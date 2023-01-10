Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
‘We’re trying to take on the entire world’: Ky. teachers react to the heartbreaking classroom shooting in Va. last week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teacher in Virginia was shot by her 6-year-old student last week. Police said Friday afternoon, Abby Zwerner was intentionally shot by a student during an altercation at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. Investigators say the bullet went through Zwerner’s hand and into her...
WTVQ
Person shot Wednesday night on Angliana Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are searching for answers Thursday morning after they say someone was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the University of Kentucky’s campus Wednesday night. Investigators told ABC 36 the police department responded to a report of shots fired...
WTVQ
Frankfort couple wins $225,000 lottery prize
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Frankfort couple has won a $225,000 lottery prize!. The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, stopped at Circle K on Schenkel Lane in Frankfort last Saturday to cash in a previous win off a scratch-off ticket when the husband bought Cash Ball tickets. The next morning, he looked at the winning numbers and realized he won.
WTVQ
Kentucky releases 2023 visitor’s guide featuring art
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The 2023 Kentucky Visitor’s Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The agency says the theme of this year’s guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky’s artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music,...
WTVQ
Tornadoes confirmed in Mercer, Boyle, Grant counties, NWS says
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three tornadoes tore through Kentucky Thursday, one in Mercer County, one in Boyle County and one in Grant County, according to the National Weather Service. A preliminary EF1, 100 mph tornado was confirmed in Harrodsburg. This is the first tornado in Mercer County since April...
WTVQ
Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates saves nearly 600 lives in 2022, a new record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates broke its record of saving lives in 2022, saving nearly 600 across the state. According to a press release, last year, 778 organ and tissue donors saved those nearly 600 lives — a 23 percent increase in organ donation compared to 2021 and the most lives saved in any year so far.
WTVQ
Injury crash in Danville caused by Lexington man driving under influence, police say
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A three-vehicle injury crash in Danville on Tuesday night was caused by a Lexington man who was driving under the influence, police say. According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, police responded to a three-vehicle intersection crash on Hustonville Road/Danville Bypass. Jerod...
WTVQ
Lawsuit takes aim at blocking Kentucky’s charter school law
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky law aimed at allowing charter schools to open on a pilot basis has drawn a legal challenge. Public education advocates filing the lawsuit claim the measure violates the state constitution. The lawsuit asks that a judge prevent the implementation of the 2022 measure....
WTVQ
Thousands without power, seeing damage in Harrodsburg after severe storm
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over 5,000 people are without power in Mercer County after severe thunderstorms passed through the county Thursday morning. As of 9:56 a.m., 5,019 customers, or 37.5% of the county, are without power. Damage has been confirmed in and around Harrodsburg. The National Weather Service is...
WTVQ
Staff member injured in ‘incident’ at Stanford Elementary School
STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Stanford Elementary School staff member was injured in an “incident” at the school Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post by the Stanford Police Department, a staff member was injured around 11 p.m. Tuesday but the injury wasn’t made known to school administrators until Wednesday morning.
WTVQ
Lawyer: Scammed Kentucky clients get new shot at disability benefits
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) – Some former clients of a disgraced Kentucky attorney who ran the largest U.S. Social Security scam in history may have a chance to get their lost disability payments back. An agreement with the federal government would allow about 500 former clients of ex-disability attorney Eric...
WTVQ
Man dies after crashing car into tree in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 72-year-old man died after crashing his car into a tree just outside of Versailles city limits on Monday. Versailles police say around 3:15 p.m. Gregory Kolles, of Scott County, ran off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WTVQ
Spring-like storms give way to a touch of winter to close out the week
It turned out to be an active and interesting start to Thursday, especially across Central Kentucky as a squall line of severe thunderstorms produced a few brief spin-up tornadoes in the process. At least 3 tornadoes have been confirmed as of this writing, including two EF-1 tornadoes. The first one west of Harrodsburg had winds of around 100 miles per hour and damaged several well constructed homes, while the second EF-1 was in Danville in Boyle County with winds reaching 90 miles per hour. The velocity signature on Max HD Radar was indicating some strong rotation right in the area where the EF-1 tornado was confirmed. Note the arrows going opposite directions in tight quarters showing the rotation signature.
WTVQ
What should be done to tackle the issue of gun violence, in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As gun violence continues making headlines, one organization is aiming to help curb the problem in Lexington. Devine Carama is the director of ONE Lexington, and organization that aims to help curb the gun violence problem here locally. “In real life, it’s not a video...
WTVQ
Georgetown man gets nearly 3 years for taking over $500K from church
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Georgetown man was sentenced to 33 months in prison for wire fraud stemming from 2015-19. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ralph Tackett, who was the treasurer of a church in Georgetown, embezzled over $500,000, in part through wire fraud. Tackett admitted from December 2015 to July 2019 he stole from the church by transferring money to pay on his personal credit cards. Throughout this time, Tackett, 66, also concealed the church’s expenditures from the pastor and board members.
WTVQ
Local cardiologist, MCORE Foundation speak on cardiac arrest in young people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Cardiac arrest, in simpler terms, is when your heart’s electrical system isn’t working correctly, and your heart suddenly stops beating. It’s a health issue that can happen randomly and oftentimes, without warning, according to University of Kentucky Healthcare’s Assistant Chief of Cardiology, Dr. Vincent Sorrell.
WTVQ
Nonalcoholic drink business booming, offerings up at bars, breweries
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Tens of thousands of people across the country are now the first week into Dry January, where you abstain from drinking alcohol, or Damp January, where you simply scale back. The movement has led to an increase in nonalcoholic beverage options at local bars and...
WTVQ
Dr. Owens-Collins to be Lexington’s new commissioner of health
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins will be Lexington’s new commissioner of health after approval from the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health. She’ll start as commissioner of health on Jan. 17. “I am excited to be part of a health department that is known for being...
WTVQ
Quiet Tuesday ahead of a strong late week cold front
It’s a Go Day! Nice conditions continue for Tuesday as temperatures continue to climb. After a chilly start to the day, afternoon highs will peak in to low 50s. Skies will be turning mostly sunny for the midday as well. Enjoy the day because changes are on the way for the rest of the week. Those changes include showers for Wednesday afternoon and evening, a strong-to-severe threat Thursday, and scattered snow showers for Friday.
WTVQ
FrankfortCon coming back on Jan. 28
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — FrankfortCon, a comic book and pop culture convention, is coming back in late January. FrankfortCon will host over 125 exhibitors with interests in comic books, magazines, toys, games, movies, television, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches, apparel and more. Plus, a roster of comic industry professionals...
Comments / 0