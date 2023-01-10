ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

19th Annual Many More Miles Shoe Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:. Local school-age kids, runners and exercise enthusiasts may have put a lot of miles on old running shoes and shoes for all purposes, but when they are donated to the “Many More Miles” campaign, those gently used shoes will come to life again as they land on the feet of someone who really needs them.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City leaders, residents gather as new park opens in the city of Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Foley celebrated the opening of a new park Wednesday afternoon. The new park which features an amphitheater will accommodate about 100 people. It’s a unique park focused solely on music and the city hopes children of all ages will enjoy it. “We’ve...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mayor Sandy Stimpson worries about incorporation in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson continues to push for annexation of areas west of the city and said Mobile’s window to do so may be closing. Stimpson made annexation a focal point of his message at the annual State of the City/County event Wednesday at the Mobile Convention Center. Stimpson said if […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Jayvien Banks named Mobile Police Officer of the Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department recognizes Jayvien Banks as the Officer of the Month for December 2022. Starting his law enforcement career in 2018, Banks is currently assigned to the First Precinct and works patrol. He is commended for arresting a suspect in possession of a Glock switch and leading a pursuit to capture a wanted residential burglar.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

ALDOT to install pavement in Satsuma

SATSUMA, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is beginning work on US 43 just South of the I-65 Interchange at the intersection of Jackson Rd in Satsuma next week. These improvements include replacing portions of existing asphalt lanes in the Southbound Right Turn Lane and West side of the intersection with concrete pavement and installing pavement markings.
SATSUMA, AL
WPMI

Blakeley to host Battlefield Blitz

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Historic Blakeley State Park invites the public to be a part of the annual “Battlefield Blitz 5K and Fun Run,” scheduled for Saturday, February 4, 2023! Held on Alabama’s largest Civil War battlefield in Spanish Fort, the Blitz is a unique community event which will benefit the park’s many special programs and projects.
SPANISH FORT, AL
AL.com

5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list

You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Safety concerns surrounding free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The free Senior bowl concert featuring Nelly was moved from Cathedral Square to Mardi Gras Park. Officials explained that Mardi Gras Park is not as enclosed compared to Cathedral Square, noting that there's a lot more room considering the amount of people that Nelly will draw in. However, one Mobile City Councilmember has some reservations.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Police chase on Causeway ends in wreck in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle. The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The people […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Couple searches for missing pet tortoise in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A couple’s pet red-footed tortoise is missing in Fairhope and they’re hoping you can help find him. Hank escaped Monday and was last seen in the fruit and nut area near downtown Fairhope in the vicinity of Echo Lane and Southern Run. Hank is described as 10 pounds and a little […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Medical overlay to come to Daphne, residents skeptical

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayor Robin Lejeune is looking to bring more medical facilities to Daphne to meet the needs of his growing city. A new medical development is planned near the Thomas Hospital's free standing emergency room off of Highway 181. People living near the proposed development have some mixed emotions about this. Mayor Lejeune says this is a win for Daphne, but others are a little skeptical.
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man accused in Wednesday stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Mobile man faces a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing that resulted from an argument, police said. Sandarius Bradley is charged with second-degree assault. Officers responded to Extend-A-Suites at 33 E. I-65 Service Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bradley allegedly stabbed the...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile River Bridge Project timeline comes into focus

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Following a meeting of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization, we now have a better understanding of the timeline for the Mobile River Bridge project. According to Edwin Perry, III, Project Manager for the Mobile River Bridge, a selection for the team to construct the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile mother turning grief into growth, helping others with tragedy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile mother is finding a way to turn grief into growth. “Surviving 3.6 Inc.” is a group that connects grieving families with counseling and helps cover some expenses. “3.6” stands for the day–March 6th, 2017 when a young mother was murdered in Mobile, an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson dies

UPDATED Jan. 11, 2023: Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued the following statement on Twitter regarding the passing of Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson:. The Mobile County Commission released the following statement:. The Mobile County Commission expresses deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Judge James Patterson of...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

