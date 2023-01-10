Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
KWQC
First Alert Forecast - A bit of rain south, tonight, with colder weather Thursday
There are different types of frost that happen in the QCA. Several flights delayed at QCIA after FAA computer issue. Several flights were grounded at the Quad Cities International Airport early Wednesday morning after The FAA announced an overnight computer outage. CNN Hero of the year, alumna to be Augustana...
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
KWQC
Senior Moments: Home Delivered Meals
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mike Mathews from Milestones Area Agency On Aging discusses the organizations at-home meal delivery program that is available to qualifying homebound seniors. Milestones Area Agency On Aging information:. Phone: 866-4556122. Website: https://www.milestonesaaa.org/
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for parole violation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Drake Hull, 29, is wanted in Scott County on a warrant for a parole violation of an indecent exposure charge. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Hull is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. If you know...
KWQC
Fareway construction to start this month in LeClaire
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Good news for LeClaire shoppers, construction for the new Fareway Meat & Grocery is set to start this month inside the old Slagle’s Food building. “Construction is scheduled to start by the end of this month,” said Emily Toribio, Director of Corporate Outreach and Communications at Fareway Stores, Inc. “We’re very excited to come to the community of LeClaire and very much look forward to serving area residents!”
KWQC
Davenport Police recruiting for officers - what does it take?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-Cities marked National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Monday amid shortages across the ranks. All law enforcement agencies in the Quad-Cities have posted open positions, including all five police departments, and the sheriff’s offices in Scott and Rock Island counties. The Davenport Police Department...
KWQC
Demolition of the old I-74 bridge set to be completed by 2024
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The old I-74 Bridge is now officially a quarter of the way taken down. With massive gaps on the Moline side and nearly all the cement taken out, the project is well underway. For those who used to drive on the old I-74 Bridge to and...
KWQC
Senior Moments: Senior Employment with IowaWORKS
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cassie Kimler from IowaWORKS Center discusses employment opportunities for seniors in the QCA. Kimler also shares information about virtual workshops available to seniors that help with securing employment. IowaWORKS information:. Address: 1801 East Kimberly Road, Suite A. Phone: 563-445-3240. Email: DavenportIowaWORKS@iwd.iowa.gov.
KWQC
Several flights delayed at QCIA after FAA computer issue
CNN Hero of the year, alumna to be Augustana College commencement speaker. Augustana alum and CNN Hero of the Year Nelly Cheboi ‘16 will share her leadership journey in a small lecture at Augustana College. Your First Alert Forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. Still on track to see a...
KWQC
No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A vendor working for Scott County suffered a cyberattack that’s led to land records being unavailable online. Cott Systems Inc., a technology vendor for the Recorder’s Office, had a cyber incident on Dec. 26. But that hasn’t jeopardized data on the county’s system....
KWQC
New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza
The investigation is ongoing, police said. Still a chance of rain/snow Wednesday night into Thursday. According to police, the investigation is ongoing. His bond is set at $8,000, according to court records. Monmouth College receives $750,000 grant to prepare teachers for rural communities. Updated: 7 hours ago. Monmouth College receives...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KWQC
Troopers: Davenport man arrested after chase, crash injuring 3
Cassie Kimler from IowaWORKS Center discusses employment opportunities for seniors in the QCA. The car show will be coming to the Bend XPO Center in East Moline in January. According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Monmouth College receives $750,000 grant to prepare teachers for rural communities. Updated: 6 hours...
KWQC
Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve to close Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday, Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for work crews. According to a media release from Credit Island officials, crews will be working on tree removal and preparation for a new playground. Officials say the park...
KWQC
CNN Hero of the year, alumna to be Augustana College commencement speaker
Several flights were grounded at the Quad Cities International Airport early Wednesday morning after The FAA announced an overnight computer outage. Still on track to see a rain/snow mix south tonight, but until then, enjoy the milder weather today. High School Basketball: Jan. 10. Updated: 18 hours ago. High school...
KWQC
Davenport gives final approval to MLK Plaza project
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council approved a final development agreement with the Friends of MLK for the planned MLK plaza on Wednesday. The city is using American Rescue Plan Act funds and an Enhance Iowa Grant to fund part of the $1.1 million dollar project, located next to the MLK Interpretive Center at 501 Brady Street.
KWQC
Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting
Cassie Kimler from IowaWORKS Center discusses employment opportunities for seniors in the QCA. The car show will be coming to the Bend XPO Center in East Moline in January. His bond is set at $8,000, according to court records. Monmouth College receives $750,000 grant to prepare teachers for rural communities.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
(Iowa City) -- The Iowa State Patrol has identified the two people who were killed in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday morning on I-80 near Iowa City under icy and foggy conditions. The patrol says 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield died when his pickup hit a semi that had jackknifed on the roadway. Thirty-seven-year-old Junier Venero of Houston, Texas was a passenger in the semi and got out after it jackknifed. The patrol says he was then was hit and killed on the roadway. The accident involved some 15 vehicles, nine of them were semis.
KWQC
Deere gives farmers long-sought ability to repair their own tractors
Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend in the neighborhood of Douglas Park. The new indoor theme park is set to open Fall of 2023.
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
Comments / 0