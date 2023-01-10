Video: Kelvin Gastelum gets tooth sewn back on after it was knocked out in practice

Kelvin Gastelum was forced to withdraw from the UFC Fight Night 217 headliner after taking an accidental knee, and now we have a glimpse into the nature of his injury.

Gastelum was scheduled to face Nassourdine Imavov (12-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC) Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas but was pulled after getting his front tooth knocked out in practice. He was replaced by Sean Strickland (25-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC), who will now face Imavov in a light heavyweight bout.

Gastelum (17-8 MMA, 11-8 UFC) had to get his tooth sewn back on and because of the stitches, he wasn’t cleared to compete.

“Graphic imaging .”

Gastelum was looking to get back into the win column after dropping five of his past six. His lone win in during that stretch came over Ian Heinisch in February 2021 at UFC 258.

UFC Fight Night 217 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

