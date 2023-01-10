ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgaw, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington event planned to help people get identification cards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is partnering with several city and county agencies to sponsor the first FaithAction ID Drive, a free opportunity for local residents to get identification cards. The event will take place on January 27th and 28th at Christ Community Church in Wilmington. The FaithAction ID...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Leland Smokehouse

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every time the calendar changes, I’m filled with both joy and sadness. January is my birth month, with my birthday falling on Inauguration Day (so every 4 years is either very fun or very bad). January is also when I lost my dad, 5 years ago in just a couple of weeks. I was thinking about him the other day as a Pink Floyd tune played, and remembered us frequently going to pick up BBQ. He loved it, as do I, so I thought “let’s see what Southeastern North Carolina has to offer.” However, since I moved here years ago, I would ask my chef friends “who has the best BBQ?” The universal answer has been “no one.”
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

“Say it out loud”: NHC school board member criticizes attempt to scuttle trans-athlete policy over 'procedural error'

The newly elected and more conservative wing of the New Hanover County Board of Education attempted to scrap the district’s policy on middle-school transgender athletes at Tuesday night’s meeting over the protests of a more centrist Republican and one of the board’s two Democrats. The board also struggled, without resolution, to solve its ongoing school calendar problem.
WECT

Free trees and grass to be given away at 25th annual TreeFest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community can get free trees and grass at the 25th annual TreeFest on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21, at the JCPenney corridor in Independence Mall. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day or until supplies run out, a household can choose up...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Residents demanding answers on water outage at senior living facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of senior citizens in Wilmington have been without water for days. Now, they’re speaking out. Residents at Robert Taylor Senior Houses say they haven’t had running water since Thursday because of a ruptured pipe. Residents like Myrus Sawyer have used water bottles to...
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

City of Wilmington to purchase former Salvation Army store property

The purchase price is $4.8 million, which the city said is market value. The city also approved an additional budget of $10,000 for any unexpected costs, $7,500 for closing costs, and $27,000 to fund maintenance during the rest of the fiscal year. The Salvation Army bought the site from the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Latest on mold issue in Wilmington Housing Authority public housing communities

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Housing Authority gave an update on Monday, January 9, to New Hanover County Commissioners on mold issues in the city’s public housing communities. They also provided an update on residents displaced by the problem. Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett says...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title Electric Love listed in casting calls and filming permits. A casting call indicates that filming will take place until Feb. 17. Filming permits from the City of Wilmington list a crew of 120 people for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health doctor discusses recent report suggesting weight loss surgery for children

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The American Academy of Pediatrics updated guidance was publish Monday and the last set of guidelines of evaluating and treating children and adolescents with obesity was release in 2007 recommending a “watchful waiting” approach to childhood obesity. The new guidelines recommend weight loss...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health gives update on rise in COVID cases

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– COVID cases are on the rise once again following the holiday season. Novant Health says they anticipated the spike and are not surprised by it. “We’re currently in another wave of COVID cases in our community. This is not unexpected as we’ve come out of the holiday season. We know people are traveling and gathering in groups indoors as we do this time of year. People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there’s weaning immunity from natural infection and vaccinations,” said Dr. David Preist with Novant Health.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy