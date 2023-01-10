Read full article on original website
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Petco in Colonie 10%-60% off before closure
The Petco on Central Avenue in Colonie is closing. According to a sales associate in the store, the location will be closing on January 28.
New pizzeria opening in Clifton Park
Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park. Owners Melissa Craine and Sean Lee hope to open the restaurant by February 1, according to the Bella Lucia Facebook page.
South End Grocery up and running, soon accepting SNAP
Albany’s new South End Grocery store has been up and running for a little over two weeks. Many have hoped it would be the antidote to an area long considered a food desert.
Mohawk Honda to bring Pizza and Wing Bowl to Scotia
Local restaurants will face off in a showdown of taste during the Pizza and Wing Bowl on February 9, as community members sample a selection of Capital Region favorites.
Troopers’ union headquarters raid has ties to Hudson Valley
ALBANY – Members of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) raided the Albany headquarters of the New York State Troopers PBA on Tuesday afternoon. The raid took place at the same time, less than a block away, from where Governor Hochul was giving her State of the State address. Two Hudson Valley residents have involvement with the raided office.
Popular Japanese Restaurant Adding 2nd Location in Saratoga County
There is a popular maybe even legendary Japanese restaurant in the Capital Region that has only had one location. It was announced that they will be adding another location up the Northway in Saratoga County. For the owner, it was a lifelong dream. Koto Japanese Restaurant Expanding to Saratoga County!
Free food fridge opens 11th fridge in Capital Region
Honest Weight Food Co-op, a local organic grocery store, has created their 11th free food fridge in the Capital Region. Starting January 10, anyone can stop by the free food fridge and take what they need.
Popular Colonie Pet Store Will Close For Good Later This Month
Another one of our bigger chain stores in the Capital Region is getting ready to close up shop at one location. You may recall us reporting earlier this month that our Upstate New York Sears Hometown stores were winding down their business with liquidation sales to close in the near future and that Bed, Bath & Beyond in Glenmont will also be closing for good in February. A popular national pet store chain is now joining the list of unfortunate closures.
Rabid fox encountered in Ticonderoga
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Essex County announced a report of a rabid fox in Ticonderoga. The animal was encountered within the northern Lake George community late last week. On the evening of Thursday, Jan. 5, Essex County was notified that a resident was attacked and bitten by...
Skater rescued after falling through Glen Lake ice
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Marine Rescue Team was called to Glen Lake on Tuesday morning after a man fell through the ice while skating. The team, made up of volunteers from local fire departments, risked their lives and successfully pulled the man from the water about 150 yards offshore. He was in the water for about 15 minutes and was expected to recover, according to an online statement from Warren County.
Ulster County offices evacuated for smoking elevator
The Ulster County offices at 244 Fair Street were evacuated around 9 a.m. Tuesday after an elevator malfunctioned and filled the building with smoke, according to an online statement from the City of Kingston Fire Department.
Wine and chocolate festival returning to Capital District
The Wine and Chocolate Festival will return to the Capital District on Saturday, February 4 at Armory Studios in Schenectady. The festival will double as a two-in-one event, taking place inside the Van Gogh experience. Advance tickets for the festival are available for purchase online.
After 2 Years Popular Toy Store Moving Out of Crossgates Mall
After a two-year run, a popular toy store inside Crossgates Mall will be closing. This comes on the heels of Crossgates Mall adding another store inside the old Williams Sonoma. It moves to the mall from Stuyvesant Plaza where Different Drummers Kitchen called home for thirty-five years. Which Store is...
Albany teen accused of shoplifting at local Kohl’s
State police arrested Cristina M. Cassidy, 19 of Albany on January 8. Cassidy allegedly stole merchandise from a local Kohl's.
Disabled theater company powering first show with new store
Last year, area actor Andy O'Rourke launched a stage production theater company built around the mission of giving roles and opportunities to people like him - a disabled adult with a love for the stage. Just short of a year later, the mission is underway - but there's always more to do in lifting up those who want to show what they're capable of.
See The Stunning Queensbury Mansion That’s The Ultimate Vacation Rental
If a mansion has always been your dream home but is financially out of reach, try this vacation rental on for size. For most of us, owning a mansion is probably a far-fetched dream. But getting a bunch of family or friends together to chip in for a sweet mansion retreat rental for a vacation? Now that seems a little more feasible!
DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others
NEWS10 ABC has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket that was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey was last seen.
Amsterdam small business recognized by county
The business has been selected as Montgomery County's December Small Business of the Month by County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort and the Montgomery County Business Development Center.
‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ cast to perform in Albany
The "Whose Line Is It Anyway" cast is taking their show on the road. "Whose Live Anyway?" is set to take the stage at The Egg in Albany on April 25 at 8 p.m.
15-year-old stabbed in Albany Tuesday night
The Albany Police Department is confirming with NEWS10 that a 15-year-old male was stabbed in Albany. Police say he is currently in stable condition.
