🏀 Tigers can't overcome cold shooting in loss at Missouri Western
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Fort Hays State got off to a quick start but it didn't last long and lost 62-55 to Missouri Western State Tuesday at the MWSU Fieldhouse. The game was originally scheduled for December 10th but was postponed when the Griffons had their program shut down for a week due to COVID-19. Kaleb Hammeke hit his first three shots, two of them 3-pointers to give FHSU (11-5, 6-4 MIAA) an early six-point lead but the Tigers turned cold and trailed by 12 at halftime and by as many as 17 in the second as the Griffons (8-6, 404 MIAA) end a three-game losing streak.
🏀 TMP boys the three seed in MCL tournament
The TMP boys have earned the number three seed in the 2023 MCL tournament and will take on the winner of the six seed Hoxie and the 11 seed Smith Center Monday. Hoxie and Smith Center will play in one of four feather bracket games in Stockton on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Stockton high school.
Coaches Poll – HS Basketball – January 11, 2023
The St. Louis metro area is once again represented well in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Top 10 poll released Tuesday evening. Kirkwood joined the Class 6 list in the No. 10 slot as they continued to be undefeated on the year while CBC remains in the Class 6 top five. De Smet leads a group of five local teams ranked in the Class 5 rankings while Vashon is atop the Class 4 list. Principia is the lone area team ranked in Class 2 as they sit in the No. 2 slot.
KBCA girl's basketball rankings: Week four
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week four rankings for all seven classes of girls' basketball across the state of Kansas.
Eight area teams ranked in KBCA rankings
The first Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings of 2023 were released Tuesday. Eight area teams are ranked. The Emporia High girls are ranked second in Class 5A behind Topeka-Seaman. Areawide on the girls side, Madison is ranked fifth in Class 1A-Division I, while Lebo is second in Class 1A-Division II.
Hays girls win big; boys WAC streak snapped at Great Bend
Hays High continued a stretch of three straight Western Athletic Conference games with a trip to Great Bend on Tuesday. Hays never trailed and was only tied once on their way to a 63-45 win. A 14-3 run by Hays in the first quarter opened up a lead for the...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Rewind - WBB vs. MSSU (Jan. 5, 2023)
The Fort Hays State women's basketball team hosted No. 11 Missouri Southern State on Thursday, January 5, 2023. If you missed the game live, you can listen to it here.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High at Great Bend
The Hays High Indians travel to Great Bend Tuesday night for a matchup with the rival Panthers. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from Hays High School. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the...
Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri
Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
Central Plains USD 112 votes to close Wilson High School
HOLYROOD — A vote that was cast in April 2022 was finalized Monday evening at the Central Plains Elementary School in Holyrood. The USD 112 Board of Education voted 5-2 to close Wilson High School at the close of the 2022-23 school year. The vote followed a two-hour public forum held at Wilson High School on Jan. 4, and came nearly three hours into Monday's board meeting.
HPD arrest log, Jan. 1 to 7
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Bradley James Vopat II, 18, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1 in Hays on suspicion of underage purchase/possession/consumption of alcohol. Dustin Riley Castaneira, 19, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Jan. 1 in Hays on suspicion of...
‘It’s embarrassing’: Accuser blasts Kansas regarding Catholic Church report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Susan Leighnor said her abuse began when she was just 10 years old inside a Catholic school in Hutchison, Kansas. She claimed the priests threatened her she would go to hell if she talked about it. Leighnor was hopeful a four-year investigation by the KBI...
Hays Middle School teacher joins Ellis Board of Education
ELLIS — The Ellis USD 388 Board of Education welcomed its newest member Monday evening. Stephanie Johnson was selected for the role following the opening of the monthly board meeting. Johnson was the sole applicant for the position vacated by Jared Schiel, who moved out of the district. She...
Missouri's Gun Laws Enabled the CVPA Shooting. Can the Tragedy Lead to Change?
Advocates work to tighten Missouri's gun laws this legislative session as the shooting survivors push for change
Flags ordered to fly half-staff until sundown Tuesday
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all flags in Kansas to fly at half-staff from now until sundown Tuesday.
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
Kansas high school closes early after break-in discovered, person of interest identified
SCRANTON (KSNT) – A local high school closed early on Thursday following the discovery of a break-in. Faith Flory, a spokesperson for Santa Fe Trail School USD 434, sent a statement from the school to 27 News regarding the situation. The statement reports that high school students were dismissed early due to an investigation into […]
