one assist shy of notching his 12th triple-double of the season after sitting for all of the final period. Jokic posted game highs in rebounds (18) and assists (9) and has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 11 contests.

