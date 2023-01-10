ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

cityofeastlansing.com

Conserve Water Notice Has Been Lifted

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing, Meridian Township and the East Lansing-Meridian Water and Sewer Authority (ELMWSA) have lifted the notice to conserve water. ELMWSA customers can resume their normal water consumption. A contractor was brought in from Wixom to make the emergency repair at the...
Construction to Begin Monday, Jan. 16 at the Merritt-Haslett Intersection

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Motorists are advised that upcoming construction at the Merritt-Haslett intersection will require road and lane closures in the area. Beginning Monday, Jan. 16, Merritt Road, between Haslett Road and E Lansing Drive, will be closed to through traffic, and Haslett Road, between Park Lake Road and Deerpath Lane, will be reduced to one lane. The road/lane closures will accommodate a sewer project on Merritt Road.
