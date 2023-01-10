Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
'Sam,' the latest novel from Allegra Goodman, is small, but not simple
The last couple of years have taught us all to be cautious about our New Year's expectations, but any year that begins with the publication of a new novel by Allegra Goodman promises — just promises — to be starting off right. In her over 30-year career, Goodman has distinguished herself as a crack literary cartographer, a scrupulous mapper of closed worlds.
'Wait Wait' for Jan. 14, 2023: With Not My Job guest George Saunders
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest George Saunders and panelists Paula Poundstone, Peter Grosz and Emmy Blotnick. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time.
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend viewing
This week, we watched The Golden Globes attempt to make a comeback, learned how to look at art from a new perspective, and got spooked by a fictional high-tech doll who can kill. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you...
Girl Guides of Canada renames its Brownies after members share experiences of racism
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch after current and former members said the name caused them harm and prevented or delayed their decision to join. Embers — the new branch name for 7- and 8-year-olds announced on Wednesday -- signifies "potential that's just waiting to be unleashed."
Can a middle school class help scientists create a cooler place to play?
"Take a look over your data sheet and make sure you know what all the words mean," Sarah Slack tells her class of eighth graders. The students stop talking to each other and turn toward their science teacher, who is standing in front of a digital blackboard holding up a sample data sheet. "We're going to be not only collecting temperatures in the sun and in the shade, but you're going to choose some words to describe the weather."
For many, family bonds can run deeper than shared DNA
Sirianna Arathi was left out of an important family meeting, one where a couple of her friends, their parents and partners decided she was part of their family – even though she isn't blood related. "I feel so confident in just being like 'this is my family, these are...
Here's who really wins and loses in American lotteries
Jonathan Cohen, author of "For a Dollar and a Dream: State Lotteries in Modern America," talks with host Michel Martin about the Mega Millions Jackpot and the U.S. lottery system as a whole. Transcript. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. And finally today, yesterday's Friday the 13 drawing became one lottery player's lucky...
