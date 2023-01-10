It turned out to be an active and interesting start to Thursday, especially across Central Kentucky as a squall line of severe thunderstorms produced a few brief spin-up tornadoes in the process. At least 3 tornadoes have been confirmed as of this writing, including two EF-1 tornadoes. The first one west of Harrodsburg had winds of around 100 miles per hour and damaged several well constructed homes, while the second EF-1 was in Danville in Boyle County with winds reaching 90 miles per hour. The velocity signature on Max HD Radar was indicating some strong rotation right in the area where the EF-1 tornado was confirmed. Note the arrows going opposite directions in tight quarters showing the rotation signature.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO