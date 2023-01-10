CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. A wild chase on 490 Wednesday ended with a crash and the arrest of a Rochester man. State police say they tried to stop a car driven by 38-year-old Bradley Jerry as he headed east on 490 near the Churchville exit. Police say he wouldn’t pull over, so they deployed stop sticks which flattened one of his tires.

