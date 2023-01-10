ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Rob Gronkowski Changes Course On Retirement Stance

Rob Gronkowski continues to tease fans. Rob Gronkowski is easily one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He and Tom Brady played some amazing football together and even won four Super Bowls as a duo. Unfortunately, Gronk is retired from the game of football, and Brady clearly misses him.
CBS Miami

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play in game against Buffalo

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play during the team's game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills."As of today, Tua has not been cleared by doctors to resume football activities on the field with his teammates. Because of that and because of the time that he's missed I can rule him out for Sunday," said McDaniel.  How did Tua take the news that he was out? "He's conflicted. He's learning that he needs to listen to the advice from doctors and medical professionals. He understands the severity of doing that. So there...
The Spun

Look: Joy Taylor Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

During this Monday's edition of Speak on FS1, Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the Texans' latest coaching change.  Immediately following the Texans' win over the Colts in Week 18, the front office fired head coach Lovie Smith.  Taylor doesn't understand why the Texans continue to fire ...
MIAMI, FL
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

NFL playoffs and Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Post’s NFL expert picks

The notorious Serby Crystal Ball that before this wild and wacky NFL season foresaw a Bills-49ers Super Bowl matchup has been dusted off just in time for the playoffs.  Much has changed for both teams, of course: Trey Lance (ankle) was lost Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was lost Week 13 and the football world was introduced to Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy.  The Bills endured the emotional roller coaster of a near-tragedy to the uplifting, inspirational, heartwarming story of Damar Hamlin, who was remarkably released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, one week after suffering cardiac arrest making...
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Spun

Key Bills Player Reportedly Missed Thursday's Practice

A key Buffalo Bills offensive weapon missed practice on Thursday.  Isaiah McKenzie, who's one of Josh Allen's favorite targets, appeared on Wednesday's injury report with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice and it worsened on Thursday as he didn't participate.  Despite the ...
MICHIGAN STATE
PennLive.com

Pittsburgh Steelers star makes decision about his football future

Cam Heyward said Sunday he needed some time to think about whether he would continue on with his football career. He’s 33-year-old and 11 years into a brilliant career after the team took him in the first round of the 2011 draft so that wasn’t completely unexpected. But it looks like the time Heyward needed was just about three days.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Likely to Lose a Home Game Overseas Next Season

The Buffalo Bills are not focused on next season just quite yet, as they will play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday in the NFL's Super Wild Card round. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals played one less game than the rest of the NFL, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event on Monday Night Football and the Bills themselves played one less home game than the rest of the AFC because of November's lake effect snowstorm. That home game against the Cleveland Browns was played in Detroit.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
