MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play during the team's game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills."As of today, Tua has not been cleared by doctors to resume football activities on the field with his teammates. Because of that and because of the time that he's missed I can rule him out for Sunday," said McDaniel. How did Tua take the news that he was out? "He's conflicted. He's learning that he needs to listen to the advice from doctors and medical professionals. He understands the severity of doing that. So there...

1 DAY AGO