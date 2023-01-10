Read full article on original website
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
“People are mad at me”: MTG throws Trump under the bus after right-wing backlash over McCarthy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., complained on Monday that she is receiving hate from the MAGA movement because she supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker. During an interview with right-wing host Charlie Kirk on the MAGA-oriented Real America's Voice network, Greene responded to an angry viewer who wanted...
Bessie Hendricks dead at 115: America’s oldest person dies after seeing 21 presidents & sharing secret to long life
THE oldest American, who lived through 21 presidents and two World Wars, has died at age 115. Record-setter Bessie Hendricks died on Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center in Lake City, Iowa, about 100 miles east of Des Moines. Born on November 7, 1907, Hendricks was raised during President...
In Remembrance of a Beloved and Very Online Journalist
Blake Hounshell loved great scoops, pithy framing and a sharp tweet. In fact, he would have made this headline much better.
Marconews.com
Bookworm: ‘Enslaved’ is for history lovers
“Enslaved: The Sunken History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade”. A good story requires lots of switchbacks. It’s boring if it moves too smoothly without a hitch. No, you need a detour or two, a couple of switchbacks, a pothole in the road to make the story interesting, and a good meander to smooth it out. Even so, as in the new book “Enslaved” by Simcha Jacobovici & Sean Kingsley, sometimes, the story is a wreck.
Op-Ed: Forty Acres And A Mule 158 Years Later: For The Future Of Reparations, Remember The Black South
To secure the future of reparations for Black America, remember the Black South. The post Op-Ed: Forty Acres And A Mule 158 Years Later: For The Future Of Reparations, Remember The Black South appeared first on NewsOne.
Nate Thayer, reporter who interviewed Pol Pot, dies
Nate Thayer, a fearless reporter who survived several brushes with death over decades covering conflict in Southeast Asia and was the last western journalist to interview Pol Pot, the leader of the murderous Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia, has died. Thayer was found dead at his Falmouth, Massachusetts home on...
Not all insurrections are equal -- for enslaved Americans, it was the only option
The events of Jan. 6, 2021, have been called an insurrection. The same word has often been used to describe the mostly forgotten rebellions against plantation owners by enslaved people.
America's theater of the absurd: Our politics has become an endless carnival
This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Our political class does not govern. It entertains. It plays its assigned role in our fictitious democracy, howling with outrage to constituents and selling them out. The Squad and the Progressive Caucus have no more intention of fighting for universal health care, workers' rights or defying the war machine than the Freedom Caucus fights for freedom. These political hacks are modern versions of Sinclair Lewis's slick con artist Elmer Gantry, cynically betraying a gullible public to amass personal power and wealth. This moral vacuity provides the spectacle, as H.G. Wells wrote, of "a great material civilization, halted, paralyzed." It happened in Ancient Rome. It happened in Weimar Germany. It is happening here.
NPR
'Still Pictures' offers one more glimpse of writer Janet Malcolm
New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm, who died in 2021 at age 87, was a journalist who interrogated her own methods and motives as assiduously as she questioned her subjects. She continued this practice right through her last book. Still Pictures, her posthumously published quasi-memoir, is a series of recollections triggered...
artscanvas.org
Remembering Pulitzer-winning poet Charles Simic
Amna Nawaz: Finally tonight, we remember poet Charles Simic, who died yesterday. He was a prolific writer, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, and served as poet laureate of the United States, an honor made all the more remarkable by the fact that he came to this country in his teens. He often wrote with both bite and humor of the World War II era, of his childhood in Serbia, as well as his early years in communist Yugoslavia.
Diamond of Diamond and Silk, a pro-Trump podcaster and video blogger, dies at 51
Lynnette Hardaway, also known as Diamond, has died at 51. She delivered far-right commentary alongside sister Rochelle 'Silk' Richardson.
Violence and animalism plague our crime-ridden culture
A blend of violence and animalism today is found to a great extent in almost every U.S. city. “Violence is their God and they hunt in packs like rabid dogs,” charged one network reporter. Suffice it, at present, to remark that we are witnessing savagery committed by criminals who...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Wild Life And Mysterious Death Of James Callender, The Original American Scandalmonger
James Callender published exposés on founding fathers like Alexander Hamilton and publicized reports of Thomas Jefferson's rape of the enslaved Sally Hemings — then he drowned under mysterious circumstances. Early American history was rife with political scandals. Alexander Hamilton had an affair with a woman named Maria Reynolds,...
