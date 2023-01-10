New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in Wilmington following investigation related to child pornography ownership

Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was...
foxwilmington.com
Driver charged with DWI for accident involving motorcycle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – An accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on N. Kerr Avenue and Morris Road has resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Brandon Scot Bennett after troopers determined he was driving impaired. According to the State Highway Patrol, Bennett was driving a 2011 Chevrolet white...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington man charged with possession with intent to sell crack cocaine after traffic stop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police arrested 41-year-old Jarvis Johnson on drug charges after a traffic stop at the 700 block of South 16th Street. WPD units initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers allegedly found 26 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of ecstasy, marijuana, and...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man dies from gunshot wound
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed Monday. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a house on Windsor Dr. shortly after 5 p.m. The report...
foxwilmington.com
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
foxwilmington.com
“I refuse to be bullied…” DA addresses party calls to remove him from office
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – District Attorney Jon David is facing animosity from members of his own party in Columbus County and according to the Columbus County GOP they are considering a petition to remove David from office — what basis they would have to remove him is yet to be seen.
foxwilmington.com
Three car crash closes three lanes of MLK Jr. Pkwy near Kerr Ave.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Three lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy. were closed after a crash near the intersection with Kerr Ave. early in the evening on Thursday, Jan. 12. A Wilmington Police Department representative confirmed that three cars were involved in the crash. We have not received...
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County GOP Chairman says party is looking to remove District Attorney
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The chairman of the Columbus County Republican Party says the organization is looking at trying to get Jon David, the District Attorney, removed from office. Chairman Sammy Hinson tells WECT a lot of people in the county are upset, many of them because of...
foxwilmington.com
You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New...
foxwilmington.com
U.S. 117 S reopens following closure due to dense smoke, drivers urged to remain cautious
MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities with Duplin County Emergency Management announced just before 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 that the portion of U.S. 117 S between Magnolia and Rose Hill has reopened following issues with visibility caused by dense smoke. According to the announcement, stronger winds overnight helped improve...
foxwilmington.com
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title Electric Love listed in casting calls and filming permits. A casting call indicates that filming will take place until Feb. 17. Filming permits from the City of Wilmington list a crew of 120 people...
foxwilmington.com
Southeastern Community College awarded $150,160 grant to increase recruitment and access for minority men
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Southeastern Community College has been awarded a $150,160 Minority Male Grant from the NC Community College System to increase efforts on recruitment and access for minority men in Columbus County through the Jumpstart to Success project. The project will focus on improving the pipeline...
foxwilmington.com
Southport to consider raising food and beverage sales tax
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Southport residents could soon see a hike in taxes on food and beverage sales. The town’s Board of Alderman will discuss increasing food and beverage taxes by as much as 1% at their meeting tonight. Currently, taxes are 6.75%, the same as most of the state.
