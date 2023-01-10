Read full article on original website
What’s the Average Snowfall by Month & Year in Presque Isle, Maine?
As winter weather bears down on northern Maine, we wanted to a look at the average snowfall by month and by year in Presque isle - and take a look at Caribou's ranking. We are behind on snow totals for this time of the year. In fact, northern Maine, in particular Presque Isle, is almost 40% lower than historical averages.
City of Presque Isle Issues Statement on Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center Closing
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The City of Presque Isle has just released an official statement regarding the immediate closing of the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center. According to the City “On Monday, January 9, the City of Presque Isle learned that the owner of the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center had placed a “closed indefinitely” notice on the door of the establishment. No prior communication was received by the City from the owner.
Storm Closings and Cancellations – Aroostook County (Jan. 12-13)
Heavy snow and freezing rain will make travel difficult Thursday night and Friday as the first major January storm hits Aroostook County and Western New Brunswick. Here are the latest storm closings and cancellations. The list will be updated frequently. School Cancellations, Closures and Delays:. Due to the impending bad...
Magnificent Views of the Long Lake Sporting Club in Sinclair, Maine
The Long Lake Sporting Club is for sale with everything you could possibly need. Everyone knows this historical business with a long reputation for its location, menu, amenities, service and tradition. It was Built in 1940 and maintained and renovated over the years. Gigantic Commercial Space on the Waterfront. The...
Storm to Bring Heavy Snow, Wintry Mix to Aroostook County
A storm bearing down on Aroostook County will bring the first significant snowfall in nearly four weeks, before mixing with or changing to freezing rain or rain in many areas on Friday. The National Weather Service Office in Caribou has posted a Winter Storm Warning from 7pm Thursday to around...
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
Pair of ‘County Kids’ Named Big East Basketball Players of the Week
Congratulations to Caribou's Madelyn Deprey and Presque Isle's Malachi Cummings who were respectively named the Big East Girls and Boys Basketball Players of the Week for Week 4 by the Big East Basketball Coaches. In 2 games, Deprey had 41 points for the Vikings including ripping down 12 rebounds and...
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
Thursday’s Presque Isle-MDI Girls Basketball Game Postponed
4 p.m. - MDI Girls vs. Presque Isle. 5:30 p.m. - MDI Boys vs. Presque Isle. The Trojans will next be in action on Saturday, January 14th when they travel to Houlton to play the Shiretowners. Both the Boys and Girls games will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the Boys playing at 4 p.m. (3:45 pregame) and the Girls game immediately following.
Presque Isle Police Department 2022 Year End Crime Stats
The Presque Isle Police Department released some of their year end crime stats for 2022. The information was shared on their Facebook page. The numbers show an increase in calls rose almost 57% from previous years, according to PIPD data. A total of 12,063 were made to the Presque Isle Police. The average over the past few years has been around 7,636 calls for service.
