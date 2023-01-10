ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Oregon State hosts No. 9 Arizona following Tubelis' 29-point game

Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -15.5; over/under is 144. BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona faces the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers are 7-1...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Associated Press

Gonzaga edges BYU on late 3 by Strawther

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Julian Strawther hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left to lift No. 8 Gonzaga to a 75-74 victory over BYU on Thursday night. Drew Timme had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Anton Watson added 18 points and Strawther finished with 11 — including the game-winner.
PROVO, UT
KULR8

Two Treasure State volleyball players sign with Rocky

BILLINGS, Mont.- Coach Yang Yang announces the signing of Ella Kincaid of Billings Senior High School and Zoey Albert of Bigfork High School. Kincaid, a 5-foot-9-inch right-side/setter from Billings, Montana, lettered all four years at Billings Senior, was a Class AA state champion in 2022, and is an Academic All-State member for all four years of high school. "Ella is a great addition to our program." Coach Yang Yang said. "She has been in our camp since she was in 7th grade and she can play every position from front row to back row. She has a very high volleyball IQ and is super competitive. We are excited to have her on our court!"
BILLINGS, MT
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon hosts Arizona State for key Pac-12 showdown

The Oregon Duck men's basketball team (9-7, 3-2) will look to win its second straight game in Pac-12 play and face off against an opponent in the Top 4 of the league standings. Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena, the Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils (13-3, 4-1) will...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

‘DJ Rodman was great,’ says Smith as WSU’s second half surge buries Cal 66-51

WASHINGTON STATE WAS without TJ Bamba (left hand) and a little out of sorts early against Cal on Wednesday. But the Cougs went nuclear the first four minutes of the second half and swiftly built a double-digit lead and cruising to a 66-51 win. Kyle Smith on the radio post-game show noted a number of praise-worthy performances, including those by DJ Rodman and Mouhamed Gueye.
PULLMAN, WA
KULR8

Malik Flowers Declares for NFL Draft

On Tuesday one of the all-time special teams standouts for the Montana Grizzlies announced that he will continue to chase his dreams of playing at the NFL level. Malik Flowers posted the announcement to his Instagram on Tuesday, thanking the Griz program and its fans while also announcing that he is declaring for this year's NFL draft.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Columbus girls continuing to develop the strengths behind 6-1 start

COLUMBUS--The Columbus girls have found some success at Divisonals in the past couple of seasons and said their team chemistry is a big strength going forward. "I think we work really well together, we definitely encourage each other, and if somebody doesn't know the plays, we just try to help them out," senior center Isabella Gurie said. "I think we just have lots of strengths, and we use that strength. Like 'oh, that person is really good at this? We'll get them there'."
COLUMBUS, MT
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: Corvallis swimmers sweep duals with Central and Dallas

Three athletes won individual events Tuesday to lead Corvallis to a sweep of visiting Dallas and Central in Mid-Willamette Conference swimming duals at Osborn Aquatic Center. Reid Gold won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 40.65 seconds) and Jory Umble the 100 freestyle (1:01.83) for the Corvallis boys. Both were on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:18.47) along with Massimo Palmiero and Luca Ciannelli.
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy