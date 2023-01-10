ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban

By Jim Hagerty
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fsTfK_0k9oXwVc00

(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.”

“I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday on the Senate floor. “You’ve got to know that the actions that you’re taking right now are tyrannous.”

Bailey said the Second Amendment protects ownership of all firearms , even ones that weren’t invented at the time of its drafting.

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said he expects and welcomes any legal challenges to Monday’s 34 to 20 Senate vote .

State rifle association will fight proposed gun ban

“The weapons on this list were designed to do one thing, and one thing only: kill people,” Harmon said. “We’ll see you in court.”

The measure began in the Illinois House as House Bill 5471. After amendments in the Senate, the measure would ban the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic pistols, shotguns, and rifles, all considered “assault weapons” according to the bill.

The sale of long gun magazines with more than 10 rounds and handgun magazines with more than 15 rounds would also be against the law in Illinois.

Those already in possession of banned guns and magazines may keep them but only on private property. Legally owned guns on the list would have to be registered with the Illinois State Police by January 2024.

If the measure is signed by Gov. JB Pritzker, the law would go into effect immediately. Anyone who doesn’t comply with the firearm registration provision of the law could be charged with a Class 2 felony. Possession of magazines above the limits would result in fines of up to $1,000 for each violation.

State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Moline, told his colleagues that anyone who votes for the ban is in direct violation of their oath of office.

“All of us are going to raise our right hand [Wednesday with the 103rd General Assembly] and pledge an oath to uphold the constitution of Illinois and the constitution of the United States,” Anderson said. “All of you thinking about voting for this today, you should resign.”

The House is expected to review the measure when it returns to session Tuesday, the final day of its lame-duck session.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
WGN News

Sheriffs across Illinois push back against bill banning assault weapons

One day after Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act into law, some state law enforcement leaders are already refusing to enforce it. The sheriffs in 14 counties — including Kankakee, Grundy and McHenry — released similarly worded statements Wednesday, saying the right to keep and bear arms is an inalienable right. “I, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

List of more than 170 banned guns in Illinois could grow

(The Center Square) – The list of about 170 different semi-automatic guns now banned in Illinois could change with state police granted the authority to update the list “as needed.” Possession of guns legally purchased before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure Tuesday are grandfathered in, but owners must eventually register each weapon’s serial number. Illinois State Police are to develop the registry with gun owners required to comply by Jan. 1, 2024. Violations could be a Class 2 felony. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?

Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Illinois lawmakers greenlight enhanced abortion protections

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday approved a measure protecting Illinois’ access to abortion from out-of-state meddling, making the state the latest to pursue such protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. The bill, ready for action by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who supports it, would shield reproductive and gender-affirming health care patients and providers […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Pritzker signs Illinois assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the stroke of his pen, Governor JB Pritzker made Illinois the ninth state to ban assault-style weapons.  The governor and supporters of the measure say the passage is long overdue.  “Today, I couldn’t be prouder to say that, ‘we got it done,'” Pritzker said. “We got this done for all the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings

Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation

(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Indiana lawmakers return for session of spending decisions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers returned Monday to the Statehouse for the start of this year’s legislative session with a large budget surplus and a long list of big-ticket spending wishes to sort through. The drafting of a new two-year state budget will be the primary focus of the Republican-dominated Legislature during its session expected to last […]
INDIANA STATE
edglentoday.com

New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason

SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

WGN News

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy