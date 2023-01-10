ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“So Hard to Tell”

“So Hard to Tell,” the lead single from Debby Friday’s forthcoming debut, Good Luck, opens with a sly smokescreen. At first, it adopts the hardened, sinister pose of the Toronto artist’s usual steely electronics, unleashing a mangled industrial synth and defensive warning: “They want to hurt you!” But it soon explodes into softness, like feathers erupting from a pillow. Friday pares back, leaving her falsetto unaltered by her usual vocal modulations. She wants to be the unflappable party girl, but her raw emotions prove too overwhelming: “Is this heaven or hell?” she sings, delivering an aching cry of inner turmoil. In contrast to the pulse-quickening tempos and noisy synths of her past music, her production is deft and graceful, with a skipping beat and cascading backing vocals. “Lady Friday/All you do is rеbel,” Friday chastises herself—tough talk against a fragile, gorgeous sound.
American Songwriter

Review: Canadian Americana Duo Whitehorse Shift to Traditional Country on ‘I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying’

Look no further than the album’s witty title or songs named “If the Loneliness Don’t Kill Me,” “Scared of Each Other,” and especially the evocative “I Might Get Over This (But I Won’t Stop Loving You”) to understand where married Canadian duo Whitehorse have wandered to on their eighth full-length album. If that isn’t enough, the album’s cover claims its recording is “Heartbreak in Stereo.”
Frank Mastropolo

Who or What Is 'Wooly Bully'?

Unraveling the Story Behind the Sam the Sham Classic. Despite the robes and headdress, Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs were part of the Tex-Mex musical tradition of Doug Sahm and Freddy Fender. Sam is Domingo Samudio, a Dallas, Texas rocker whose first and biggest hit was 1964’s “Wooly Bully.”
ABC News

Musician Jeff Beck dies suddenly of meningitis

Musician Jeff Beck has died after contracting bacterial meningitis, according to his family. "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," his representatives said in a statement. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."
Frank Mastropolo

Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’

The Horn Band Hit Was 'Like Merseybeat Meets Motown’. In 1965, the ground was shifting under the feet of the Starfires, a Cleveland bar band formed in 1958 by 15-year-old guitarist Tom King. The Starfires largely played R&B instrumentals; sometimes King provided vocals. The band occasionally added a horn section to its guitar lineup.
CLEVELAND, NY
Martin Duffy, Felt and Primal Scream Keyboardist, Dies at 55

Martin Duffy, the Felt keyboardist who went on to play with Primal Scream, the Charlatans, and many more UK groups, has died, BBC News reports, citing tweets by the Charlatans’ Tim Burgess and Duffy’s brother, the BBC journalist Steve Duffy. He had injured his brain in a fall and died peacefully surrounded by family, his brother said. Duffy was 55.
The FADER

Daughter announce first new music in seven years

Daughter, the folk-leaning indie rock band signed to 4AD/Glassnote, have announced details of their first studio album since 2016. Stereo Mind Game is due on April 7 and today's news is accompanied by the release of lead single "Be On Your Way." Check that out below. Stereo Mind Game arrives...
NME

These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023

The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
Frank Mastropolo

How 'Time of the Season' Resurrected the Zombies

When the Zombies arrived at London’s Abbey Road studios in August 1967, their creativity was high but success was in the past. The British Invasion band had two innovative hits, 1964’s “She’s Not There,” followed the next year by “Tell Her No.”
