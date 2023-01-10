Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
hotnewhiphop.com
Rob Gronkowski Changes Course On Retirement Stance
Rob Gronkowski continues to tease fans. Rob Gronkowski is easily one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He and Tom Brady played some amazing football together and even won four Super Bowls as a duo. Unfortunately, Gronk is retired from the game of football, and Brady clearly misses him.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play in game against Buffalo
MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play during the team's game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills."As of today, Tua has not been cleared by doctors to resume football activities on the field with his teammates. Because of that and because of the time that he's missed I can rule him out for Sunday," said McDaniel. How did Tua take the news that he was out? "He's conflicted. He's learning that he needs to listen to the advice from doctors and medical professionals. He understands the severity of doing that. So there...
Look: Joy Taylor Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
During this Monday's edition of Speak on FS1, Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the Texans' latest coaching change. Immediately following the Texans' win over the Colts in Week 18, the front office fired head coach Lovie Smith. Taylor doesn't understand why the Texans continue to fire ...
Steelers Will Only Move On From One Coach This Offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers won't make any moves they don't feel they need to.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Former NFL star tells Lamar Jackson how he can stick it to Ravens after slap in face
The Baltimore Ravens have secured the No. 6 seed in the AFC and are set to face the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. But former All-Pro wide receiver Roddy White thinks quarterback Lamar Jackson should sit out. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After the Ravens announced...
NFL playoffs and Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Post’s NFL expert picks
The notorious Serby Crystal Ball that before this wild and wacky NFL season foresaw a Bills-49ers Super Bowl matchup has been dusted off just in time for the playoffs. Much has changed for both teams, of course: Trey Lance (ankle) was lost Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was lost Week 13 and the football world was introduced to Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy. The Bills endured the emotional roller coaster of a near-tragedy to the uplifting, inspirational, heartwarming story of Damar Hamlin, who was remarkably released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, one week after suffering cardiac arrest making...
NFL names site for AFC Championship Game if Bills-Chiefs matchup happens
If the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs wind up facing each other in the AFC Championship Game, the game will take place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 29, with a start time of 6:30 p.m. The Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC bracket...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Key Bills Player Reportedly Missed Thursday's Practice
A key Buffalo Bills offensive weapon missed practice on Thursday. Isaiah McKenzie, who's one of Josh Allen's favorite targets, appeared on Wednesday's injury report with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice and it worsened on Thursday as he didn't participate. Despite the ...
Pittsburgh Steelers star makes decision about his football future
Cam Heyward said Sunday he needed some time to think about whether he would continue on with his football career. He’s 33-year-old and 11 years into a brilliant career after the team took him in the first round of the 2011 draft so that wasn’t completely unexpected. But it looks like the time Heyward needed was just about three days.
Steelers’ Alex Highsmith Responds to CPR Sack Celebration Controversy
Fans criticized the linebacker for his poorly timed celebration.
Steelers Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts
The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing ten players back in 2023.
WKBW-TV
WATCH: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players speak ahead of matchup against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players spoke on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. McDermott spoke before practice and the following players spoke after practice:
Buffalo Bills Likely to Lose a Home Game Overseas Next Season
The Buffalo Bills are not focused on next season just quite yet, as they will play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday in the NFL's Super Wild Card round. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals played one less game than the rest of the NFL, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event on Monday Night Football and the Bills themselves played one less home game than the rest of the AFC because of November's lake effect snowstorm. That home game against the Cleveland Browns was played in Detroit.
Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Reportedly Signs With Rival Team
The New York Giants added a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver to their practice squad on Wednesday. New York signed James Washington to its taxi squad, according to multiple reports. Washington spent much of this season with the Cowboys before being released in late December. The fifth-year ...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
Tickets are still available for Sunday's Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — You can still find tickets for Sunday's game for sale online, and in some cases prices are cheaper than they were for games earlier in the season. "In the secondary market, there are quite a few seats available," said Nick Giammusso, founder of VIPTIX. Nick...
