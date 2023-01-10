ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Photo of Son with Barbara Bush's Daughter: Cousins Are a 'Gift'

Jenna Bush Hager's three children — Hal, Poppy and Mila — have enjoyed a lot of quality time with Barbara Pierce Bush's daughter, Cora Georgia, during the holiday season Jenna Bush Hager's kids are building a beautiful bond with Barbara Pierce Bush's daughter. The twin sisters shared a sweet family moment on their Instagram Story over the weekend, showing the Today co-host's son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, hugging his little cousin, 14-month-old Cora Georgia, as she sits on his lap. "Cousin love," Pierce Bush, who shares Cora with husband Craig...
OK! Magazine

'The View' Audience Instructed To Cheer For Whoopi Goldberg So She Feels Like 'The Star Of The Show,' Spills Source

Talk about getting special treatment. To keep The View moderator happy, the talk show staff reportedly instructed the audience to go crazy when Whoopi Goldberg took the stage. An insider spilled that during the Wednesday, January 4, taping, the audience was told how exactly to welcome the controversial cohosts before they took their panel seats."The crowd warm-up comedian [Regina DeCicco] specifically told everyone to give a loud applause to Whoopi and then continue clapping for the other hosts," dished a source to a news outlet.THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE AT WHOOPI GOLDBERG FOR MINDLESS BEHAVIOR & 'CHECKING OUT' DURING...
bravotv.com

Kim Richards Reveals What Happened After Kathy Hilton’s Celeb-Packed Christmas Party

The RHOBH alum and her family finished the year with a number of sweet holiday moments. Kim Richards spent the December holiday season enjoying sweet moments with her sister Kathy Hilton. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum attended Kathy’s Bravoleb-packed holiday party, the sisters later continued their festive...
TODAY.com

Jenna Bush Hager debuts her family's 2022 holiday card — and her kids steal the show

Jenna Bush Hager let her kids steal the show in her family's adorable 2022 holiday card. On Dec. 14, the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host debuted the image of her card on the air. It features a photo of her three little ones — Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3 — posing together in cozy sweaters and coats outside in nature. In the photo, Mila and Poppy lean in to give their little brother a kiss on each cheek.
bravotv.com

Kim Richards Recently Became a Grandma Again and We Have All the Details

Find out which one of Kim Richards’ kids just welcomed a baby and see photos of her new grandchild. We’re sending a big mazel to Kim Richards, who recently became a grandma again. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s daughter Brooke Wiederhorn revealed that she recently gave birth to her third child with her husband, Thayer Wiederhorn.
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Shares Update On Friendship With Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Co-Star Diana Jenkins

Well, well, well, all is seemingly magical with at least some of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. When last season thankfully ended, freeing us from toxicity and repeated squabbles of a cast that is largely stale, Diana Jenkins appeared to be on her way out. At least that’s what some fans assumed after […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Shares Update On Friendship With Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Co-Star Diana Jenkins appeared first on Reality Tea.
Us Weekly

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Family Album With 4 Daughters: Photos

Party of six! Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have nothing but love for their four daughters. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was four months pregnant with The Agency founder's first child together, Alexia, when she walked down the aisle in 1996. After the two exchanged vows, Umanksy became the stepfather of Richards' eldest […]
bravotv.com

You’ve Got to See Kyle Richards’ Lavish Birthday Dinner & Gorgeous Cake

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member feted her special day at her Encino home with the most incredible celebration. Kyle Richards just celebrated another trip around the sun with a lavish dinner at her Encino home. For her special day, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member...

