Manchester, TN

Kendrick Lamar To Headline 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

By DeMicia Inman
 2 days ago

Kendrick Lamar has been named the second-day headliner for the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Returning to the Bonnaroo Farm, near Manchester, Tenn. from June 15-18, the festival boasts a four-day lineup.

According to a press release, the event features a wide-ranging bill with a selection of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages, with live music and much more through the night and into the early morning with special sunrise sets.

K. Dot is scheduled to headline on the second day of Bonnaroo, preceded by Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger who take on the opening show. Additionally, Odesza and the Foo Fighters are the remaining headlining acts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkvit_0k9oUOKZ00
Baby Keem , winner of Best Rap Performance for “Family Ties” featuring Kendrick Lamar, poses in the press room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Meek Mill Drops Footage Of Chaotic Trip To Ghana For Afro Nation Festival

Other artists taking the stage include Baby Keem, Three-6-Mafia, Sampa The Great, Lil Nas X , J.I.D. , Amber Mark , and Paramore. Additionally, the legendary Bonnaroo Superjam will take place on Saturday, June 17, with more details to come

Hulu is set to return as the streaming home for the summer kick-off festival. Select performances will be available, exclusive to subscribers at no additional cost with additional special footage and behind-the-scenes looks.

Tickets for the annual event go on sale on Thursday (Jan. 12) and include general admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum, along with a limited range of 1-Day tickets. General Admission Camping & Parking, premium and pre-pitched glamping options, and more will also be available.

View the fully announced lineup for the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NwZ62_0k9oUOKZ00

Comments / 0

Vibe

