ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Worker dies after partial collapse of Chicago building

CHICAGO (AP) — Fire officials say a worker has died after a Chicago building partially collapsed, trapping him beneath debris. The Chicago Fire Department says three workers were in the three-story building when a portion of the structure collapsed in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday morning. Firefighters pulled the worker from the rubble about an hour after the collapse. The worker was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center; the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the worker had died. Officials were investigating the cause of the collapse.
CHICAGO, IL
hot96.com

Three People From Chicago Arrested Overnight In Gibson County

An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling US 41 near Decker around 1:00 this morning when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped the car and noticed a strong odor of marijuana. When the front seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, the...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat

CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Several UChicago students, faculty member robbed overnight in Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A faculty member and several students at the University of Chicago were robbed in separate incidents early Monday on or near campus in the Hyde Park neighborhood. A university faculty member was getting out of their car around 12:55 a.m. off-campus at 5342 S. Greenwood Ave., when four people exited a white sedan and demanded their property, according to U of C officials.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Worker dies after building collapses in Bronzeville

CHICAGO — A worker died Thursday after a building collapsed in Bronzeville. Chicago fire responded with a still-and-box alarm to a building in the 700 block of East Oakwood. Authorities said a rescue took place and a male worker was trapped under debris. In a press conference, Chicago fire said three people were working at […]
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Zay Osama Reportedly Arrested, Firearms Seized

He was allegedly one of several people detained during an investigation into a stolen vehicle. While details remain scarce, new reports state Lil Zay Osama has been arrested in his hometown. Information about the Chicago rapper’s alleged arrest first circulated following Tom Ahern’s tweets. The Deputy Director of News Affair and Communications for the Chicago Police Department shared several images of firearms seized during an investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 61, stabbed in Little Village business

CHICAGO - A woman stabbed a 61-year-old victim inside a business in Little Village Thursday morning before fleeing. Police say the female victim was stabbed inside a business located in the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical...
CHICAGO, IL
People

Body Found on Shores of Lake Michigan in 1997 Identified as 26-Year-Old Chicago Woman

Dorothy Lynn Ricker's body was found more than 25 years ago with nothing but a "lone earring" to indicate who she was The body of a woman that washed up on the shore of Lake Michigan in 1997 has been identified, according to authorities. The DNA Diagnostics Center (DDC) and Intermountain Forensics have identified the victim as Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a 26-year-old woman who lived in Chicago at the time of her disappearance, Michigan State Police said in a press release on Monday. Ricker was last seen on...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

A Chicago Love Story Ends in Tragedy After Florida Crash

Ten years after getting married, Maribel Macedo and Armando Gomez Sanchez were finally celebrating their honeymoon in Florida, but the trip ended in unspeakable tragedy after they were killed in a horrific car crash on New Year's Eve. "They were basically on their first vacation," their daughter Isela Macedo said.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Westchester Police Arrest Homicide Suspect

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Westchester Police Department announced on Jan. 10 that they’ve arrested a suspect connected to the murder of a Maywood man who was fatally shot in Westchester last year. Westchester Police said they arrested Craig P. Satchell on Jan....
WESTCHESTER, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy