Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Photo of Son with Barbara Bush's Daughter: Cousins Are a 'Gift'
Jenna Bush Hager's three children — Hal, Poppy and Mila — have enjoyed a lot of quality time with Barbara Pierce Bush's daughter, Cora Georgia, during the holiday season Jenna Bush Hager's kids are building a beautiful bond with Barbara Pierce Bush's daughter. The twin sisters shared a sweet family moment on their Instagram Story over the weekend, showing the Today co-host's son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, hugging his little cousin, 14-month-old Cora Georgia, as she sits on his lap. "Cousin love," Pierce Bush, who shares Cora with husband Craig...
'The View' Audience Instructed To Cheer For Whoopi Goldberg So She Feels Like 'The Star Of The Show,' Spills Source
Talk about getting special treatment. To keep The View moderator happy, the talk show staff reportedly instructed the audience to go crazy when Whoopi Goldberg took the stage. An insider spilled that during the Wednesday, January 4, taping, the audience was told how exactly to welcome the controversial cohosts before they took their panel seats."The crowd warm-up comedian [Regina DeCicco] specifically told everyone to give a loud applause to Whoopi and then continue clapping for the other hosts," dished a source to a news outlet.THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE AT WHOOPI GOLDBERG FOR MINDLESS BEHAVIOR & 'CHECKING OUT' DURING...
toofab.com
Sharon Osbourne Confirms Daughter Kelly Secretly Gave Birth to First Child, Reveals Baby's Name
It didn't seem Kelly was too thrilled about the news getting out. After her baby's birth started making headlines thanks to her mom's reveal, Kelly Osbourne took to her Instagram Story to seemingly address the situation. "I am not ready to share him with the world," she wrote. "It is...
bravotv.com
Kim Richards Reveals What Happened After Kathy Hilton’s Celeb-Packed Christmas Party
The RHOBH alum and her family finished the year with a number of sweet holiday moments. Kim Richards spent the December holiday season enjoying sweet moments with her sister Kathy Hilton. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum attended Kathy’s Bravoleb-packed holiday party, the sisters later continued their festive...
GMA fans concerned as injured host Lara Spencer returns in shocking footwear & has trouble navigating set in new video
GMA fans have been left feeling even more concerned about Lara Spencer after spotting the injured host’s unusual footwear on Thursday. On top of the TV personality’s shocking attire, Lara has only added to fan worries by revealing how she’s getting around set in a new behind-the-scenes video.
TODAY.com
Jenna Bush Hager debuts her family's 2022 holiday card — and her kids steal the show
Jenna Bush Hager let her kids steal the show in her family's adorable 2022 holiday card. On Dec. 14, the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host debuted the image of her card on the air. It features a photo of her three little ones — Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3 — posing together in cozy sweaters and coats outside in nature. In the photo, Mila and Poppy lean in to give their little brother a kiss on each cheek.
bravotv.com
Kim Richards Recently Became a Grandma Again and We Have All the Details
Find out which one of Kim Richards’ kids just welcomed a baby and see photos of her new grandchild. We’re sending a big mazel to Kim Richards, who recently became a grandma again. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s daughter Brooke Wiederhorn revealed that she recently gave birth to her third child with her husband, Thayer Wiederhorn.
Tom Hanks Came Up With A New Cocktail And Stephen Colbert Could Only Mouth 'Wow'
It is "exactly what the folks at Veuve Clicquot intended," the "Late Show" host cracked about Hanks' "Diet Cokagne."
Crystal Kung Minkoff Shares Update On Friendship With Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Co-Star Diana Jenkins
Well, well, well, all is seemingly magical with at least some of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. When last season thankfully ended, freeing us from toxicity and repeated squabbles of a cast that is largely stale, Diana Jenkins appeared to be on her way out. At least that’s what some fans assumed after […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Shares Update On Friendship With Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Co-Star Diana Jenkins appeared first on Reality Tea.
From Facing Addiction to Outsmarting Pirates: How Captain Sandy Yawn’s Memoir Offers Life Lessons Beyond ‘Below Deck’ [Exclusive]
Captain Sandy Yawn from 'Below Deck Med' reflected on writing her new book, 'Be the Calm or Be the Storm: Leadership Lessons from a Woman at the Helm.'
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Family Album With 4 Daughters: Photos
Party of six! Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have nothing but love for their four daughters. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was four months pregnant with The Agency founder's first child together, Alexia, when she walked down the aisle in 1996. After the two exchanged vows, Umanksy became the stepfather of Richards' eldest […]
Chelsea Handler Promises to Call Out Boebert, Taylor Greene on ‘Daily Show': ‘The Kinds of Women That You CAN Go After’
When comedian Chelsea Handler guest hosts “The Daily Show” later this month, she will be making a point to talk about certain people. And yes, that includes Congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene. While appearing on “The View” Thursday, host Joy Behar asked Handler point blank who...
bravotv.com
You’ve Got to See Kyle Richards’ Lavish Birthday Dinner & Gorgeous Cake
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member feted her special day at her Encino home with the most incredible celebration. Kyle Richards just celebrated another trip around the sun with a lavish dinner at her Encino home. For her special day, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member...
Former First Lady Michelle Obama Shares What She Learned About Making Friends as an Adult
Making new friends as a grown-up is hard—not to mention doing it while raising kids in the White House. In her new book, "The Light We Carry," former First Lady Michelle Obama describes how she learned to let her guard down, a little at a time.
