Spring Valley, NV

Student dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Amplus Academy

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
A high school senior has died after experiencing a cardiac arrest at Amplus Academy in Spring Valley, according to a Facebook post from the school.

HONOR WALK: Loved ones came to honor walk dedicated to Amplus Academy student

"The Amplus community sends our love and condolences to the Brister family as well as to all of Jordan's family, friends and acquaintances," the post reads.

A GoFundMe made in memory of the student — identified as Jordan Tyler Brister — says he reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest "with no explanation why."

This death comes after another high school student — 16-year-old Ashari Hughes — also collapsed and died during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School.

The page also says that Brister was a senior and planned on joining the military after graduating high school.

RELATED: Vigils planned in honor of Las Vegas high school student who died during flag football game

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

