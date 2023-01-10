Read full article on original website
“So Hard to Tell”
“So Hard to Tell,” the lead single from Debby Friday’s forthcoming debut, Good Luck, opens with a sly smokescreen. At first, it adopts the hardened, sinister pose of the Toronto artist’s usual steely electronics, unleashing a mangled industrial synth and defensive warning: “They want to hurt you!” But it soon explodes into softness, like feathers erupting from a pillow. Friday pares back, leaving her falsetto unaltered by her usual vocal modulations. She wants to be the unflappable party girl, but her raw emotions prove too overwhelming: “Is this heaven or hell?” she sings, delivering an aching cry of inner turmoil. In contrast to the pulse-quickening tempos and noisy synths of her past music, her production is deft and graceful, with a skipping beat and cascading backing vocals. “Lady Friday/All you do is rеbel,” Friday chastises herself—tough talk against a fragile, gorgeous sound.
Everything But the Girl Announce First Album in 24 Years, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Everything But the Girl, the downtempo pop and trip-hop duo of Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn, have announced their first new album in 24 years. It’s titled Fuse and it’s due out April 21 via Buzzin’ Fly. The lead single, “Nothing Left to Lose,” arrives with a video directed by Charlie Di Placido. Check it out below.
Review: Canadian Americana Duo Whitehorse Shift to Traditional Country on ‘I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying’
Look no further than the album’s witty title or songs named “If the Loneliness Don’t Kill Me,” “Scared of Each Other,” and especially the evocative “I Might Get Over This (But I Won’t Stop Loving You”) to understand where married Canadian duo Whitehorse have wandered to on their eighth full-length album. If that isn’t enough, the album’s cover claims its recording is “Heartbreak in Stereo.”
Jeff Beck's Cause Of Death Explained
People around the globe are shocked and saddened by the swift passing of Jeff Beck. Here's what to know.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Alicia Keys Wrote For Other Artists
The 41-year-old, New York City-born artist Alicia Keys is goals. She’s a multi-time Grammy Award-winning artist, married to producer Swizz Beatz, and is known as a cultural icon and a vision of wisdom. What could be better? She’s a deity at this point. While Keys rose to fame...
Elvis Costello Said The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ Destroyed Stereotypes About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" disproved a cliche about Paul McCartney and John Lennon. He also discussed the Fab Four's influence.
"I can’t work with these guys. They're falling down drunk" - the story of Thin Lizzy's Dancing In The Moonlight
How Thin Lizzy took a funky Phil Lynott bass riff and “a gamble” to make their classic Dancing In The Moonlight
Who or What Is 'Wooly Bully'?
Unraveling the Story Behind the Sam the Sham Classic. Despite the robes and headdress, Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs were part of the Tex-Mex musical tradition of Doug Sahm and Freddy Fender. Sam is Domingo Samudio, a Dallas, Texas rocker whose first and biggest hit was 1964’s “Wooly Bully.”
ABC News
Musician Jeff Beck dies suddenly of meningitis
Musician Jeff Beck has died after contracting bacterial meningitis, according to his family. "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," his representatives said in a statement. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."
Mike Nesmith Said He Acted ‘Arrogant’ and ‘Ridiculous’ During a Heated Moment on ‘The Monkees’ Set
Mike Nesmith once said he acted 'arrogant' and 'ridiculous' during a heated moment on the set of 'The Monkees.'
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’
The Horn Band Hit Was 'Like Merseybeat Meets Motown’. In 1965, the ground was shifting under the feet of the Starfires, a Cleveland bar band formed in 1958 by 15-year-old guitarist Tom King. The Starfires largely played R&B instrumentals; sometimes King provided vocals. The band occasionally added a horn section to its guitar lineup.
Martin Duffy, Felt and Primal Scream Keyboardist, Dies at 55
Martin Duffy, the Felt keyboardist who went on to play with Primal Scream, the Charlatans, and many more UK groups, has died, BBC News reports, citing tweets by the Charlatans’ Tim Burgess and Duffy’s brother, the BBC journalist Steve Duffy. He had injured his brain in a fall and died peacefully surrounded by family, his brother said. Duffy was 55.
The Only Jimi Hendrix Song to Land in the Top 40 Was One He Didn’t Write
Jimi Hendrix has written many songs throughout his career, but his one song that reached the top 40 on the charts wasn't penned by the legendary rocker.
Iggy Pop: 12 Of The Godfather of Punk’s Best Songs In Honor Of His New Album ‘Every Loser’
Iggy Pop is a singer, musician, songwriter, actor, a BBC Radio 6 DJ, and music legend. He earned the “Godfather of Punk” title by fronting the rock/proto-punk band, The Stooges. On Jan. 6, 2023, Iggy will release his nineteenth studio solo album, Every Loser. More than four decades...
Migos’ Quavo Shares New Takeoff Tribute Song “Without You”: Watch the Video
Migos’ Quavo has shared his tribute song to Takeoff, “Without You.” On the track, the Atlanta rapper remembers his late nephew and group member who was killed in November in Houston. Listen to the song below. Last year, weeks before the killing, Quavo and Takeoff released their...
The FADER
Daughter announce first new music in seven years
Daughter, the folk-leaning indie rock band signed to 4AD/Glassnote, have announced details of their first studio album since 2016. Stereo Mind Game is due on April 7 and today's news is accompanied by the release of lead single "Be On Your Way." Check that out below. Stereo Mind Game arrives...
NME
These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023
The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
Brian Wilson Describes the Beatles’ ‘You Won’t See Me’ as ‘Art Music’
Brian Wilson often mentioned his support of the Beatles. For his memoir, The Beach Boys member specifically named 'You Won't See Me' as 'art music.'
Gordy Harmon, Founding Member of the Whispers, Dies at 79
Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the long-running R&B group the Whispers, has died, ABC 7 reports. Harmon’s family confirmed the news in a statement to ABC 7, saying that Harmon died in his sleep on Thursday (January 5) at his Los Angeles home. He was 79 years old.
How 'Time of the Season' Resurrected the Zombies
When the Zombies arrived at London’s Abbey Road studios in August 1967, their creativity was high but success was in the past. The British Invasion band had two innovative hits, 1964’s “She’s Not There,” followed the next year by “Tell Her No.”
Pitchfork
