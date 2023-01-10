Read full article on original website
WECT
Some students return to class at International School at Gregory after possible gas leak
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some students are returning to class after the International School at Gregory was evacuated due to a possible gas leak Tuesday morning, according to New Hanover County Schools. “Initially, the school was given an all-clear and we were allowed back into the building. Further readings and...
WECT
New superintendent ready to lead Pender County School through big changes
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Brad Breedlove has more than two decades of experience as an educator, from a teacher and principal to chief academic officer in Union County. Now, he’s tasked with leading the way as Pender County Schools gets ready for some major expansions. “Being a part of...
WECT
Multiple Pender Co. schools sending students home early following water main break
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools has announced that Topsail Annandale Elementary, Topsail Middle School and Topsail High School will be sending students home early following a water main break that occurred at 9 a.m. “Our main priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all students...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington event planned to help people get identification cards
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is partnering with several city and county agencies to sponsor the first FaithAction ID Drive, a free opportunity for local residents to get identification cards. The event will take place on January 27th and 28th at Christ Community Church in Wilmington. The FaithAction ID...
WRAL
Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant accused of assaulting person with a disability
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant on Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability. Brittany Nicole McKoy is charged with assault on an individual with a disability. Authorities took McKoy to the Cumberland County Detention Center. She was released on...
WECT
Education activist says trespass notice from school district ‘is personal’
The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that it is looking for volunteers for its Grandparent Support Network (GSN) for the spring of 2023. The Healing Place treatment facility to open soon as construction wraps. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A 200-bed long-term treatment facility, The Healing Place, is almost...
foxwilmington.com
You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New...
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Leland Smokehouse
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every time the calendar changes, I’m filled with both joy and sadness. January is my birth month, with my birthday falling on Inauguration Day (so every 4 years is either very fun or very bad). January is also when I lost my dad, 5 years ago in just a couple of weeks. I was thinking about him the other day as a Pink Floyd tune played, and remembered us frequently going to pick up BBQ. He loved it, as do I, so I thought “let’s see what Southeastern North Carolina has to offer.” However, since I moved here years ago, I would ask my chef friends “who has the best BBQ?” The universal answer has been “no one.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers needed for Saturday trash cleanup along Wilmington railroad tracks
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you set a New Year’s resolution to volunteer more in 2023, you have your chance this weekend. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful are holding a trash cleanup event Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Volunteers will be...
whqr.org
“Say it out loud”: NHC school board member criticizes attempt to scuttle trans-athlete policy over 'procedural error'
The newly elected and more conservative wing of the New Hanover County Board of Education attempted to scrap the district’s policy on middle-school transgender athletes at Tuesday night’s meeting over the protests of a more centrist Republican and one of the board’s two Democrats. The board also struggled, without resolution, to solve its ongoing school calendar problem.
WECT
Free trees and grass to be given away at 25th annual TreeFest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community can get free trees and grass at the 25th annual TreeFest on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21, at the JCPenney corridor in Independence Mall. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day or until supplies run out, a household can choose up...
Area school districts closely watching COVID-19 numbers, considering changes to safety protocols
Durham Public Schools and Cumberland County Schools are closely watching COVID guidelines in light of both counties being labeled as high-risk areas for the virus.
WECT
Residents demanding answers on water outage at senior living facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of senior citizens in Wilmington have been without water for days. Now, they’re speaking out. Residents at Robert Taylor Senior Houses say they haven’t had running water since Thursday because of a ruptured pipe. Residents like Myrus Sawyer have used water bottles to...
whqr.org
City of Wilmington to purchase former Salvation Army store property
The purchase price is $4.8 million, which the city said is market value. The city also approved an additional budget of $10,000 for any unexpected costs, $7,500 for closing costs, and $27,000 to fund maintenance during the rest of the fiscal year. The Salvation Army bought the site from the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Latest on mold issue in Wilmington Housing Authority public housing communities
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Housing Authority gave an update on Monday, January 9, to New Hanover County Commissioners on mold issues in the city’s public housing communities. They also provided an update on residents displaced by the problem. Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett says...
WECT
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title Electric Love listed in casting calls and filming permits. A casting call indicates that filming will take place until Feb. 17. Filming permits from the City of Wilmington list a crew of 120 people for...
Yandle family wins tree decorating contest for second year in a row
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Yandle & Son Small Engine Repair and the Yandle Fam
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health doctor discusses recent report suggesting weight loss surgery for children
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The American Academy of Pediatrics updated guidance was publish Monday and the last set of guidelines of evaluating and treating children and adolescents with obesity was release in 2007 recommending a “watchful waiting” approach to childhood obesity. The new guidelines recommend weight loss...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy places second in shooting competition
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy recently showed off his shooting skills in a competition. The Air Force 4th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance section hosted an excellence-in-competition pistol match at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base late last year.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health gives update on rise in COVID cases
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– COVID cases are on the rise once again following the holiday season. Novant Health says they anticipated the spike and are not surprised by it. “We’re currently in another wave of COVID cases in our community. This is not unexpected as we’ve come out of the holiday season. We know people are traveling and gathering in groups indoors as we do this time of year. People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there’s weaning immunity from natural infection and vaccinations,” said Dr. David Preist with Novant Health.
