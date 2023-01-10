ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Opelousas man found dead in Linwood Subdivision

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) – An Opelousas man was found dead in a St. Landry Parish subdivision.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office , a call came in Tuesday morning at 5:58 a.m. about gunshots heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the Opelousas area. Deputies arrived and found a black man identified as Johnathan Simien, 38 of Opelousas, dead at the scene.  No other information is available at this time.

Disturbance at Planet Fitness leaves a man in custody for simple battery of woman, police officer

This is the 1st homicide in 2023 being investigated by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is urged to call 337-948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com .  All calls are anonymous and could earn up to 2,500 cash reward. Dial TIPS on your mobile phone or download our P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to say it here and submit your anonymous tips.

KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

