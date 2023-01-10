ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State


Person shot Wednesday night on Angliana Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are searching for answers Thursday morning after they say someone was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the University of Kentucky’s campus Wednesday night. Investigators told ABC 36 the police department responded to a report of shots fired...
LEXINGTON, KY
Frankfort couple wins $225,000 lottery prize

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Frankfort couple has won a $225,000 lottery prize!. The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, stopped at Circle K on Schenkel Lane in Frankfort last Saturday to cash in a previous win off a scratch-off ticket when the husband bought Cash Ball tickets. The next morning, he looked at the winning numbers and realized he won.
FRANKFORT, KY
Kentucky releases 2023 visitor’s guide featuring art

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The 2023 Kentucky Visitor’s Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The agency says the theme of this year’s guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky’s artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Tornadoes confirmed in Mercer, Boyle, Grant counties, NWS says

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three tornadoes tore through Kentucky Thursday, one in Mercer County, one in Boyle County and one in Grant County, according to the National Weather Service. A preliminary EF1, 100 mph tornado was confirmed in Harrodsburg. This is the first tornado in Mercer County since April...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates saves nearly 600 lives in 2022, a new record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates broke its record of saving lives in 2022, saving nearly 600 across the state. According to a press release, last year, 778 organ and tissue donors saved those nearly 600 lives — a 23 percent increase in organ donation compared to 2021 and the most lives saved in any year so far.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lawsuit takes aim at blocking Kentucky’s charter school law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky law aimed at allowing charter schools to open on a pilot basis has drawn a legal challenge. Public education advocates filing the lawsuit claim the measure violates the state constitution. The lawsuit asks that a judge prevent the implementation of the 2022 measure....
KENTUCKY STATE
Thousands without power, seeing damage in Harrodsburg after severe storm

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over 5,000 people are without power in Mercer County after severe thunderstorms passed through the county Thursday morning. As of 9:56 a.m., 5,019 customers, or 37.5% of the county, are without power. Damage has been confirmed in and around Harrodsburg. The National Weather Service is...
HARRODSBURG, KY
Staff member injured in ‘incident’ at Stanford Elementary School

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Stanford Elementary School staff member was injured in an “incident” at the school Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post by the Stanford Police Department, a staff member was injured around 11 p.m. Tuesday but the injury wasn’t made known to school administrators until Wednesday morning.
STANFORD, KY
Lawyer: Scammed Kentucky clients get new shot at disability benefits

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) – Some former clients of a disgraced Kentucky attorney who ran the largest U.S. Social Security scam in history may have a chance to get their lost disability payments back. An agreement with the federal government would allow about 500 former clients of ex-disability attorney Eric...
KENTUCKY STATE
Man dies after crashing car into tree in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 72-year-old man died after crashing his car into a tree just outside of Versailles city limits on Monday. Versailles police say around 3:15 p.m. Gregory Kolles, of Scott County, ran off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
Spring-like storms give way to a touch of winter to close out the week

It turned out to be an active and interesting start to Thursday, especially across Central Kentucky as a squall line of severe thunderstorms produced a few brief spin-up tornadoes in the process. At least 3 tornadoes have been confirmed as of this writing, including two EF-1 tornadoes. The first one west of Harrodsburg had winds of around 100 miles per hour and damaged several well constructed homes, while the second EF-1 was in Danville in Boyle County with winds reaching 90 miles per hour. The velocity signature on Max HD Radar was indicating some strong rotation right in the area where the EF-1 tornado was confirmed. Note the arrows going opposite directions in tight quarters showing the rotation signature.
KENTUCKY STATE
Georgetown man gets nearly 3 years for taking over $500K from church

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Georgetown man was sentenced to 33 months in prison for wire fraud stemming from 2015-19. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ralph Tackett, who was the treasurer of a church in Georgetown, embezzled over $500,000, in part through wire fraud. Tackett admitted from December 2015 to July 2019 he stole from the church by transferring money to pay on his personal credit cards. Throughout this time, Tackett, 66, also concealed the church’s expenditures from the pastor and board members.
GEORGETOWN, KY
Local cardiologist, MCORE Foundation speak on cardiac arrest in young people

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Cardiac arrest, in simpler terms, is when your heart’s electrical system isn’t working correctly, and your heart suddenly stops beating. It’s a health issue that can happen randomly and oftentimes, without warning, according to University of Kentucky Healthcare’s Assistant Chief of Cardiology, Dr. Vincent Sorrell.
LEXINGTON, KY
Dr. Owens-Collins to be Lexington’s new commissioner of health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins will be Lexington’s new commissioner of health after approval from the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health. She’ll start as commissioner of health on Jan. 17. “I am excited to be part of a health department that is known for being...
LEXINGTON, KY
Quiet Tuesday ahead of a strong late week cold front

It’s a Go Day! Nice conditions continue for Tuesday as temperatures continue to climb. After a chilly start to the day, afternoon highs will peak in to low 50s. Skies will be turning mostly sunny for the midday as well. Enjoy the day because changes are on the way for the rest of the week. Those changes include showers for Wednesday afternoon and evening, a strong-to-severe threat Thursday, and scattered snow showers for Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
FrankfortCon coming back on Jan. 28

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — FrankfortCon, a comic book and pop culture convention, is coming back in late January. FrankfortCon will host over 125 exhibitors with interests in comic books, magazines, toys, games, movies, television, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches, apparel and more. Plus, a roster of comic industry professionals...
FRANKFORT, KY

