Cornelius, NC

WCNC

Man accused of killing stepfather now in custody, Gastonia police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was found dead in Gastonia Wednesday evening, and police say his own stepson is accused of shooting him. The Gastonia Police Department said they responded to West 6th Avenue near Garrison Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported. They arrived at a home to find 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhr dead of at least one gunshot wound.
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
DENVER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Search Warrants Revealed in Madalina Cojocari Case

CORNELIUS, N.C. – Search warrants are now public in the investigation of the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Mecklenburg County released the documents Tuesday morning. Read the documents HERE. Many warrants are heavily redacted, but one reveals that three iPhones were confiscated from a home on Victoria Bay Drive...
CORNELIUS, NC
860wacb.com

Teen Charged With Iredell County Armed Robbery

On Saturday, December 31, 2022, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fonda Road in Western Iredell County in reference to an Armed Robbery. The victim told deputies that he was robbed at gunpoint at his residence the day prior. The victim was able to identify the suspect as Daniel Scott Miller Jr.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Man Jailed For Probation Violations

Anthony Edward Sturgell. age 33 of Taylorsville, was placed in custody on Monday and charged with multiple probation violations. He is being held without bond in the Alexander County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on February 6th.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Belmont woman caught in Stanley with meth, black tar heroin

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a Belmont woman had several illegal drug items in her car Monday, including meth and black tar heroin. Authorities say they got an unknown problem/suspicious subject call directing them to come to the Dollar General on East Dallas Road. When they arrived, they found Amy Suzanne Evans in the parking lot. They observed her under the influence of a substance.
STANLEY, NC

