WCNC
Man accused of killing stepfather now in custody, Gastonia police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was found dead in Gastonia Wednesday evening, and police say his own stepson is accused of shooting him. The Gastonia Police Department said they responded to West 6th Avenue near Garrison Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported. They arrived at a home to find 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhr dead of at least one gunshot wound.
Truck driver headed to prison for crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
CHARLOTTE — The tractor-trailer driver who was charged in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin is headed to prison after pleading guilty to all of his charges Thursday. Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz was in court as Daniel Morgan agreed to plead to the following charges:. Involuntary...
Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
WBTV
wccbcharlotte.com
Search Warrants Revealed in Madalina Cojocari Case
CORNELIUS, N.C. – Search warrants are now public in the investigation of the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Mecklenburg County released the documents Tuesday morning. Read the documents HERE. Many warrants are heavily redacted, but one reveals that three iPhones were confiscated from a home on Victoria Bay Drive...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Jailed On Fraud And Obtaining Property By False Pretense Charges
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year old Jeremy Anthony Bumgarner of Taylorsville on Tuesday and charged him with felony fraud and obtaining property by false pretense. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $30,000. A court date is scheduled for January 17th.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Warrants From Alexander And Catawba Counties
On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marty Allen Teague, age 44 of Taylorsville. Teague had outstanding warrants in Alexander and Catawba Counties and had made threats toward law enforcement. Teague was located at a residence on Telephone Exchange Road in the Bethlehem Community.
WRAL News
Search warrants: Mother, stepfather of Madalina Cojocari took separate trips before her disappearance
CORNELIUS, N.C. — On Tuesday, search warrants related to the disappearance of an 11-year-old North Carolina girl were unsealed. Madalina Cojocari has not been seen since November. Cojocari is from Cornelius. The warrants unsealed today relate to searches of the family's home in December. Police were there on Dec....
No criminal charges to be filed against officers in deadly Concord Mills shooting, DA says
CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County district attorney will not file criminal charges against two officers after a deadly shooting at Concord Mills. Last August, Concord Officers Jeremy Howarth and Maria Westphal were investigating a stolen credit card and chased after three possible suspects. One of the suspects, Dominic...
860wacb.com
Teen Charged With Iredell County Armed Robbery
On Saturday, December 31, 2022, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fonda Road in Western Iredell County in reference to an Armed Robbery. The victim told deputies that he was robbed at gunpoint at his residence the day prior. The victim was able to identify the suspect as Daniel Scott Miller Jr.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Man Jailed For Probation Violations
Anthony Edward Sturgell. age 33 of Taylorsville, was placed in custody on Monday and charged with multiple probation violations. He is being held without bond in the Alexander County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on February 6th.
Charlotte Uber driver was shot in the back and robbed: PD
An Uber driver has been released from the hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries following a brazen attack this weekend, CMPD says.
Woman identified after body was found in woods in Newton, officials say
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office identified a body that was found in the woods on Wednesday as Emily Elizabeth King. Officials said King, 42, was a Newton resident. The cause of her death remains under investigation, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. EARLIER...
qcnews.com
Belmont woman caught in Stanley with meth, black tar heroin
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a Belmont woman had several illegal drug items in her car Monday, including meth and black tar heroin. Authorities say they got an unknown problem/suspicious subject call directing them to come to the Dollar General on East Dallas Road. When they arrived, they found Amy Suzanne Evans in the parking lot. They observed her under the influence of a substance.
Locust chase ends in Charlotte crash; driver had missing teen in car, police say
CHARLOTTE — Police said a driver and his 17-year-old child were hurt in a crash after he failed to stop for Locust police, initiating a chase into east Charlotte. The teen was reported missing and endangered from another county. A Channel 9 crew arrived at the scene a little...
