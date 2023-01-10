ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
Marconews.com

Bookworm: ‘Enslaved’ is for history lovers

“Enslaved: The Sunken History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade”. A good story requires lots of switchbacks. It’s boring if it moves too smoothly without a hitch. No, you need a detour or two, a couple of switchbacks, a pothole in the road to make the story interesting, and a good meander to smooth it out. Even so, as in the new book “Enslaved” by Simcha Jacobovici & Sean Kingsley, sometimes, the story is a wreck.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Nate Thayer, reporter who interviewed Pol Pot, dies

Nate Thayer, a fearless reporter who survived several brushes with death over decades covering conflict in Southeast Asia and was the last western journalist to interview Pol Pot, the leader of the murderous Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia, has died. Thayer was found dead at his Falmouth, Massachusetts home on...
FALMOUTH, MA
Salon

America's theater of the absurd: Our politics has become an endless carnival

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Our political class does not govern. It entertains. It plays its assigned role in our fictitious democracy, howling with outrage to constituents and selling them out. The Squad and the Progressive Caucus have no more intention of fighting for universal health care, workers' rights or defying the war machine than the Freedom Caucus fights for freedom. These political hacks are modern versions of Sinclair Lewis's slick con artist Elmer Gantry, cynically betraying a gullible public to amass personal power and wealth. This moral vacuity provides the spectacle, as H.G. Wells wrote, of "a great material civilization, halted, paralyzed." It happened in Ancient Rome. It happened in Weimar Germany. It is happening here.
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

'Still Pictures' offers one more glimpse of writer Janet Malcolm

New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm, who died in 2021 at age 87, was a journalist who interrogated her own methods and motives as assiduously as she questioned her subjects. She continued this practice right through her last book. Still Pictures, her posthumously published quasi-memoir, is a series of recollections triggered...
artscanvas.org

Remembering Pulitzer-winning poet Charles Simic

Amna Nawaz: Finally tonight, we remember poet Charles Simic, who died yesterday. He was a prolific writer, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, and served as poet laureate of the United States, an honor made all the more remarkable by the fact that he came to this country in his teens. He often wrote with both bite and humor of the World War II era, of his childhood in Serbia, as well as his early years in communist Yugoslavia.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Lootpress

Violence and animalism plague our crime-ridden culture

A blend of violence and animalism today is found to a great extent in almost every U.S. city. “Violence is their God and they hunt in packs like rabid dogs,” charged one network reporter. Suffice it, at present, to remark that we are witnessing savagery committed by criminals who...
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Wild Life And Mysterious Death Of James Callender, The Original American Scandalmonger

James Callender published exposés on founding fathers like Alexander Hamilton and publicized reports of Thomas Jefferson's rape of the enslaved Sally Hemings — then he drowned under mysterious circumstances. Early American history was rife with political scandals. Alexander Hamilton had an affair with a woman named Maria Reynolds,...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy