ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wagmtv.com

City of Presque Isle Issues Statement on Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center Closing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The City of Presque Isle has just released an official statement regarding the immediate closing of the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center. According to the City “On Monday, January 9, the City of Presque Isle learned that the owner of the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center had placed a “closed indefinitely” notice on the door of the establishment. No prior communication was received by the City from the owner.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
101.9 The Rock

People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022

People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Thursday’s Presque Isle-MDI Girls Basketball Game Postponed

4 p.m. - MDI Girls vs. Presque Isle. 5:30 p.m. - MDI Boys vs. Presque Isle. The Trojans will next be in action on Saturday, January 14th when they travel to Houlton to play the Shiretowners. Both the Boys and Girls games will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the Boys playing at 4 p.m. (3:45 pregame) and the Girls game immediately following.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle Police Department 2022 Year End Crime Stats

The Presque Isle Police Department released some of their year end crime stats for 2022. The information was shared on their Facebook page. The numbers show an increase in calls rose almost 57% from previous years, according to PIPD data. A total of 12,063 were made to the Presque Isle Police. The average over the past few years has been around 7,636 calls for service.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy