Related
Sunak heads to Scotland in push for the union
Rishi Sunak will use a visit to Scotland to highlight the benefits of remaining in the United Kingdom as he seeks to counter Nicola Sturgeon’s push for independence.The Prime Minister is expected to hold face-to-face talks with the Scottish First Minister during his two-day trip, which begins on Thursday.Details of the visit have yet to be confirmed, but the Daily Telegraph said it will tie in with the announcement of two new green freeports expected to be near Edinburgh and Inverness.The UK Government’s relationship with Ms Sturgeon’s administration in Scotland has been strained not only by the independence issue but...
Conservative peer urges UK Government to challenge gender recognition Bill
A Conservative peer has argued for the UK Government to block Holyrood’s gender recognition legislation.Lord Keen of Elie, a former advocate general for Scotland, said the Bill would impact the operation of the UK-wide Equalities Act 2010 and therefore be open to a legal challenge.However, his comments came as a coalition of 145 leaders from LGBT groups wrote to the Prime Minister urging him not to take the step.MSPs, last month, passed the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill by 86 votes to 39, approving reforms which would allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) without the need...
Sunak seeks to ‘strengthen’ relationship with Sturgeon on Scotland trip
Rishi Sunak insisted Scotland’s NHS is benefiting from “extra investment” thanks to the UK Government, as he used a trip north of the border to highlight the benefits of staying in the UK.The Prime Minister, who was meeting Nicola Sturgeon for the second time since moving into Number 10 in October, insisted he was looking to “strengthen” his working relationship with the SNP leader.He will meet the Scottish First Minister behind closed doors on Thursday evening, before the pair jointly announce millions in UK Government funding on Friday.That cash will “create thousands of high-skilled green jobs, drive growth, potentially bring...
Return of Boris Johnson poses biggest threat to Keir Starmer becoming PM, Labour strategists warn
Labour strategists have warned Sir Keir Starmer that the return of Boris Johnson as Tory leader poses the biggest threat to his chances of entering Downing Street.
Boris Johnson says Sadiq Khan 'obsessed' with 'unrealistic targets' for social housing
Boris Johnson has blamed London’s mayor’s “obsession” with “unrealistic targets for social housing” for a lack of developments.Speaking in the Commons, the former prime minister claimed Sadiq Khan has driven house building “off a cliff.”He said it was “tragic” that Mr Khan was “stopping good projects from going ahead” and should focus on brownfield sites instead of “unsuitable” areas.Mr Johnson accused the Labour mayor of depriving Britons of the opportunity to buy or rent private houses.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles as Truss defends her record - liveJohnson was ‘begging people for votes’ in a ‘demeaning’ way, says IDSWelcome, PM Sunak – the last best option to take over from Truss
BBC
Shamima Begum accepts she joined a terror group
Shamima Begum has said she accepts that she joined a terror group when she fled Britain as a schoolgirl for Islamic State (IS) - and said she understands the public anger towards her. In interviews spanning more than a year, Ms Begum - who was stripped of British citizenship as...
BBC
Private burial for Greece's last king Constantine
Greece's last king, Constantine II, has died in hospital in Athens aged 82. He had been suffering from heart and mobility problems. Constantine came to the throne in 1964 during a turbulent period in Greek history that culminated in a military coup three years later. He was soon forced to...
Revealed: NHS trusts tell patients to go private and jump hospital queues
Observer investigation finds a ‘two-tier’ health system emerging in England, with rapid access available to those able to pay
NHS strikes to continue after unions reject Welsh Government’s offer
Nurses and ambulance staff are set to continue striking after unions rejected the Welsh Government’s offer of a one-off payment for its workers.A number of health unions took part in talks with government representatives, including health minister Eluned Morgan, on Thursday to see if they could end the dispute over pay.Ms Morgan set out her plan to give health workers a lump sum, but union bosses said the cash payment was “not enough” to address real problems caused by sub-inflation wages.The amount that was proposed has not been disclosed.Yet again, the Welsh Government has blamed the UK Government’s lack of...
UK leader Sunak makes first visit to Scotland as PM
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to highlight the benefits of remaining in the U.K. when he meets with the Scottish leader on Thursday during his first visit to Scotland since taking office.Sunak will meet for private, informal talks with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who wants to take Scotland out of the United Kingdom.Downing Street said Sunak and Sturgeon will focus on “the shared challenges that people in Scotland and across the rest of the U.K. face," and how both governments can cooperate meaningfully.Sturgeon's relationship with Sunak's two predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, had been frosty and...
Lawyers for jailed Hong Kong publisher Lai ask to meet UK PM
HONG KONG (AP) — Lawyers for a jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher have asked for an urgent meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a leading member of his international legal team said Tuesday. Jimmy Lai, the 75-year-old founder of the now-defunct newspaper Apple Daily, was arrested in 2020...
Rishi Sunak’s RAF jet flight to Leeds ‘mocks climate pledges’, MPs say
Rishi Sunak has been accused of undermining the government’s green credentials and wasting taxpayers’ money after it emerged he travelled from London to Leeds on a 14-seat RAF jet. Sunak used the jet to travel 200 miles to the Rutland Lodge medical practice on Monday, which he visited...
BBC
Ordinary Scots rejected by Edinburgh university, says MSP
Scottish applicants from good schools and affluent areas have been turned down by the University of Edinburgh, new figures suggest. Only priority applicants from more deprived areas were accepted to courses including law, business and philosophy. Labour MSP Michael Marra, who obtained the data, said reliance on income from UK...
BBC
Scotland's councils face 'hardest spending choices in years'
Scotland's councils face their "hardest spending choices in years" to make up for budget shortfalls, a watchdog has warned. The Accounts Commission says local authorities may have to axe services as they struggle with inflation, the cost of living and the impact of Covid. It says two thirds will have...
BBC
Blogger Beth Matthews told staff about buying substance, inquest hears
Weeks before a blogger died at a secure mental health unit she told a staff member it was possible to buy things "to do the job", an inquest has heard. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, had a poisonous substance delivered to a psychiatric ward at the Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal in Stockport.
BBC
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
Barclay urged to give ground on pay to resolve NHS disputes
Steve Barclay has been urged to “come to the table and talk about pay” as further talks began to tackle NHS disputes.The leader of the body representing NHS Trusts urged the Health Secretary to act on the issue.Interim chief executive of NHS Providers Saffron Cordery said the fallout from industrial action “diverts attention away from the things the NHS is absolutely keen to focus on”, such as cutting waiting times and getting community services back on track.“We really hope they (unions and Government) can have a constructive conversation and avert some industrial action,” she told Times Radio.“It would be great...
Rishi Sunak brands NHS ambulance strike ‘terrifying’ as sick Brits told ‘use common sense’ before dialling 999
RISHI Sunak has branded today's ambulance strikes "terrifying", as sick Brits were told "use common sense" before dialling 999. The Prime Minister raised concerns over the idea that people calling 999 might not get the treatment they need - as 25,000 ambulance workers walked out in a row over conditions and pay.
BBC
NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde pauses non-urgent operations
Scotland's largest health board has become the latest to confirm it is pausing non-urgent elective operations. NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde said the move was aimed at prioritising urgent treatment and cancer care. Ayrshire & Arran and Borders have taken similar steps due to pressures in hospitals. NHS Fife has...
BBC
Severn Valley Railway reveals voluntary redundancy plan
Plans for voluntary redundancies have been announced by a heritage railway, which says the cost of coal, diesel and utilities has "rocketed". Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said other savings measures included a recruitment freeze and steps to save energy usage. It added it was facing "a significant drop" in passenger...
