Storm Stories 01.12.2023
The county sheriff’s department and volunteers resume their search today for 5-year-old Kyle Doan of San Miguel, who was swept away by Monday’s flood waters. Bystanders rescued his mother, shortly after she lost hold of her son and the rushing flood waters swept him away. She was taking the boy to kindergarten at Lillian Larson school when their car drove into rushing muddy waters on Monday morning.
Three People Rescued in Paso 01.11.2023
Working with the California Highway Patrol, the Paso Robles fire department saved three people from the swollen Salinas river Monday. Fast-moving floods, especially near the creeks and rivers on the central coast created hazardous conditions in the Salinas riverbed. While flash flood warnings have been called off for San Luis...
Stranded People at Chimney Rock Road 01.12.2023
The storms and heavy run off compromised roadways. That stranded about 400 people near Chimney Rock road in Paso Robles. Phil Humfrey tells KSBY, “We have no way in. We have no way out. We’ve been without power since Sunday.”. PG&E says the outage began early Monday morning....
‘We’re not out of the woods yet’: SLO County responding to 3 major storm incidents
The county warned residents to prepare for the next storm, which threatens already fragile infrastructure.
Evacuation warning expanded in Oceano ahead of next storm
An evacuation warning has been issued for nearly all of Oceano west of Highway 1 amid ongoing flood concerns.
Missing Boy Identified 01.11.2023
We learn more about the five year old San Miguel boy swept away by flood waters on Monday. He’s Kyle Doan of San Miguel. Kyle was a student at Lillian Larsen elementary school. He was last seen Monday morning near San Miguel when he and his mother became trapped in flood waters. Bystanders rescued his mother, but Kyle disappeared in the swift current of the flood waters.
Rainfall Totals From the Storm 01.11.2023
6.43 inches in Atascadero. 2.1 at the Paso Robles airport. 6.6 inches at Lake Nacimiento. 6.66 inches at Santa Margarita Lake. 10.48 inches at Rocky Butte.
Guadalupe repairs 20 homes damaged by river levee breach during rainstorm
A Guadalupe farmer has opened up apartment complex units to house displaced families whose homes are considered "unlivable" after waist-high waters flooded neighborhoods near the Santa Maria River levee in Guadalupe. The post Guadalupe repairs 20 homes damaged by river levee breach during rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rescue Effort Press Release 01.12.2023
Today, the county is going to send a boat to get some of those people out. This is their press release. County to provide transportation assistance to residents isolated due to Chimney Rock road closure. San Luis Obispo, CA – The county of San Luis Obispo is providing assistance to...
‘Explosion of water’ flooded Morro Bay’s Main Street, damaging businesses
One business owner said he suffered about $250,000 in storm damage.
Los Osos retention basin bursts, 20 homes damaged
Heavy rains destroyed a retention basin in Los Osos on Monday, leading to hundreds of thousands of gallons of water and mud crashing into Vista de Oro Estates. The force of the rushing water and mud filled homes with up to three feet of debris. More than a half-century ago,...
SLO County beach closed as sewage leaks into river
The beach is closed three miles around the mouth of the river due to the ongoing sewage spill.
Dramatic Helicopter Rescue in Guadalupe
A 79-year-old man was hoisted up into a waiting helicopter from his home on 9th Street in Guadalupe when the area flooded due to a break in a private levee nearby. The man was not able to walk very well and needed the assist from Santa Barbara County Fire’s air support copter on Tuesday.
Salinas River flooding causes evacuations and damage, search for missing child underway
SAN ARDO, Calif. — The swollen and fast moving Salinas river continued to rise Tuesday morning leading to more flooding, a levee breach and flash flood warnings, all this as search and rescue crews continued their search for a 5 year-old boy swept away in raging flood waters. In...
SLO County reservoirs swell after rain storms. How much did water levels rise?
One SLO County dam is overflowing.
Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse
The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
Cleanup operation underway in Orcutt neighborhood damaged by massive flood, sinkhole
A cleanup operation began in an Orcutt neighborhood Tuesday morning just hours after it was badly damaged by a massive flood caused when water came pouring into the street through a sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway Monday night. The post Cleanup operation underway in Orcutt neighborhood damaged by massive flood, sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Opener For Wednesday 01.11.2023
Cloudy skies today, but no rain in the forecast today or tomorrow. Although another storm arrives Friday. It will not be as wet as the one earlier this week, but we’ll be receiving more than an inch of rain. Meanwhile, the clean up continues. A few roads still closed...
Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole
An Orcutt family was impacted by the storm, flooding, and sinkhole on Union Valley -- they lost everything. The post Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Weather update: Over two inches of rain forecast for next storm system
– Paso Robles recorded .01 inches of rain in the past 24 hours, and more rain is in the forecast again starting tomorrow, according to Weather Underground. Rainfall totals from Friday to Monday night could reach over 2 inches. Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles. The...
