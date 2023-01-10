Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
19th Annual Many More Miles Shoe Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:. Local school-age kids, runners and exercise enthusiasts may have put a lot of miles on old running shoes and shoes for all purposes, but when they are donated to the “Many More Miles” campaign, those gently used shoes will come to life again as they land on the feet of someone who really needs them.
WALA-TV FOX10
City leaders, residents gather as new park opens in the city of Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Foley celebrated the opening of a new park Wednesday afternoon. The new park which features an amphitheater will accommodate about 100 people. It’s a unique park focused solely on music and the city hopes children of all ages will enjoy it. “We’ve...
Mayor Sandy Stimpson worries about incorporation in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson continues to push for annexation of areas west of the city and said Mobile’s window to do so may be closing. Stimpson made annexation a focal point of his message at the annual State of the City/County event Wednesday at the Mobile Convention Center. Stimpson said if […]
WPMI
Jayvien Banks named Mobile Police Officer of the Month
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department recognizes Jayvien Banks as the Officer of the Month for December 2022. Starting his law enforcement career in 2018, Banks is currently assigned to the First Precinct and works patrol. He is commended for arresting a suspect in possession of a Glock switch and leading a pursuit to capture a wanted residential burglar.
WPMI
ALDOT to install pavement in Satsuma
SATSUMA, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is beginning work on US 43 just South of the I-65 Interchange at the intersection of Jackson Rd in Satsuma next week. These improvements include replacing portions of existing asphalt lanes in the Southbound Right Turn Lane and West side of the intersection with concrete pavement and installing pavement markings.
WPMI
Blakeley to host Battlefield Blitz
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Historic Blakeley State Park invites the public to be a part of the annual “Battlefield Blitz 5K and Fun Run,” scheduled for Saturday, February 4, 2023! Held on Alabama’s largest Civil War battlefield in Spanish Fort, the Blitz is a unique community event which will benefit the park’s many special programs and projects.
5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list
You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
utv44.com
Safety concerns surrounding free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The free Senior bowl concert featuring Nelly was moved from Cathedral Square to Mardi Gras Park. Officials explained that Mardi Gras Park is not as enclosed compared to Cathedral Square, noting that there's a lot more room considering the amount of people that Nelly will draw in. However, one Mobile City Councilmember has some reservations.
Police chase on Causeway ends in wreck in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle. The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The people […]
Couple searches for missing pet tortoise in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A couple’s pet red-footed tortoise is missing in Fairhope and they’re hoping you can help find him. Hank escaped Monday and was last seen in the fruit and nut area near downtown Fairhope in the vicinity of Echo Lane and Southern Run. Hank is described as 10 pounds and a little […]
utv44.com
Medical overlay to come to Daphne, residents skeptical
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayor Robin Lejeune is looking to bring more medical facilities to Daphne to meet the needs of his growing city. A new medical development is planned near the Thomas Hospital's free standing emergency room off of Highway 181. People living near the proposed development have some mixed emotions about this. Mayor Lejeune says this is a win for Daphne, but others are a little skeptical.
WPMI
Residents in one Gulf Shores community could learn fate of golf carts
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on West Lagoon Avenue in Gulf Shores could find out ttoday if they will be allowed to ride golf carts on their street. West Lagoon is currently not designated as 'golf cart friendly.'. 100 other streets in Gulf Shores are. A resident is...
Citronelle man dies after crashing Harley Davidson into car in Mobile: ALEA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle man died after he hit a car while driving his motorcycle on Celeste Road in Mobile County early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was driving a 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused in Wednesday stabbing
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Mobile man faces a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing that resulted from an argument, police said. Sandarius Bradley is charged with second-degree assault. Officers responded to Extend-A-Suites at 33 E. I-65 Service Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bradley allegedly stabbed the...
WPMI
Mobile River Bridge Project timeline comes into focus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Following a meeting of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization, we now have a better understanding of the timeline for the Mobile River Bridge project. According to Edwin Perry, III, Project Manager for the Mobile River Bridge, a selection for the team to construct the...
WPMI
Computer glitch spares Mobile Regional, but other delays await Mobile travelers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Jim and Melinda Williams were on their way to a wedding in Tampa. But even before they made it to Mobile Regional today, they knew they were taking off into what could be unfriendly skies. "I travel extensively for work so I'm always keeping an...
WPMI
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out in Prichard courtroom, Mayor Gardner steps in
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Caught on camera; a fight broke out between two women in a Prichard courtroom Wednesday morning. The video, captured by "Tip Robbins", and obtained by NBC 15, shows Mayor Jimmy Gardner in the middle of it, attempting to break up the fight. While the city...
Baldwin County Sheriff looking for Robertsdale man who led them on high-speed chase
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating a Robertsdale man who led police on a “high-speed pursuit.” Officials said George Logan Tollison, 34, led deputies on a chase from Alabama into Escambia County, Fla. on Sunday. Deputies said Tollison had “no regard for the […]
Mobile mother turning grief into growth, helping others with tragedy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile mother is finding a way to turn grief into growth. “Surviving 3.6 Inc.” is a group that connects grieving families with counseling and helps cover some expenses. “3.6” stands for the day–March 6th, 2017 when a young mother was murdered in Mobile, an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson dies
UPDATED Jan. 11, 2023: Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued the following statement on Twitter regarding the passing of Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson:. The Mobile County Commission released the following statement:. The Mobile County Commission expresses deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Judge James Patterson of...
