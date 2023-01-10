ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Over 135K people are without power from California storm. See where it's hit the most.

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. — Over 135,000 people in California are currently experiencing power outages  as the state continues to get pummeled by another power storm .

Power companies like Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and Southern California Edison have tried to prepare for the storms and are currently attempting to respond to the widespread outages. PG&E added it had mobilized "its largest storm response effort in company history."

"As we make assessments, we will restore power as quickly as safety allows," Adam Wright, executive vice president of operations and chief operating officer of PGE&E, said in a statement. "Challenging conditions could delay our efforts and extend our customers’ outages, but we won’t rest until our last customer is safely restored."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFExh_0k9oYepZ00
A resident keeps watch on Fredonia Drive in Studio City, Calif., where a mudslide is blocking the road during a rain on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Sarah Reingewirtz, AP

How many people are without power in California?

At least 135,639 power outages have been reported in California, as of 4 p.m. PT Tuesday, according to USA TODAY data.

There were over 226,000 people without power Tuesday morning.

How many counties are without power in California?

At least 47 counties in California have reported homes without power.

What counties have the most power outages in California?

Most power outages are occurring in Northern California's Bay Area, with the most reported in Santa Clara County at 34,276. Here are the counties with the most reported power outages, as of Tuesday morning:

  • Santa Clara County: 34,276
  • Santa Cruz County: 13,377
  • Los Angeles County: 12,644
  • San Mateo County: 10,806
  • Sacramento County: 9,760

California power outage map

Follow USA TODAY's live database on where power outages are being reported in California.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Over 135K people are without power from California storm. See where it's hit the most.

Comments / 3

