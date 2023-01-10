Read full article on original website
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
abc17news.com
Worker dies after partial collapse of Chicago building
CHICAGO (AP) — Fire officials say a worker has died after a Chicago building partially collapsed, trapping him beneath debris. The Chicago Fire Department says three workers were in the three-story building when a portion of the structure collapsed in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday morning. Firefighters pulled the worker from the rubble about an hour after the collapse. The worker was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center; the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the worker had died. Officials were investigating the cause of the collapse.
Worker Trapped Under Debris After Chicago Building Mysteriously Collapses
See footage of the building here.
hot96.com
Three People From Chicago Arrested Overnight In Gibson County
An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling US 41 near Decker around 1:00 this morning when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped the car and noticed a strong odor of marijuana. When the front seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, the...
fox32chicago.com
4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat
CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
Ald. Derrick Curtis involved in Southwest Side shooting — again
The shooting occurred about three months after Curtis shot himself in the wrist while cleaning a gun.
fox32chicago.com
Several UChicago students, faculty member robbed overnight in Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A faculty member and several students at the University of Chicago were robbed in separate incidents early Monday on or near campus in the Hyde Park neighborhood. A university faculty member was getting out of their car around 12:55 a.m. off-campus at 5342 S. Greenwood Ave., when four people exited a white sedan and demanded their property, according to U of C officials.
fox32chicago.com
Pair seriously injured, 2 others hurt in crash on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Four people were hurt, two of them seriously injured, in a two-car crash early Thursday on Chicago's Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. between a pickup truck and a Jeep in the 4000 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago police. Two men, 23...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Zay Osama Reportedly Arrested, Firearms Seized
He was allegedly one of several people detained during an investigation into a stolen vehicle. While details remain scarce, new reports state Lil Zay Osama has been arrested in his hometown. Information about the Chicago rapper’s alleged arrest first circulated following Tom Ahern’s tweets. The Deputy Director of News Affair and Communications for the Chicago Police Department shared several images of firearms seized during an investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 61, stabbed in Little Village business
CHICAGO - A woman stabbed a 61-year-old victim inside a business in Little Village Thursday morning before fleeing. Police say the female victim was stabbed inside a business located in the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical...
Body Found on Shores of Lake Michigan in 1997 Identified as 26-Year-Old Chicago Woman
Dorothy Lynn Ricker's body was found more than 25 years ago with nothing but a "lone earring" to indicate who she was The body of a woman that washed up on the shore of Lake Michigan in 1997 has been identified, according to authorities. The DNA Diagnostics Center (DDC) and Intermountain Forensics have identified the victim as Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a 26-year-old woman who lived in Chicago at the time of her disappearance, Michigan State Police said in a press release on Monday. Ricker was last seen on...
fox32chicago.com
Multiple commercial break-ins reported on Chicago's South Side: police warn
CHICAGO - Chicago police warn businesses on the South Side near Gresham about a slew of recent break-ins over the past month. There have been at least six robberies along both 87th Street and 95th Street since Dec. 25. In each incident the offenders gain access to the businesses by...
Daughter of Ald. Derrick Curtis accidentally shot during gun safety class he was leading
Ald. Derrick Curtis’ daughter was accidentally shot in the leg last week during a concealed carry class Curtis was teaching at a church in Ashburn, months after the 18th Ward alderperson accidentally shot himself.
A Chicago Love Story Ends in Tragedy After Florida Crash
Ten years after getting married, Maribel Macedo and Armando Gomez Sanchez were finally celebrating their honeymoon in Florida, but the trip ended in unspeakable tragedy after they were killed in a horrific car crash on New Year's Eve. "They were basically on their first vacation," their daughter Isela Macedo said.
vfpress.news
Westchester Police Arrest Homicide Suspect
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Westchester Police Department announced on Jan. 10 that they’ve arrested a suspect connected to the murder of a Maywood man who was fatally shot in Westchester last year. Westchester Police said they arrested Craig P. Satchell on Jan....
Cops have lied while on Cook County courts' witness stand, report finds
The report from the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts and the Chicago Council of Lawyers claims there is what the groups called a “teammate culture” among some police, prosecutors and Cook County judges that allows false police testimony.
