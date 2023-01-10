Dorothy Lynn Ricker's body was found more than 25 years ago with nothing but a "lone earring" to indicate who she was The body of a woman that washed up on the shore of Lake Michigan in 1997 has been identified, according to authorities. The DNA Diagnostics Center (DDC) and Intermountain Forensics have identified the victim as Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a 26-year-old woman who lived in Chicago at the time of her disappearance, Michigan State Police said in a press release on Monday. Ricker was last seen on...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO