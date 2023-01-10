Read full article on original website
Related
How to Check in Often During Your Child’s School Year
We check in with our kids about school all the time. Sometimes we get more information than other times. Sometimes the information we get is awesome; sometimes it isn’t. How often do we check-in with ourselves and our families about how we are doing as a community?. The following...
What You Can Do About Learning Loss for Kids
The results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as The Nation’s Report Card, last fall gave us a clearer picture of the pandemic’s devastating impact on students — and the results weren’t surprising. Compared to 2019, average scores — as well as students’ confidence...
How Social-Emotional Learning Impacts Academic Success
As parents, we expect our kids to go to school and focus on learning. But children aren’t immune to day-to-day stresses. A sibling disagreement or a morning rush to get to school on time can make any child struggle to focus in the classroom. This makes learning difficult, if not impossible, says Barbara Hunt, JK–5 Director of Studies at Francis W. Parker School, an independent JK–12 school in Chicago.
Positive and Healthy New Year’s Resolutions for Kids
Parents may make resolutions to save more money, stop smoking or lose weight in the New Year. But what commitments can children make to improve themselves, too? Creating healthy New Year’s resolutions for kids is a fantastic exercise to do as a family. And, as it turns out, there...
Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Kids
Holidays are the perfect opportunities to let your kids know how much you love them. While you may already be thinking about ways to spoil your partner, don’t forget the little ones! This is also a great chance to demonstrate how far small acts of appreciation can go. Here are some ways to show your children love on Valentine’s Day.
30 Easy Ways to Support Your Child’s School
The whole world is short staffed right now; schools are no different. Beyond joining the Parent Teacher Organization, which might not meet at a time that fits your schedule, parents and grandparents are needed as school volunteers more than ever. Oftentimes, a quick background check is the only thing needed in order to volunteer your time.
How to Host a Vision Board Party for Kids
Vision Board Parties have officially hit social media. For those out of the loop, a Vision Board Party is a social gathering where attendees clip, paste and collage to create a vision board that conveys their dreams for the future. The vision board project can range from outlining a specific goal to a more general approach that includes showcasing the values, role models and attributes you admire and aspire to take on.
Chicago Parents
Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT
This group is intended to help parents find and share resources to help them with their children in the Greater Chicagoland area.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0