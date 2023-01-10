Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Related
Carscoops
Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?
If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
Top Speed
This Lamborghini Countach LP400 S By Bertone Is One Of A Kind
Few cars have had the impact on the automotive industry at the Lamborghini Countach. The ultimate poster car and supercar OG with its aggressive-looking design, scissor doors, and an almighty V-12 burst onto the scene back in 1974 and forever changed the way of the Raging Bull. With its iconic status, the Countach has become one of the ultimate collector cars, and this model being offered by RM Sotheby's stands out as an incredibly rare version.
Early Pontiac GTO Judge 'Pattern Car' Selling At Maple Brothers Auction
Muscle cars, the great American racers. When you picture a muscle car, there are probably a lot of different models that come to mind. Mustangs, Camaros, Firebirds, Chevelle, there’s so many to choose from. However, very few can claim the status of the first to try their hands at the idea of a muscle car. The GTO is one that may hold claim to that title and over the years it became one of the most iconic cars of the 1960s and ‘70s. One great example is the 1969 Pontiac GTO, also known as the Judge.
Carscoops
Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swapped With Rolls-Royce, Bentley, And Maybach
The renderings included here are neither related to nor endorsed by Cadillac, Rolls-Royce, Bentley or Maybach. With its brand-new Celestiq EV flagship, Cadillac is elevating to the ultra-luxury segment, eyeing brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach. This inspired us to use the most exclusive Cadillac model for our latest face-swap session, trying on three different front end designs from the aforementioned luxury carmakers.
WANE-TV
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That...
A ‘Very Sporty’ Porsche 911 Hybrid Is Coming Soon, CEO Says
Porsche is serious about electrifying its entire lineup—even its most iconic model, the 911. The German marque’s CEO, Oliver Blume reconfirmed that a hybrid version of the famous sports car is on the way in a recent interview with Car magazine. Don’t expect an all-electric variant to follow soon after, though. Porsche wants to keep an internal combustion engine in the 911 for the foreseeable future. During his conversation with the British publication, Blume said the brand plans to “add a very sporty hybridization to the 911 [lineup].” The executive didn’t go into any more detail, but Motor1.com reports that the electrified...
Insane Modified Ford GT Is Now The Fastest Street-Legal Car In The World
Five years ago, Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage and Fast & Loud fame set out to build a car that could achieve 300 mph. It came close... 292.9 mph. Using the same 2006 Ford GT owned and driven by Johnny Bohmer (nicknamed the Badd GT), Rawlings once again sponsored another top-speed run at the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility, located in the Kennedy Space Center. This is the same landing strip used by Hennessey to test the Venom F5, and SSC used to set its top speed record with the Tuatara.
1988 Volkswagen Caddy Will Soon Have McLaren 650S Power
Can you imagine what a first-generation 1988 Volkswagen Caddy pickup would feel like if you put the twin-turbocharged V8 from a McLaren 650S in the load bin and used it to power the rear wheels?. Well, as it turns out, we won't have to imagine much longer. Garage 68 Motorsport...
msn.com
Evolution Of Porsche Crest, Born After A Business Dinner In New York
The seal that represents the company's roots has become a prestigious symbol since birth. Time and again we've discussed how emblems stand as symbolic representations of the histories of car companies. Porsche's iconic crest isn't any different, and it traces back to 1951. The idea of a crest or a...
coinjournal.net
Eyes on Shiba Inu as it readies for Bugatti Group partnership
Bugatti Group Company designs and creates briefcases, handbags, and other accessories. Bugatti Group is expected to host a special event soon, in partnership with Shiba Inu. The event is scheduled for the next few days. Shiba Inu seems to have started the year 2023 with a bang. The price of...
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0