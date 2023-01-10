Read full article on original website
Lisa Reimers
2d ago
She is a beautiful young woman, looks so much like her gorgeous mom! Wow! I wish her all the best
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Related
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Idina Menzel Shares Rare Photo of Her and Ex-Husband Taye Diggs’ 13-Year-Old Son Walker
Wicked cute! Idina Menzel shared a rare photo with her teenage son, Walker, whom she shares with ex-husband Taye Diggs. “Happy New Year everyone, from me and my three curly-haired boys. xoxo,” the Frozen star, 51, captioned a sweet selfie via Instagram on Sunday, January 1, in which she posed with Walker, 13, husband Aaron […]
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Angelina Jolie & Shiloh Grab Coffee With Paul Mescal After Watching Him Perform In London: Photo
An eagle-eyed fan caught Paul Mescal, 26, grabbing coffee with Angelina Jolie, 47, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, after his performance in A Streetcar Named Desire on Dec. 29. The photo, which you can see here, is now making the rounds on social media, as fans are going wild over the unexpected friendship. Angie and Shiloh saw the play at London’s Almedia Theatre and then joined Paul for coffee afterwards. The trio could be seen sitting at a table together, engaging in conversation with no one else around.
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Every Celebrity Who Tragically Died on Christmas Day
From 'Grease' star Joan Blondell to music legend George Michael, numerous celebrities have sadly died on Christmas Day.
Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’
Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
Bradley Cooper’s Daughter Lea, 5, Wears $770 Burberry Coat On Birthday Walk With Her Dad
Bradley Cooper, 48, celebrated his birthday with his favorite person in the world: his daughter Lea! The actor and his only child went for a walk in their New York City neighborhood on his birthday on January 5. Bradley held his daughter’s hand as Lea rocked a fabulous $770 Burberry jacket and a pair of white tights and fuzzy pink boots. Lea clearly get her fashion sense from her mom Irina Shayk, 37.
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
Essence
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Fresh Buzz Cut, Matches With Sister Zahara’s Outfit
New ‘do, who dis? Shiloh Jolie-Pitt debuted a fresh buzz cut and matched with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt in black shirts and Converse sneakers while the two teens enjoyed an outing together. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughters were spotted walking side by side smiling in a parking lot, according to photos published by HollywoodLife on Sunday,...
Adam Rich Dies: Youngest Child On TV’s ‘Eight Is Enough’ Was 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in the television drama-comedy Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54. He died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death has been revealed, but no foul play is suspected. The Eight Is Enough series followed the Bradford family, which consisted of eight children. It detailed their life as they date, grow, marry and had children themselves. Rich portrayed Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son. The ABC show, which also starred Dick Van Patten, Lani O’Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve, ran from 1977 to 1981. Rich’s other TV...
Rihanna reveals her baby for the first time in a TikTok video showing the two enjoying a playful mother-son car ride
Rihanna shared her first TikTok video on Saturday where she filmed her infant son cooing while strapped in a car seat.
‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford, Wife Calista Flockhart Look Like Newlyweds on Premiere Red Carpet
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together for decades, but they still clearly get starry-eyed when they see each other. This was evidenced when the married couple walked the red carpet for the 1923 premiere recently. The couple smiled radiantly at each other as if they had just gotten married, even though they’d been together for over 20 years and married for 12.
Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source
Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they divorced in 2014, a source is claiming the Grammy winner, 42, now wants primary custody of 12-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.The buzz comes as the comedian continues to expand his brood, welcoming his twelfth child last month."The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar. "Nick doesn't see much of them."While the source insisted the Masked Singer host, 42, isn't a bad father by any means, his large pack makes it difficult for...
soapoperanetwork.com
First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)
Best known for her portrayal as Victoria Lord Buchanan on “One Life to Live,” Erika Slezak is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in the Friday, January 6 episode of “Blue Bloods,” entitled “Nothing Sacred.” With fans planning their primetime viewing schedule around her appearance, Soap Opera Network has your first look at her next appearance on the hit drama series.
People
381K+
Followers
65K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 3