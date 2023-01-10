Muscle cars, the great American racers. When you picture a muscle car, there are probably a lot of different models that come to mind. Mustangs, Camaros, Firebirds, Chevelle, there’s so many to choose from. However, very few can claim the status of the first to try their hands at the idea of a muscle car. The GTO is one that may hold claim to that title and over the years it became one of the most iconic cars of the 1960s and ‘70s. One great example is the 1969 Pontiac GTO, also known as the Judge.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO