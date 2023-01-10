Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man arrested for allegedly raping child
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested for alleged rape of a child. Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 20-year-old Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy from Bolivia. Kennedy has been charged with four counts of statutory rape of a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrest man on alleged drug charges
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on alleged drug charges. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators concluded a three months long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Whiteville and surrounding communities on January 9th. During the investigation, multiple controlled buys of meth were completed.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man arrested for alleged drug possession after traffic stop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested for alleged drug possession. WPD units initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 700 block of South 16th Street on Wednesday. As the vehicle slowed down to stop, a passenger got out and ran away. He was taken into custody shortly after by officers.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man arrested after alleged discovery of 50 heroin bags during traffic stop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person has been arrested on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop. On January 8th around 1:50 p.m., the Wilmington Police Department stopped a vehicle at 9th and Ann Street. Police say the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled down an alley.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation for man found shot in Belville home
BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after discovering a Belville man dead from a gunshot wound on Monday. An incident report says the victim was a 60-year-old man. The case is being treated as a death investigation for now, according...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy places second in shooting competition
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy recently showed off his shooting skills in a competition. The Air Force 4th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance section hosted an excellence-in-competition pistol match at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base late last year.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man killed in suspected homicide
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 31-year-old man was recently found dead in Clarendon. According to an incident report, the victim is Julian Juan Fipps. The death is suspected to be a homicide. Weapons listed include “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun”. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Burgaw Police Officers working as SROs in town schools
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A new face will now be regularly walking the halls of C.F. Pope Elementary School in Burgaw. As school resumed from the holiday break on Monday, a Burgaw Police Officer transitioned into a role as the school’s school resource officer. Typically, the schools fall...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Chief discusses 2022 crime numbers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams, last year, the port city saw its lowest violent crime numbers in 13 years. Williams presented the numbers to Wilmington City Council on Monday and says while it was mostly good news, 2022 did have some challenges. “It...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Energy bill assistance available for New Hanover County residents
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services is administering the federally-funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) for qualified households through March 31, or until funds are exhausted. The program provides a one-time annual utility payment to help eligible families cover their heating...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s newest substance abuse treatment facility set to open in February
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Those in need of substance abuse treatment in the Cape Fear Region will soon have a place to get the care they need. New Hanover County Commissioners approved Monday a lease agreement with the operator of The Healing Place of New Hanover County. Contractors were...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Schools release mobile app allowing bus location tracking
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Parents of Columbus County School students will soon be able to track their child’s school bus in real-time. Columbus County Schools has contracted with Here Comes the Bus to enhance the safety and comfort of students that use the bus to travel to and from school.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Republican Party planning petition for DA Jon David’s removal
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Republican Party has announced plans to pursue a petition for removal of District Attorney Jon David. Party Chairman Sammy Hinson says they plan to approach an attorney and see if there is good reason for David to be removed. David filed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC DMV advises residents be on lookout for scam
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several law enforcement agencies have recently reported many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation”. According to the DMV, the scammers are encouraging targeted individuals to click on a link to pay...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Annual ‘Prom Closet’ offering Brunswick County students free Prom, Spring Formal attire
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to go to prom this year, but don’t have anything to wear, you’ll soon have the chance to change that. South Brunswick High School will host its annual Prom Closet on Thursday, February 2nd, in their choir room.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints two UNCW grads as District Court Judges
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two former UNCW Seahawks are soaring to new heights. Governor Roy Cooper has announced two UNCW grads as judicial appointments to District Courts across the state. “These appointees bring years of knowledge and experience to the bench,” Governor Cooper said. “I’m thankful for their willingness...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 4-year old neutered male pitbull named Poncho looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is 4-year old neutered male pitbull named Poncho. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe Poncho as silly and goofy. He has not only a ‘happy tail,’ but happy body as well since he wiggles all over when he gets excited. The staff also describe him as a ‘Walmart-greeter,’ saying hello to everyone he meets. He is food driven and loves to play.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Latest on mold issue in Wilmington Housing Authority public housing communities
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Housing Authority gave an update on Monday, January 9, to New Hanover County Commissioners on mold issues in the city’s public housing communities. They also provided an update on residents displaced by the problem. Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett says...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Burgaw’s first female mayor reflects on first year in office
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A little more than a year after the Town of Burgaw elected its first female mayor, the woman leading the town is reflecting on her first year in office. Olivia Dawson defeated incumbent Pete Cowan in the 2021 municipal election after receiving more than 51 percent of the votes. Her campaign wasn’t focused on her gender, but rather on what she wanted to do for the town.
