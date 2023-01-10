ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 WHAM

Police: Vehicle stolen with children inside; children found safe

Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to the area of Lake Avenue and Phelps Avenue for the report of a vehicle stolen with two young children inside around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the mother of two children, ages 6 and 3, left her vehicle running as she entered the corner store close to where the vehicle was parked.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Suspect steals car with children inside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two children are back with their family after a harrowing ordeal Thursday afternoon. Rochester Police say the children, ages 6 and 3, were left in a car while the driver ran into a store near Lake and Phelps avenues. That’s when the suspect climbed in, and...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Henrietta double murder suspect previously convicted of multiple assaults

Rajab A. Banahi, the man accused of murdering his parents inside their home in Henrietta Wednesday night, was charged with robbery and assault at the same home two years ago. The following year he was charged for assaulting an employee at Strong Hospital. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s...
HENRIETTA, NY
News 8 WROC

Car stolen with children inside in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family was reunited Thursday, after police say a car was stolen with two children inside. According to investigators, a mother went into a corner store on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue around 3:45 p.m., leaving her 6-year-old and 3-year-old in the running vehicle. Police say at least one person entered […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man accused of killing parents in Henrietta stabbing

Henrietta, N.Y. — A man stabbed his parents to death and attempted to kill another family member Wednesday inside a home in Henrietta, according to court paperwork. Rajab Banahi, 39, allegedly stabbed his father, Ali, and mother, Mastorra, using kitchen knives inside a home on Kathy Drive. He also...
HENRIETTA, NY
YAHOO!

Son accused of stabbing parents to death in Henrietta. What we know now

Two people were stabbed to death and a third suffered "significant life-threatening injuries" Wednesday during a domestic altercation inside a Henrietta home, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Rajab A. Banahi, 39, of Henrietta was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder,...
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Victim recovering after shooting at hotel in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. A Rochester man is recovering from surgery after a shooting inside a Greece hotel. Police responded to the Residence Inn on Paddy Creek Circle around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. They found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Investigators tell us he’s in guarded condition tonight and expected to survive.
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

State police chase on 490 ends in crash

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. A wild chase on 490 Wednesday ended with a crash and the arrest of a Rochester man. State police say they tried to stop a car driven by 38-year-old Bradley Jerry as he headed east on 490 near the Churchville exit. Police say he wouldn’t pull over, so they deployed stop sticks which flattened one of his tires.
CHURCHVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Rochester resident leads State Police on pursuit

(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) – On January 11th, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the State Police attempted to stop a motorist on I-490 eastbound near Churchville. The man was wanted by the State Police and other surrounding agencies on several warrant charges. According to the New York State Police, the operator, Bradley D. Jerry, age 38, of […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Neighbors react to deadly stabbing inside Henrietta home

Henrietta, N.Y. — A Henrietta neighborhood was quiet Thursday, after a night many neighbors won't soon forget. "My first instinct was 'Oh my God, I bet he killed his parents,'" said Julie, who asked 13WHAM that we not use her last name. Rajab Banahi, 39, is accused of beating...
HENRIETTA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Five people arrested following vehicle pursuit in Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested following a stolen vehicle pursuit in the Town of Wheatfield, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. At approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies were alerted to a 2016 Kia Sorrento being stolen out of the City of Buffalo while on patrol on Niagara Falls Boulevard. Deputies attempted to […]
WHEATFIELD, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two arrested following 2-year-old’s overdose

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have been arrested following a child overdose incident that occurred in April 2022, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. On April 25, 2022, deputies say they, along with South Lockport Fire Company and Rapids Volunteer Fire Company, responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive 2-year-old male. The […]
LOCKPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Darien St. reopen after mental health call

UPDATE: The Rochester Police Department has announced that West Ave, Chili Ave, and Darien Street have reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police have confirmed the active scene on Darien Street in the City of Rochester is due to a mental health crisis. At approximately 2:30 p.m. officials with the Rochester Police Department clarified […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Fatal Webster Crash Victim Identified

State police have identified the driver killed in a weekend crash in Webster. 52-year-old Greg Hixenbaugh of Churchville died after his Jeep crashed into the bridge abutment on Route 104 at Five Mile Line Road Sunday afternoon. The Jeep burst into flames, and Hixenbaugh was dead at the scene. The...
WEBSTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY daughter, boyfriend plead guilty to killing her mother as teens

GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — A young woman and her boyfriend have pleaded guilty to fatally shooting the woman’s mother in her Upstate New York home in 2020. Hannah Thomas, who was 17 years old at the time of the killing and is now 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter for causing the death of Ottilia Piros. Thomas’ boyfriend, Richard Avila, 16 when the murder occurred and now 18, pleaded guilty to the same charge on Tuesday.
