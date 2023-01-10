We learn more about the five year old San Miguel boy swept away by flood waters on Monday. He’s Kyle Doan of San Miguel. Kyle was a student at Lillian Larsen elementary school. He was last seen Monday morning near San Miguel when he and his mother became trapped in flood waters. Bystanders rescued his mother, but Kyle disappeared in the swift current of the flood waters.

SAN MIGUEL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO