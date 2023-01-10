Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Police: Vehicle stolen with children inside; children found safe
Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to the area of Lake Avenue and Phelps Avenue for the report of a vehicle stolen with two young children inside around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the mother of two children, ages 6 and 3, left her vehicle running as she entered the corner store close to where the vehicle was parked.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Suspect steals car with children inside
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two children are back with their family after a harrowing ordeal Thursday afternoon. Rochester Police say the children, ages 6 and 3, were left in a car while the driver ran into a store near Lake and Phelps avenues. That’s when the suspect climbed in, and...
Rochester man set to face charges following pursuit with State Police, and crash
NYSP said they attempted to stop a driver — who they say was wanted by the State Police and other surrounding agencies on several warrant charges — on I-490 eastbound near the Churchville exit.
WHEC TV-10
Henrietta double murder suspect previously convicted of multiple assaults
Rajab A. Banahi, the man accused of murdering his parents inside their home in Henrietta Wednesday night, was charged with robbery and assault at the same home two years ago. The following year he was charged for assaulting an employee at Strong Hospital. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s...
wxxinews.org
Two people are dead, another critically injured after stabbing at a Henrietta home
Two people died and a third is in critical condition after what Monroe County deputies say was an attack involving a domestic incident in Henrietta on Wednesday. Deputies say just before 5 p.m., a man called 911 and told dispatchers that he had stabbed family members at a house on Kathy Drive.
Car stolen with children inside in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family was reunited Thursday, after police say a car was stolen with two children inside. According to investigators, a mother went into a corner store on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue around 3:45 p.m., leaving her 6-year-old and 3-year-old in the running vehicle. Police say at least one person entered […]
13 WHAM
Man accused of killing parents in Henrietta stabbing
Henrietta, N.Y. — A man stabbed his parents to death and attempted to kill another family member Wednesday inside a home in Henrietta, according to court paperwork. Rajab Banahi, 39, allegedly stabbed his father, Ali, and mother, Mastorra, using kitchen knives inside a home on Kathy Drive. He also...
YAHOO!
Son accused of stabbing parents to death in Henrietta. What we know now
Two people were stabbed to death and a third suffered "significant life-threatening injuries" Wednesday during a domestic altercation inside a Henrietta home, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Rajab A. Banahi, 39, of Henrietta was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder,...
13 WHAM
Man in guarded condition after being shot inside a hotel room in Greece
Greece, N.Y. — Officers responded to the Residence Inn on Paddy Creek Circle in Greece for the report of a man shot inside a hotel room around 2:39 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, police located a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim was...
WHEC TV-10
Victim recovering after shooting at hotel in Greece
GREECE, N.Y. A Rochester man is recovering from surgery after a shooting inside a Greece hotel. Police responded to the Residence Inn on Paddy Creek Circle around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. They found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Investigators tell us he’s in guarded condition tonight and expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
State police chase on 490 ends in crash
CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. A wild chase on 490 Wednesday ended with a crash and the arrest of a Rochester man. State police say they tried to stop a car driven by 38-year-old Bradley Jerry as he headed east on 490 near the Churchville exit. Police say he wouldn’t pull over, so they deployed stop sticks which flattened one of his tires.
Rochester resident leads State Police on pursuit
(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) – On January 11th, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the State Police attempted to stop a motorist on I-490 eastbound near Churchville. The man was wanted by the State Police and other surrounding agencies on several warrant charges. According to the New York State Police, the operator, Bradley D. Jerry, age 38, of […]
13 WHAM
Neighbors react to deadly stabbing inside Henrietta home
Henrietta, N.Y. — A Henrietta neighborhood was quiet Thursday, after a night many neighbors won't soon forget. "My first instinct was 'Oh my God, I bet he killed his parents,'" said Julie, who asked 13WHAM that we not use her last name. Rajab Banahi, 39, is accused of beating...
Five people arrested following vehicle pursuit in Wheatfield
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested following a stolen vehicle pursuit in the Town of Wheatfield, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. At approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies were alerted to a 2016 Kia Sorrento being stolen out of the City of Buffalo while on patrol on Niagara Falls Boulevard. Deputies attempted to […]
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Man found injured at Tops parking lot over 7 hours after he was shot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man was shot in the lower body on Monday night and wasn’t taken to the hospital until early next morning, more than 7 hours later. He is expected to survive. RPD officers responded to the parking lot of Tops on North...
Two arrested following 2-year-old’s overdose
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have been arrested following a child overdose incident that occurred in April 2022, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. On April 25, 2022, deputies say they, along with South Lockport Fire Company and Rapids Volunteer Fire Company, responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive 2-year-old male. The […]
13 WHAM
Car stolen from couple visiting Rochester area from NYC, used in string of crimes
Fairport, N.Y. — Dan and Brittany Chiavetta had just come into town from New York City when their car was stolen from Brittany's parents' driveway in Fairport on Monday night. The 2004 beige Acura was the first car the Chiavettas had bought as a family. The car, and their...
RPD: Darien St. reopen after mental health call
UPDATE: The Rochester Police Department has announced that West Ave, Chili Ave, and Darien Street have reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police have confirmed the active scene on Darien Street in the City of Rochester is due to a mental health crisis. At approximately 2:30 p.m. officials with the Rochester Police Department clarified […]
iheart.com
Fatal Webster Crash Victim Identified
State police have identified the driver killed in a weekend crash in Webster. 52-year-old Greg Hixenbaugh of Churchville died after his Jeep crashed into the bridge abutment on Route 104 at Five Mile Line Road Sunday afternoon. The Jeep burst into flames, and Hixenbaugh was dead at the scene. The...
Upstate NY daughter, boyfriend plead guilty to killing her mother as teens
GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — A young woman and her boyfriend have pleaded guilty to fatally shooting the woman’s mother in her Upstate New York home in 2020. Hannah Thomas, who was 17 years old at the time of the killing and is now 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter for causing the death of Ottilia Piros. Thomas’ boyfriend, Richard Avila, 16 when the murder occurred and now 18, pleaded guilty to the same charge on Tuesday.
