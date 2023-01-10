ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gap Files Motion to Dismiss Part of Patagonia’s Lawsuit

By Matt Hickman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4LgF_0k9oV14u00

Last week, Gap filed a motion to dismiss in a Northern California U.S. District Court, where on March 28 the Honorable Trina L. Thompson will decide whether to grant the defense’s motion to throw out a portion of a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by outdoor outfitter Patagonia .

At issue is the Patagonia Snap-T pullover fleece, complete with P-6 logo, a serration modeled after Mount Fitz Roy along the Chile-Argentina border. Patagonia cried foul over Gap’s snap pocket design on its fleece featuring a rectangular label with the words “GAP ORIGINAL” above mountains in a different silhouette than Patagonia’s.

In attempting to win the partial dismissal, Gap attorneys cited 14 incidences of precedent in an 11-page court filing, essentially arguing that just because the designs may look similar, the clear difference in the name establishes and distinguishes it as a separate brand.

Ryan Bricker, an attorney representing Patagonia said the motion to dismiss covers only the plaintiff’s
“assertion of trademark rights and the Patagonia word mark.”

“Trademark similarity is measured on three levels: sight, sound, and meaning, and courts must consider the marks as ‘they are encountered in the marketplace,’” attorneys for the defense wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgoys_0k9oV14u00
At left, Patagonia’s Snap-T pullover fleece, and at right, a Gap Original fleece. A judge in California ruled in favor of Gap’s motion to dismiss Patagonia’s trademark infringement lawsuit last week in U.S. District Court.

“While the Complaint contains allegations of similarity with respect to the first two elements—allegations which Gap disputes—it does not allege that Gap has used any mark similar to Patagonia, nor could it since Gap markets its product under its well- known GAP trademark,” defendants wrote in their motion. “As the Ninth Circuit has held, ‘Pepsi-[Cola]’ does not infringe Coca–Cola’s ‘Coke.’ Nothing further need be said.”

In its proposal to dismiss, defendants wrote, “Plaintiff Patagonia, Inc. has failed to state a claim with respect to the infringement of its Patagonia mark or any similar designation… To include not only ‘its distinctive P-6 logo’ but also multiple trademarks for the word Patagonia, The Complaint does not allege that GAP is using or has used ‘Patagonia’ or any similar mark in connection with the sale of its goods.”

Patagonia’s original complaint argued that Gap’s long history of collaborations with other brands, including Balenciaga and Yeezy , would mislead consumers into believing its fleece was part of a partnership with the B Corp brand .

Should Judge Thompson agree with Gap at a hearing slated for March 28, the portion of Patagonia’s suit as it relates to the word trademark. Bricker said that even if that were the outcome, Patagonia’s case would largely remain intact.

Gap has not yet filed a dismissal based on Patagonia’s trademark for the Snap-T fleece or the P-6 image directly, only that its sweater is observably different from Patagonia’s.

In October, Patagonia sued Walmart , the nation’s biggest retailer, for infringing on the design of a colorful trout on T-shirts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TtYv_0k9oV14u00

In that case, Patagonia accused the nation’s largest retailer of copying its fish design, but in December, Walmart fired back with a motion to dismiss. It denied each of the plaintiff’s claims and argued that though there were similarities, its use of the fish design in question fell under “protected First Amendment expression,” and that the use of the fish image “constitutes fair use.

Neither Gap nor Patagonia responded immediately to Sourcing Journal’s requests for comment.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Wells Fargo Drags United Furniture to Bankruptcy Court

A little more than a month since it abruptly closed its operation, United Furniture Industries (UFI) was slapped with an involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition by Wells Fargo and two other creditors. The Mississippi-based parent company of Lane Furniture shut its doors without warning on Nov. 21, laying off around 2,700 workers across its operation. In the motion, filed on Dec. 30 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, Wells Fargo said UFI owes the bank $99.2 million in secured debt. Security Associates of Mississippi/Alabama and V&B International Inc. were also named as plaintiffs in the motion,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Accused of ‘Greenwashing on a Grotesque Scale’

Amazon launched Amazon Aware in March to help customers shop for more sustainable apparel, home and beauty essentials. Now the same range is being accused of “greenwashing on a grotesque scale” after it emerged that the so-called “thoughtfully designed” items are being swaddled in a surfeit of plastic and paper packaging. The revelation comes courtesy of the Telegraph, which ordered 20 of the line’s 103 products, which have organic, recycled or bio-based origins and are available in Canada, Europe and the United States. All but the recycled toilet paper hailed from far-flung countries such as Pakistan and Vietnam, requiring copious amounts...
Sourcing Journal

Bankruptcy Watch: Retailers at Risk in 2023

Retailers just skating by might have no choice but to file for bankruptcy if holiday sales failed to get them back in the black. Bed Bath & Beyond is already under the microscope in the earliest days of the new year. Sources said the ailing home goods retailer could file for bankruptcy before its new fiscal year begins next month. The Union, N.J.-based chain tops most retail restructuring professionals’ watchlists of retailers teetering on the brink. Though bankruptcies help companies wiggle out of weighty debts, they don’t necessarily come cheap, especially when filers need to call in financial, legal, restructuring and investment...
Sourcing Journal

23 Trends to Know for 2023

Runway shows, red carpets, street style, festivals, trade shows—all the traditional signals of what’s next in fashion are back and in full force. But if 2022 is indicative of how fashion has shifted during the pandemic, it’s that all eyes should be on social media tracking the next viral trend, aesthetic, core—whichever term best describes what’s hot.  At the same time, consumers are calling for brands and retailers to have higher standards for their sourcing, manufacturing and marketing strategies. They’re splitting their spending between new and pre-owned apparel to create decidedly individual looks, while favoring pieces with longevity and durability on...
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Bankruptcy? Retail Giant Running Out of Options

The problems are piling up for Bed Bath & Beyond. On the eve of its fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings report, the beleaguered home goods retailer said it could file for bankruptcy as one of the strategic alternatives it’s looking at, including restructuring or refinancing its debt, seeking additional debt or equity capital, reducing or delaying business activities and strategic initiatives, selling assets, or other strategic transactions or measures.  That’s according to a filing with the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), which requested additional time for Bed Bath & Beyond to complete its quarter-end close procedures for the third quarter, which ended...
Sourcing Journal

Inside the Denim Industry’s Energy Agony

The world is experiencing “the first truly global energy crisis,” Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said during Singapore International Energy Week in October 2022. He added that things will probably only worsen as demand for liquid natural gas is not expected to meet available supply in the coming months and that the world’s oil supply will also be reduced due to OPEC’s recent decision to cut oil exports by 2 million barrels per day. That’s bad news for almost everyone but especially grim for denim mills that have literally been put through the mill of late...
Sourcing Journal

Fake Cashmere Lands Popular Marketplace in Hot Water

The Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute (CCMI) sued Etsy for its role in promoting the sale of fake cashmere products, similar to its previous legal battle with Amazon. The global trade group, which represents manufacturers, distributors and retailers selling cashmere, on Dec. 30 filed a lawsuit claiming that Etsy is aiding, abetting and participating in the sale of falsely labeled apparel and accessories. CCMI said the platform has allowed its vendors to sell “huge quantities of counterfeit garments” advertised as 100-percent cashmere, when they’re produced from man-made or synthetic fibers like acrylic, polyester, nylon and rayon, as well as standard...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sourcing Journal

‘Big Evolution’ Coming to Fast-Growing Fashion Resale

Bargain hunters will have a lot more to look forward to in 2023 as the resale revolution continues to change the way people shop for clothes, industry experts said. The year of branded resale that was 2022 was only the beginning, said Noelle Sadler, chief marketing officer at ThredUp. Over the past 12 months, more than 120 brands launched resale programs, or three times as many as in 2021, according to the secondhand e-tailer’s Recommerce 100 index. These included Hot Topic, Tommy Hilfiger and Torrid, each of which tapped ThredUp’s resale-as-a-service platform to seize a slice of what is poised to...
Sourcing Journal

Gap and Marshalls Owner Eye Real Estate Deals

Kicking off the start of 2023 with store closures or other initiatives are Gap Inc. and Marshalls, the banner owned by The TJX Cos. Inc. Early in the year is when some retailers disclose store closing plans or other strategic initiatives. That’s because often plans are in the works, but not yet finalized until retailers have a clearer picture on how well holiday sales are trending. Macy’s Inc. in February 2020 disclosed plans to shutter 125 stores, trim headcount and unveil a new three-year strategic plan dubbed Polaris. It also at the time eliminated its Cincinnati headquarters. Many times, a rethinking...
WASHINGTON, CA
Sourcing Journal

United Furniture Caves to Bankruptcy Pressure

During a hearing in Mississippi bankruptcy court Friday, lawyers for Wells Fargo revealed they received a motion from United Furniture Industries, less than a half-hour before the session, to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Frank Childers, attorney representing Wells Fargo, said the bank and other creditors seeking repayment from the defunct Mississippi-based furniture manufacturer needed more time to review UFI’s motion and requested a postponement of the hearing. “Based upon the short timing of filing, we would like more time to consult,” he said during the telephone hearing. Judge Selene D. Maddox, who presided over the hearing held in the United States Bankruptcy...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sourcing Journal

Mango Publishes Tier 3 Suppliers as Part of Sustainability Push

Mango kicked off the new year by becoming Spain’s first major fashion company to publicly divulge a list of its Tier 3 suppliers, the retailer revealed Monday. The move, which follows last year’s publication of its Tier 1 and 2 factories, another Spanish fashion nameplate first, is part of a broader sustainability strategy that aims to provide full traceability and transparency of Mango’s supply chain. Drilling down this deep isn’t easy. In a 2021 survey of more than 200 brands, retailers, suppliers, manufacturers and sourcing agents in the Asia Pacific, North America and Europe, only 19 percent of respondents claimed to have...
Sourcing Journal

Primaloft Partner Closer to Building Sustainable Manufacturing Plant

Origin Materials Inc. is scaling onwards and upwards in a big way. The carbon-negative materials company with the mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials secured funding to build a new factory in Louisiana. The company announced that the Louisiana State Bond Commission plans to give its final approval of up to $1.5 billion of tax-exempt bondstofinance the construction of Origin 2, its first world-scale manufacturing facility to be located in Geismar, La. In February, the pending state and local incentives were estimated to be worth more than $100 million. In addition, a private activity bond (PAB) volume cap allocation from the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Sourcing Journal

From Macy’s to Lululemon, Who Won Holiday 2022, What Drove Success and What Lies Ahead

While the holiday season saw a strong uptick in total retail sales, with inflation-powered 7.6 percent year-over-year growth, apparel sales rose just 4.4 percent, according to data from Mastercard SpendingPulse. Recent preliminary figures released by fashion companies ahead of the ICR Conference that started Monday illustrate a bit of a divide that likely contributed to the sector’s lagging behind the broader retail sector. While the season’s winners include Lululemon, DXL and Boot Barn, the holiday wasn’t so jolly for companies like Macy’s, American Eagle Outfitters and Tilly’s. Throughout day one of the ICR Conference on Monday, retail execs called out current macroeconomic...
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Labor Union Taps Legal Expert as Colorado Warehouse Logs Employee Death

An Amazon employee died at a Colorado fulfillment center on Dec. 27, marking another on-the-clock passing that occurred at one of the e-commerce giant’s warehouses. Rick Jacobs, 61, is the identified worker who passed away, according to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed the death happened at the Colorado Springs, Col. Amazon warehouse, and that his death was not work related. An Amazon spokesperson told local TV news affiliate KKTV 11 Jacobs had a heart attack just a few minutes before his shift ended at 5 a.m. Several people were around Jacobs the time and at...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Sourcing Journal

American-Made: Insiders Dissect ‘Newshoring’ and US Manufacturing Revival

Once upon a time, “Made in America” was a patriotic mantra, a salute to the blue-collar worker, a reason to spend a little more for a product of the same quality. Nowadays, however, with globalization fully blossomed and fast fashion driving prices ever-downward, sentiment alone won’t increase the demand for domestic apparel production. Advantages in the supply chain, desire for American goods abroad and an ever-growing call for onshoring, nearshoring, reshoring and sustainability, however, may. Gateway to rebirth John Erruchio grew up in the Garment District of New York City back when that meant something; before skyrocketing real estate values drove factories out of...
Sourcing Journal

New Adobe Data Sheds Light on Digital Holiday Sales

Despite concerns about consumer spending amid the current state of the economy, the 2022 holiday season outperformed expectations, with total online sales increasing 3.5 percent year over year to $211.7 billion, Adobe reported Thursday. Figures initially released in October forecast a 2.5 percent increase in e-commerce spending to $209.7 billion from Nov. 1-Dec. 31. Apparel and accessories had a strong showing throughout the season, nearly doubling from October preseason levels at a 94 percent pace. The increase in sales was buoyed by the deep discounts that occurred throughout the two-month period, with apparel markdowns averaging 19 percent, an increase over the 13...
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Salesforce Layoffs, Leap Powers New ThirdLove Store

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. CRM Salesforce Salesforce is yet another technology firm laying off employees as part of a restructuring plan, reducing its current workforce by approximately 10 percent, the CRM company revealed in an SEC filing. The job cuts affect more than 7,000 employees. As part of the restructuring, Salesforce will exit select real estate and reduce office space in some markets. On the same day Amazon said it’s sacking 18,000 workers, Salesforce informed employees of the job-cutting decision. In a letter on Wednesday, Salesforce CEO, chairman and co-founder...
OHIO STATE
Sourcing Journal

Retail Should Be Worried About This $8.8 Billion Problem

“Trade flows essentially collapsed in November,” Wells Fargo economists Tim Quinlan and Shannon Seery wrote Thursday, pointing to an “$8.8 million pullback in consumer goods” spending that fueled declines across all major categories. They were responding to U.S. Commerce Department data showing the trade deficit in November plunged by 21 percent to a seasonally adjusted $61.5 billion, representing a 26-month low since September 2020. In contrast, the gap in October was higher at $77.85 billion. The data, also published Thursday, isn’t adjusted for inflation. Imports in November fell 6.4 percent to $313.4 billion, likely a sign of lower consumer holiday spending. Retailers...
Sourcing Journal

Zara Lawsuit Illustrates Why Digital Product Labels Matter

Spanish fast fashion giant Zara filed a lawsuit last week accusing Shopify seller Thiliko of removing the tags from Zara clothing, replacing them with its own labels and re-selling the goods under its own brand name, sometimes for three, four and even seven times the Inditex-owned nameplate’s retail price. Court exhibits show a model sporting a pair of pants valued at $59 on Zara, next to a Thiliko version with the same photo priced at $258; a lingerie-style dress at $49 at Zara and $328 on Thiliko. The copyright infringement lawsuit alleges more than 30 more occurrences. As Zara attorneys point...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sourcing Journal

EY Advisors Offer Take on ESG, Make Business Case for Green

Momentum around environmental, social and governance (ESG) frameworks within organizations is gaining steam and a group of Ernst & Young (EY) advisors also made the business case for implementation.  What to integrate and how to do so effectively when it comes to ESG are questions gaining ground across industries. That push is also leading to more questions around the murky subject of how those efforts can actually be measured, particularly in the world of finance.  A group of EY executives aimed to offer clarity during a talk at CES 2023, the annual tech trade show taking place in Las Vegas this week,...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy