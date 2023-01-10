Dustin Poirier favors Conor McGregor over 'hittable' Michael Chandler in potential fight

Dustin Poirier believes Conor McGregor’s striking is too precise for Michael Chandler to handle.

Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) has been campaigning to welcome McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) back to the octagon – an idea that UFC president Dana White is open to. McGregor hasn’t competed since breaking his leg in a TKO loss to Poirier in July 2021 in what was his second consecutive loss to “The Diamond.”

Having finished both men, Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC) sees McGregor giving Chandler a tough time standing.

“I would favor Conor,” Poirier told Bloody Elbow. “I think Chandler is very hittable, Conor’s timing. We’ll see with the layoff, too. Might be a big factor for Conor. But, yeah, I would pick Conor still in this one. Chandler’s hittable. Conor’s longer than him. Chandler slows down.

“You know if he does wrestle heavy to avoid the striking with Conor, he’s going to slow down a bit, and he’ll be more in front of Conor and able to get touched. I would put money on Conor if the fight happens. Not that I can; I can’t bet. I can’t bet MMA.”

Poirier is coming off a submission win over Chandler at UFC 281, which earned both men Fight of the Night. The former interim lightweight champion isn’t sure who’s next but is looking for a fight that excites him.

Gallery

Gallery

Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor at UFC 264: Best photos