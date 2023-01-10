EAST LANSING, Mich. — Motorists are advised that upcoming construction at the Merritt-Haslett intersection will require road and lane closures in the area. Beginning Monday, Jan. 16, Merritt Road, between Haslett Road and E Lansing Drive, will be closed to through traffic, and Haslett Road, between Park Lake Road and Deerpath Lane, will be reduced to one lane. The road/lane closures will accommodate a sewer project on Merritt Road.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO