Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens touts public safety agenda while threat of Buckhead cityhood looms

luxury-houses.net
Providing The Perfect Balance of Indoor And Outdoor Living, This Spectacular Modern House in Atlanta, GA Asks for $4.2M
The House in Atlanta offers the lush green resort-style outdoor living with the saltwater heated pool and spa, dramatic lounge-side fireplace, and more now available for sale. This home located at 172 Blackland Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 6,870 square feet of living spaces. Call Mikel Muffley – RE/MAX Crossroads Properties – (Phone: (404) 848-0996) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
Former official: MARTA short of cash for Atlanta, Clayton County expansions
MARTA’s expansion plans for Atlanta and Clayton County are substantially short of revenue, making it a “monumental chall...
The MLK Day weekend features events across Georgia
LISTEN: Savannah Mayor Van Johnson speaks on the city's MLK Jr. parade in his weekly media update. With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching on Jan. 16, several events celebrating the life and work of King will take place throughout Georgia, the home state of the late civil rights activist.
Georgia Today: State of emergency, an Atlanta landmark is moving, Georgia city named top destination
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
luxury-houses.net
Truly One-of-a-kind, Gated Executive Home Built for Entertaining in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $7.39M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home revealing seamless indoor and outdoor living spaces now available for sale. This home located at 3206 Arden Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 17,887 square feet of living spaces. Call Zareh Najarian (470-639-8910) – Jar House Brokerage for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
Shooting inside Peachtree Street apartments leaves 1 dead near Buckhead, police say
ATLANTA — A man in his 20s was shot multiple times inside an apartment in the Colonial Homes neighborhood on Peachtree Street Saturday night, Atlanta Police said. Officers were called to the Atlantic at Brookwood apartments around 11:30 p.m. where they found the man deceased. Police told 11Alive that...
MARTA deputy GM says he was fired without cause
MARTA’s former deputy general manager says he was fired without cause and given no specific reason....
No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe
Fulton County’s elections board should not be suspended and replaced under a 2021 “election takeover” law, according to a recommendation from a bipartisan panel tasked with reviewing the county’s operations over the past 17 months. In a 19-page report sent to the State Election Board Friday afternoon, the panel wrote that while there were still areas of […] The post No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
CNN leaving Downtown Atlanta’s CNN Center for Midtown
CNN is moving out of CNN Center this year where for decades the cable channel existed as a Downtown Atlanta landmark. Most of CNN’s weekday anchors have relocated to Washington, D.C. or New York, but digital and CNN International operations are still located at the downtown building, Associated Press reported. The staff will relocate to […] The post CNN leaving Downtown Atlanta’s CNN Center for Midtown appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Biden visit underscores MLK's legacy and Atlanta's prominence on the global stage
Blue skies and sunshine greeted Air Force One at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport this morning while a cloud of classified documents dominated discussions on the Sunday TV talk shows. After President Joe Biden's motorcade made its way to the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, the Atlanta pulpit from which civil rights leader...
Enjoy the Best of Buckhead Living in this Luxurious, 4,300+ Square-Foot High-Rise Home
Despite low inventory, luxury condos like this stunning 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bath corner unit in the heart of Buckhead are hitting the market in rare fashion.
R&B ‘King’ Jacquees Opens New Spot, ‘The Wine and Tapas Bar’ in Georgia
After going viral for sparking countless debates about referring to himself as the modern “King of R&B,” controversial singer/songwriter Jacquees is building a business portfolio that keeps him close to his family and his home base. The entertainer born Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax hosted the grand opening and ribbon...
GPB evening headlines for January 13, 2023
Officials are still assessing the damage from severe storms that included possible tornadoes across Georgia yesterday. A bipartisan panel tasked with reviewing Fulton County elections does not recommend suspending the local elections board. Neighborhoods across Atlanta have been awarded $2.5 million dollars in grants to improve community green spaces. Tagged...
Newport now owns 53 Downtown Atlanta buildings for neighborhood revitalization project
Newport RE continues to grow its vision to revitalize roughly 10 blocks of Atlanta’s historic South Downtown with the recent purchase of four historic buildings and a parking lot along Broad and Mitchell streets. The new purchases puts Newport in control of 53 buildings and six acres of parking lots, a portfolio that has steadily […] The post Newport now owns 53 Downtown Atlanta buildings for neighborhood revitalization project appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Stone Mountain, GA
Stone Mountain, Georgia, is well-known for its 3,200 acres of nature trails and green spaces and is only 30 minutes east of Atlanta. Located in eastern DeKalb County, Stone Mountain is an approximately 1.7-square-mile Atlanta suburb. It's the gateway to exploring Stone Mountain Park. One of the Park's highlights is...
Kait 8
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday. Nina Willis, who turned 114 on Jan. 14, has family members and friends who check on her. Her main caretaker, however, is her 97-year-old sister Pecola. “Nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” Pecola told WANF. “She is...
Atlanta ranks ninth “loneliest” American city in recent survey
The Chamber of Commerce listed Atlanta as the ninth loneliest city in America in its study measuring household changes within the country. The post <strong>Atlanta ranks ninth “loneliest” American city in recent survey</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WMAZ
As this metro Atlanta facility aims to become Level 1 trauma center, this new helipad could help
ATLANTA — Northeast Georgia Medical Center is applying to become a Level 1 trauma center, constructing a new patient tower and may soon have a new way to help patients in dire need. Sen. Jon Ossoff visited the Gainesville facility on Wednesday to announce his initiative to bring the...
Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car in Atlanta's West End neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — A pedestrian is critically hurt after being hit by a car Saturday night, according to Atlanta Police. It happened along Beecher Street in Atlanta's West End neighborhood, not far from Best End Brewing Company. APD said the driver of the car who had hit the pedestrian ran...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
