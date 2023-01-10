ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
Siddhartha Sapkota

The Story Behind Abolition Of Slavery In The United States

Slavery abolishment in the U.S. was a significant event with multiple causes and lasting effects across history. It was because of the continuing divisions within the country regarding the practice of slavery, the government felt the need to act. After the establishment of the United States of America in 1776, slavery was abolished in the northern U.S., the nation was divided into slave states and free states, but slavery was finally ended nationwide only with the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865.
The Associated Press

Nate Thayer, reporter who interviewed Pol Pot, dies

Nate Thayer, a fearless reporter who survived several brushes with death over decades covering conflict in Southeast Asia and was the last western journalist to interview Pol Pot, the leader of the murderous Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia, has died. Thayer was found dead at his Falmouth, Massachusetts home on...
FALMOUTH, MA
Ohio Capital Journal

Peace on Earth and goodwill to men? Only if the hearts of justice persist against the forces of hate

“I heard the bells on Christmas day, their old, familiar carols play; and wild and sweet the words repeat of peace on earth, goodwill to men.” Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s words, transformed into a beloved Christmas carol, are almost quaint today. Reminiscent of a time when the wistful sentiments were within the bounds of possibility.  But […] The post Peace on Earth and goodwill to men? Only if the hearts of justice persist against the forces of hate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Washington Examiner

Book calls out America’s ignorance, offers real fix

Sorry, America, you’re ignorant and it’s tearing the country apart. But there’s a solution if the nation is willing to listen to a shockingly simple but alarmingly radical plan revealed in a new book from Focus on the Family Vice President Tim Goeglein. “We must rededicate ourselves...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

What Dr. King can teach us today about healing the rifts in America

As the chaotic contest for House Speaker revealed, Washington today is consumed by political trench warfare. Beneath the ever-present battle between Republicans and Democrats is an even deeper split between those who believe in collaboration and those who think the only answer is to bulldoze the other side. That’s a shame, because what has become…
WASHINGTON, DC
newyorkalmanack.com

US, NYS Continues To Honor Slavers, Racists, Traitors and Scoundrels

Art displayed in the United States Capitol building in Washington, DC, still includes images of 141 enslavers and 13 Confederates who went to war against the country. A study by the Washington Post found that more than one-third of the statues and portraits in the Capitol building honor enslavers or Confederates and at least six more honor possible enslavers where evidence is disputed.
Salon

America's epidemic of loneliness: The raw material for fascism

In the United States as in many other societies, rates of depression, anxiety, loneliness, drug abuse, self-harm (including suicides) and other mental health problems greatly increase during the holiday season and just after the New Year. In the American context, this crisis is largely explained as a reflection of private...
The Jewish Press

INTO THE FRAY: Palestine: Perverse and Perplexing Paradox

“We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.”—widely attributed to Albert Einstein. Recently, the idea of a Palestinian state has—much like a ghoulish zombie arising from its erstwhile grave—re-emerged as a topic of relevance in the international discourse.

