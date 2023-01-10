Read full article on original website
Hardaway Trade to Heat? How Lowry Fits with Mavs' Luka - 5 Factors
Tim Hardaway Jr. trade rumors? What factors are in play with these Dallas Mavs idea moving toward the deadline?
Lakers Want Trade for Cam Reddish of Knicks?
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Huge Announcement Given On Cavaliers Guard Ricky Rubio
On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is expected to make his season debut on Thursday, January 12.
With Ja Morant out, Tyus Jones outshines brother Tre in Memphis Grizzlies' win over Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs were down three points when head coach Gregg Popovich seemed to pull out one of his chess pieces late in the fourth quarter. San Antonio fouled Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams away from the ball and put the 33% shooting big man on the free-throw line.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
The Longmont Leader
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient. “A truly selfless superstar,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3...
The Commercial Appeal
Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game
The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
FOX Sports
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers injury updates for Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Kendall Brown, and TJ McConnell
The scene at the Indiana Pacers practice on Tuesday was a little different than usual. Forward Aaron Nesmith, who is having a career year with the Pacers, was in sweats instead of practice gear. On the other end of the court, big man Daniel Theis was getting some work in on the same basket as wing Chris Duarte. Theis was seen in practice attire for the first time in over a month.
Yardbarker
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers Still Heated Over Knicks Analyst's 'Wannabe All-Star' Comment
Never mind Reggie vs. Spike. It's all about Tyrese vs...MSG Network?. The New York Knicks' rivalry with the Indiana Pacer has fizzled out in the new century after previously serving as must-see TV in the 1990s. But the TV aspect might be playing a part again thank to Knicks analyst Wally Szczerbiak, whose comments from the teams' last get-together apparently remain on Indiana's bulletin board.
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Jalen Smith for inactive Aaron Nesmith (illness) on Wednesday night
Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Smith will make his 28th start this season after Aaron Nesmith was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup against a Knicks' team ranked 43.2 FanDuel points to his position, Smith's FanDuel salary stands at $5,200.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. The Pelicans recently expressed hope that Ingram would be able to return during the team's current five-game road trip, but Monday's game in Cleveland will be his final chance to do so before the team returns home to face the Heat on Wednesday. He hasn't suited up since Nov. 25, so it seems likely that he'll face a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return.
Kings-Rockets gameday live: Huerter wants his shot at 3-Point Contest; Monk a slam dunk?
Kings guard Kevin Huerter wants a chance to compete in the 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend. He thinks Malik Monk should go, too.
FOX Sports
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to play Friday
Nuggets coach Mike Malone said Murray rolled his ankle a "little bit" Wednesday and should be able to suit up for Friday's game versus the Clippers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray left Wednesday's 126-97 win over the Suns early due to the injury, but he doesn't appear to...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Dyson Daniels for inactive Herbert Jones (back) on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Daniels will start at shooting guard after Herbert Jones was held out a lower back contusion. In a matchup against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating, our models project Daniels to score 22.1 FanDuel points.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates glass with 18 boards
Jokic produced 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over the Suns. Jokic was well on his way to yet another triple-double by halftime with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. The reigning MVP added nine points, nine boards and three dimes in the third quarter, falling just one assist shy of notching his 12th triple-double of the season after sitting for all of the final period. Jokic posted game highs in rebounds (18) and assists (9) and has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 11 contests.
