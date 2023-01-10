ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Troopers’ union headquarters raid has ties to Hudson Valley

ALBANY – Members of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) raided the Albany headquarters of the New York State Troopers PBA on Tuesday afternoon. The raid took place at the same time, less than a block away, from where Governor Hochul was giving her State of the State address. Two Hudson Valley residents have involvement with the raided office.
ALBANY, NY
Popular Colonie Pet Store Will Close For Good Later This Month

Another one of our bigger chain stores in the Capital Region is getting ready to close up shop at one location. You may recall us reporting earlier this month that our Upstate New York Sears Hometown stores were winding down their business with liquidation sales to close in the near future and that Bed, Bath & Beyond in Glenmont will also be closing for good in February. A popular national pet store chain is now joining the list of unfortunate closures.
COLONIE, NY
Rabid fox encountered in Ticonderoga

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Essex County announced a report of a rabid fox in Ticonderoga. The animal was encountered within the northern Lake George community late last week. On the evening of Thursday, Jan. 5, Essex County was notified that a resident was attacked and bitten by...
TICONDEROGA, NY
Skater rescued after falling through Glen Lake ice

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Marine Rescue Team was called to Glen Lake on Tuesday morning after a man fell through the ice while skating. The team, made up of volunteers from local fire departments, risked their lives and successfully pulled the man from the water about 150 yards offshore. He was in the water for about 15 minutes and was expected to recover, according to an online statement from Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Disabled theater company powering first show with new store

Last year, area actor Andy O'Rourke launched a stage production theater company built around the mission of giving roles and opportunities to people like him - a disabled adult with a love for the stage. Just short of a year later, the mission is underway - but there's always more to do in lifting up those who want to show what they're capable of.
GLENS FALLS, NY

