Video: Kelvin Gastelum gets tooth sewn back on after it was knocked out in practice

By Farah Hannoun, The Blue Corner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Kelvin Gastelum was forced to withdraw from the UFC Fight Night 217 headliner after taking an accidental knee, and now we have a glimpse into the nature of his injury.

Gastelum was scheduled to face Nassourdine Imavov (12-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC) Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas but was pulled after getting his front tooth knocked out in practice. He was replaced by Sean Strickland (25-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC), who will now face Imavov in a light heavyweight bout.

Gastelum (17-8 MMA, 11-8 UFC) had to get his tooth sewn back on and because of the stitches, he wasn’t cleared to compete.

Gastelum was looking to get back into the win column after dropping five of his past six. His lone win in during that stretch came over Ian Heinisch in February 2021 at UFC 258.

UFC Fight Night 217 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 217.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

