UCLA Men's Basketball Offers Class of 2026 PG Jason Crowe Jr.
The high-scoring local freshman picked up an offer from the Bruins several months after Weber State locked in their interest.
FOX Sports
Oregon State hosts No. 9 Arizona following Tubelis' 29-point game
Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -15.5; over/under is 144. BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona faces the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers are 7-1...
Gonzaga edges BYU on late 3 by Strawther
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Julian Strawther hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left to lift No. 8 Gonzaga to a 75-74 victory over BYU on Thursday night. Drew Timme had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Anton Watson added 18 points and Strawther finished with 11 — including the game-winner.
Tubelis lifts No. 9 Arizona to 86-74 win over Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Pac-12 scoring leader Azuolas Tubelis had 25 points to help No. 9 Arizona beat Oregon State 86-74 on Thursday night. The Wildcats (15-2, 4-2 Pac-12) were coming off a 74-61 loss to Washington State that snapped Arizona’s 28-game home winning streak. Tubelis got the team back in the win column.
KULR8
Two Treasure State volleyball players sign with Rocky
BILLINGS, Mont.- Coach Yang Yang announces the signing of Ella Kincaid of Billings Senior High School and Zoey Albert of Bigfork High School. Kincaid, a 5-foot-9-inch right-side/setter from Billings, Montana, lettered all four years at Billings Senior, was a Class AA state champion in 2022, and is an Academic All-State member for all four years of high school. "Ella is a great addition to our program." Coach Yang Yang said. "She has been in our camp since she was in 7th grade and she can play every position from front row to back row. She has a very high volleyball IQ and is super competitive. We are excited to have her on our court!"
247Sports
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon hosts Arizona State for key Pac-12 showdown
The Oregon Duck men's basketball team (9-7, 3-2) will look to win its second straight game in Pac-12 play and face off against an opponent in the Top 4 of the league standings. Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena, the Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils (13-3, 4-1) will...
KULR8
Brian Armstrong leaving Montana State for offensive line coach job at Fresno State
BOZEMAN — Montana State offensive line coach Brian Armstrong is leaving for the same job at Fresno State, sources confirmed to 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. Fresno State has not made Armstrong's hire official as of Tuesday morning, and MSU declined to comment. Armstrong could not be immediately reached. Armstrong is...
KULR8
Former Missoula PaddleHead, Billings Mustang joining Cincinnati Reds' minor-league staff
BILLINGS — A former player for the Billings Mustangs and Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League is joining the Cincinnati Reds’ minor-league staff. Aaron Bond, who is the director of baseball operations with the Pioneer League, will join the Reds as their minor league rehab coach at their training complex in Goodyear, Arizona starting on Feb. 1.
Arizona State men's basketball team ready for 2-game Pac-12 set in Oregon
Last season the Arizona State men's basketball team went to Oregon a struggling bunch. The Sun Devils pulled out an overtime victory then went on the road again and registered an impressive non-conference win over Creighton. ASU could not maintain that momentum the rest of the season. This year, the...
247Sports
‘DJ Rodman was great,’ says Smith as WSU’s second half surge buries Cal 66-51
WASHINGTON STATE WAS without TJ Bamba (left hand) and a little out of sorts early against Cal on Wednesday. But the Cougs went nuclear the first four minutes of the second half and swiftly built a double-digit lead and cruising to a 66-51 win. Kyle Smith on the radio post-game show noted a number of praise-worthy performances, including those by DJ Rodman and Mouhamed Gueye.
KULR8
Malik Flowers Declares for NFL Draft
On Tuesday one of the all-time special teams standouts for the Montana Grizzlies announced that he will continue to chase his dreams of playing at the NFL level. Malik Flowers posted the announcement to his Instagram on Tuesday, thanking the Griz program and its fans while also announcing that he is declaring for this year's NFL draft.
KULR8
Columbus girls continuing to develop the strengths behind 6-1 start
COLUMBUS--The Columbus girls have found some success at Divisonals in the past couple of seasons and said their team chemistry is a big strength going forward. "I think we work really well together, we definitely encourage each other, and if somebody doesn't know the plays, we just try to help them out," senior center Isabella Gurie said. "I think we just have lots of strengths, and we use that strength. Like 'oh, that person is really good at this? We'll get them there'."
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Corvallis swimmers sweep duals with Central and Dallas
Three athletes won individual events Tuesday to lead Corvallis to a sweep of visiting Dallas and Central in Mid-Willamette Conference swimming duals at Osborn Aquatic Center. Reid Gold won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 40.65 seconds) and Jory Umble the 100 freestyle (1:01.83) for the Corvallis boys. Both were on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:18.47) along with Massimo Palmiero and Luca Ciannelli.
