Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth
Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Close To Trading For Reported Red Sox Target, Deplete Shortstop Market
The Boston Red Sox have been linked to the Miami Marlins all offseason as potential trade partners. One of the players often discussed in these hypothetical deals will be heading to the west coast. The Los Angeles Dodgers are close to trading for Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas according to The...
Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed
Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Linked To Red Sox; Would Boston Add Former Rival?
The Boston Red Sox could use an upgrade behind the plate, and a former New York Yankees catcher would aid a lackluster group.
Yankees-Marlins trade talks could resume after latest free-agent signing
Let’s start a new MLB trade rumor right here, right now. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Johnny Cueto agrees to deal with Marlins.”. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish has the details on the deal: “Free Agent pitcher Johnny Cueto is in agreement with the Miami Marlins, source confirms. Cueto is guaranteed 8.5 million dollars in the agreement per sources. 2023 $6 million dollars 2024 $10.5 club option (2.5 million dollar buyout).”
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Yardbarker
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53
The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Quay Walker punishment for pushing Lions trainer gets update
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker will most likely not receive a suspension after pushing a Detroit Lions athletic trainer in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 18 loss, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Walker was ejected from the game for shoving the Lions staff member and was visibly distraught in the […] The post Quay Walker punishment for pushing Lions trainer gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CV Grad Justin Topa Traded to Seattle Mariners
On Saturday night, Chenango Valley graduate and major league baseball's Justin Topa was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Seattle Mariners. The Long Island University product appeared in 17 games for the Brewers across three seasons, being credited with 18.1 innings. The 31-year-old CV grad joins Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, who also has connections to the Southern Tier.
Reunion With Former All-Star Makes Sense For Red Sox After Trevor Story Injury News
The Red Sox need to make a move fast
Dodgers Utility Man Excited to Finally Have J.D. Martinez in Blue
Martinez will add value to the Dodgers as a true professional and team player.
thecomeback.com
Padres interested in 400 HR Club member
The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece
The Boston Red Sox reportedly added a former member of the New York Yankees as a depth option in the outfield on Wednesday.
‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Red Sox Make Very Surprising Cut After Announcing Corey Kluber Signing
The Boston Red Sox do not have a lot of starting pitching depth, but that did not stop them from designating one with high upside for assignment.
Reunion With Former Fan-Favorite Outfielder May Make Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
Should the Red Sox have a reunion?
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
Yankees make a move with broadcast team that can only be forgiven one way
The Yankees network, YES, has made a decision with the broadcast team that has only one way it can be forgiven. Overall, New York Yankees fans are pretty happy with the broadcast quality of the YES network. Play-by-play announcer Michael Kay is a pro and his passion for the team...
Red Sox Reportedly Among Finalists For Japanese Star Fireballer To Improve Rotation
Boston could be in the mix for a new fireballer
