Watch: Antony Brilliant Goal For Manchester United v Charlton, Carabao Cup
Antony has scored once again to give Manchester United the lead vs Charlton. Watch the goal here.
Who is Kobbie Mainoo? Manchester United teenager makes debut in League Cup vs Charlton Athletic
The domestic cup competitions are often breeding grounds for raw young talent, as bigger clubs look to rotate their squads and traverse the fixture congestion brought on by multiple competitions and scheduling quirks like the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Manchester United matched up against League One side Charlton Athletic...
Dean Henderson is Nottingham Forest’s hero in shoot-out win over Wolves
Dean Henderson was the hero for Nottingham Forest as he saved two penalties in a shoot-out against Wolves to send his side through to the Carabao Cup semi-final.The on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper kept out spot-kicks from Ruben Neves and Joe Hodge as Forest emerged 4-3 winners after it had ended 1-1 in normal time.Willy Boly scored against his old club to put Forest ahead but Raul Jimenez levelled after the break in a bad-blooded encounter that saw a mass brawl on the pitch at the end of the penalty shoot-out, which is sure to land both clubs in hot water.Forest...
Manchester United vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester United host Manchester City in a huge Manchester derby on Saturday, as Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola lock horns. Who are the favorites heading into this one? It’s tough to tell right now. United go into this game after winning four on the spin in the Premier...
EFL Cup semi-final draw: Southampton draw Newcastle, Forest to play Man United
The draw for the EFL Cup semi-finals has been confirmed. With just four teams remaining, and following League 1 side Charlton’s quarter-final exit at the hands of Erik Ten Hag’s Man United, supporters now know that this year’s winners will once again be a club from the Premier League.
Man Utd suffer double blow as Chelsea’s Joao Felix loan transfer sees Atletico Madrid target Memphis Depay
MANCHESTER UNITED could suffer a double blow with Joao Felix's proposed loan to Chelsea leading to Atletico Madrid targeting Memphis Depay. The Red Devils are on a brilliant run and continued their perfect post-World Cup form by beating Everton on Friday. But Erik ten Hag is still hoping to bolster...
Josh Wilson-Esbrand: Coventry sign defender on loan from Man City
Coventry City have signed England Under-20 defender Josh Wilson-Esbrand on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the season.The 20-year-old left-back has made two Champions League substitute appearances for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions this term.He joined City from West Ham’s academy in 2019 and was handed his senior debut in last season’s 6-1 Carabao Cup success over Wycombe.Sky Blues boss Mark Robins told his club’s website: “He is a very talented footballer, with pace, power and technical ability, and a lot of potential.“He has been in and around the first-team set-up at Manchester City over the last 12 months. We’re looking forward to working with him.”Coventry, who sit 14th in the Sky Bet Championship, return to action at leaders Burnley on Saturday after being knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Wrexham at the weekend. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
Transfer news LIVE: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen latest – Cantwell bid rejected, Cho clause, Porteous chase
SCOTTISH clubs are searching far and wide as they look to make big waves in the January transfer window in preparation for the crunch second half to the campaign. The future of Celtic stars Josip Juranovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis is a huge source of intrigue – although it remains to seen if acceptable bids are received. The Hoops have already signed Tomoki Iwata, Yuki Kobayashi and Alistair Johnston – and are one of three clubs still chasing Korean World Cup star Cho Gue-Sung.
Manchester United edge past Charlton and into Carabao Cup semi-finals
The greatest compliment to Charlton Athletic may have come on the hour. Manchester United were leading the League One side, but by a solitary goal and Charlton were impudent enough to show plenty of resistance. And so Erik ten Hag made a triple substitution.On came Marcus Rashford, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro and the Englishman duly scored a double, the second from the Brazilian’s pass, to take his tally to seven goals in six games. Ten Hag’s deluxe deputies duly helped United reach a third Carabao Cup semi-final in four seasons, and perhaps a third meeting with Manchester City at...
A look at Newcastle’s recent cup record as they reach Carabao Cup semi-finals
Newcastle reached their first major semi-final since 2005 after beating Leicester 2-0 at St James’ Park to make the last four of the Carabao Cup.While they went all the way in the lightly-regarded and now defunct Intertoto Cup in 2006, there has been relatively little to cheer for the Tynesiders in recent years.With Eddie Howe’s side now just two wins away from a first significant cup victory since 1969, the PA news agency looks at some of their close calls and humblings since their last semi-final outing.Near misses2005-06 FA Cup quarter-finalTwelve months on from capitulating to Manchester United at Cardiff’s...
Premier League January transfer needs for all 20 clubs
The January transfer window is here and Premier League transfers are happening all the time. But where does each of the 20 Premier League clubs need to strengthen? What kind of player, or players, do they need?. Below we take a look at the Premier League transfers that should be...
Anthony Knockaert: Huddersfield Town sign Fulham winger on loan
Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert has joined Huddersfield Town on loan for the rest of the Championship season. The Frenchman, 31, had been playing in Greece with Volos, where he scored one goal in 11 games on loan this term. Knockaert has been part of Championship promotion seasons with Leicester, Brighton...
Carabao Cup quarterfinal draw results, matches, schedule, as Man United, Newcastle reach League Cup semis
The Carabao Cup is quickly approaching the pointy end for its 2022/23 campaign. Two of the four semifinalists have already been determined as Manchester United and Newcastle United advanced past Charlton Athletic and Leicester City, respectively. The final two spots will also feature Premier League teams as Nottingham Forest host...
Oxford 0-3 Arsenal: FA investigates suspicious betting in FA Cup game
The Football Association is investigating suspicious betting patterns during Arsenal's FA Cup third-round tie with Oxford United. The investigation concerns an incident involving an Oxford player during Arsenal's 3-0 win on Monday at Kassam Stadium. The League One side said they are "aware of a specific allegation of irregular betting"...
'It might be an idea for Klopp to experiment with Gakpo in a more central role'
Liverpool were fortunate to get a draw against a heavily-rotated Wolves side on Saturday, and much needs to be done in terms of attacking fluency. Cody Gakpo made his debut on the left wing, but was in and out of the game and possibly played it too safe, preferring to cut in and pass into midfield rather than take on his full-back.
Neil Killeen: Durham stalwart leaves for ECB pace bowling coach role
Stalwart Neil Killeen will end a 30-year association with Durham to take up the role of elite pace bowling coach with the England & Wales Cricket Board. Killeen took 262 red-ball wickets in a 15-year playing career with Durham and went on to coach the club's seconds, and work as a specialist bowling coach.
Inter Milan 2-1 Parma: Inter need extra time to knock out Gianluigi Buffon's side
Holders Inter Milan needed extra time to get past Gianluigi Buffon's Parma in the Coppa Italia last 16. Legendary former Italy goalkeeper Buffon, 44, was making his first appearance for the Serie B club since October following a hamstring injury. Stanko Juric's brilliant 25-yard strike gave Parma the lead but...
Man United loanee Dean Henderson banned from facing them for Nottingham Forest
England stopper Henderson saved penalties from Ruben Neves and Joe Hodge as Forest triumphed 4-3 in Wednesday night's shoot-out following a 1-1 draw.
Soccer-WSL record appearance holder Flaherty retires
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Liverpool defender and Women's Super League (WSL) record appearance holder Gilly Flaherty announced her retirement from football aged 31 on Thursday due to family reasons.
