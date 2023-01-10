ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man arrested for allegedly raping child

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested for alleged rape of a child. Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 20-year-old Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy from Bolivia. Kennedy has been charged with four counts of statutory rape of a...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrest man on alleged drug charges

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on alleged drug charges. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators concluded a three months long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Whiteville and surrounding communities on January 9th. During the investigation, multiple controlled buys of meth were completed.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man arrested for alleged drug possession after traffic stop

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested for alleged drug possession. WPD units initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 700 block of South 16th Street on Wednesday. As the vehicle slowed down to stop, a passenger got out and ran away. He was taken into custody shortly after by officers.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man killed in suspected homicide

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 31-year-old man was recently found dead in Clarendon. According to an incident report, the victim is Julian Juan Fipps. The death is suspected to be a homicide. Weapons listed include “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun”. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Burgaw Police Officers working as SROs in town schools

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A new face will now be regularly walking the halls of C.F. Pope Elementary School in Burgaw. As school resumed from the holiday break on Monday, a Burgaw Police Officer transitioned into a role as the school’s school resource officer. Typically, the schools fall...
BURGAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Chief discusses 2022 crime numbers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams, last year, the port city saw its lowest violent crime numbers in 13 years. Williams presented the numbers to Wilmington City Council on Monday and says while it was mostly good news, 2022 did have some challenges. “It...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Energy bill assistance available for New Hanover County residents

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services is administering the federally-funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) for qualified households through March 31, or until funds are exhausted. The program provides a one-time annual utility payment to help eligible families cover their heating...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC DMV advises residents be on lookout for scam

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several law enforcement agencies have recently reported many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation”. According to the DMV, the scammers are encouraging targeted individuals to click on a link to pay...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints two UNCW grads as District Court Judges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two former UNCW Seahawks are soaring to new heights. Governor Roy Cooper has announced two UNCW grads as judicial appointments to District Courts across the state. “These appointees bring years of knowledge and experience to the bench,” Governor Cooper said. “I’m thankful for their willingness...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 4-year old neutered male pitbull named Poncho looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is 4-year old neutered male pitbull named Poncho. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe Poncho as silly and goofy. He has not only a ‘happy tail,’ but happy body as well since he wiggles all over when he gets excited. The staff also describe him as a ‘Walmart-greeter,’ saying hello to everyone he meets. He is food driven and loves to play.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Latest on mold issue in Wilmington Housing Authority public housing communities

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Housing Authority gave an update on Monday, January 9, to New Hanover County Commissioners on mold issues in the city’s public housing communities. They also provided an update on residents displaced by the problem. Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett says...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Burgaw’s first female mayor reflects on first year in office

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A little more than a year after the Town of Burgaw elected its first female mayor, the woman leading the town is reflecting on her first year in office. Olivia Dawson defeated incumbent Pete Cowan in the 2021 municipal election after receiving more than 51 percent of the votes. Her campaign wasn’t focused on her gender, but rather on what she wanted to do for the town.
BURGAW, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy