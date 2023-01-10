ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance to kick off film festival on Jan. 19

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
PARK CITY, Utah —Sundance Institute’s Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance, presented by IMDbPro, is set to kick the film festival off with a bang on Thursday, January 19.

Coined as a celebration of the Sundance Institute and its artists, Opening Night will raise funds for the work done by the Sundance Institute.

“Join us to honor Luca Guadagnino, Ryan Coogler, Nikyatu Jusu, W. Kamau Bell, and others, while we gather back in Utah to eat, drink, and enjoy a memorable evening uplifting filmmakers and the incredible stories they bring to life,” said the event’s website.

the Opening Night celebration will take place at 7:15 p.m. at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. The dinner and program will begin at 8;30 p.m. Find more information or reserve your seat here .


