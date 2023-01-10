ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

kprl.com

Storm Stories 01.12.2023

The county sheriff’s department and volunteers resume their search today for 5-year-old Kyle Doan of San Miguel, who was swept away by Monday’s flood waters. Bystanders rescued his mother, shortly after she lost hold of her son and the rushing flood waters swept him away. She was taking the boy to kindergarten at Lillian Larson school when their car drove into rushing muddy waters on Monday morning.
AVILA BEACH, CA
kprl.com

Three People Rescued in Paso 01.11.2023

Working with the California Highway Patrol, the Paso Robles fire department saved three people from the swollen Salinas river Monday. Fast-moving floods, especially near the creeks and rivers on the central coast created hazardous conditions in the Salinas riverbed. While flash flood warnings have been called off for San Luis...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Stranded People at Chimney Rock Road 01.12.2023

The storms and heavy run off compromised roadways. That stranded about 400 people near Chimney Rock road in Paso Robles. Phil Humfrey tells KSBY, “We have no way in. We have no way out. We’ve been without power since Sunday.”. PG&E says the outage began early Monday morning....
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Missing Boy Identified 01.11.2023

We learn more about the five year old San Miguel boy swept away by flood waters on Monday. He’s Kyle Doan of San Miguel. Kyle was a student at Lillian Larsen elementary school. He was last seen Monday morning near San Miguel when he and his mother became trapped in flood waters. Bystanders rescued his mother, but Kyle disappeared in the swift current of the flood waters.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
kprl.com

Rescue Effort Press Release 01.12.2023

Today, the county is going to send a boat to get some of those people out. This is their press release. County to provide transportation assistance to residents isolated due to Chimney Rock road closure. San Luis Obispo, CA – The county of San Luis Obispo is providing assistance to...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Los Osos retention basin bursts, 20 homes damaged

Heavy rains destroyed a retention basin in Los Osos on Monday, leading to hundreds of thousands of gallons of water and mud crashing into Vista de Oro Estates. The force of the rushing water and mud filled homes with up to three feet of debris. More than a half-century ago,...
LOS OSOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Dramatic Helicopter Rescue in Guadalupe

A 79-year-old man was hoisted up into a waiting helicopter from his home on 9th Street in Guadalupe when the area flooded due to a break in a private levee nearby. The man was not able to walk very well and needed the assist from Santa Barbara County Fire’s air support copter on Tuesday.
GUADALUPE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse

The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Opener For Wednesday 01.11.2023

Cloudy skies today, but no rain in the forecast today or tomorrow. Although another storm arrives Friday. It will not be as wet as the one earlier this week, but we’ll be receiving more than an inch of rain. Meanwhile, the clean up continues. A few roads still closed...
PASO ROBLES, CA

