Republican National Committee touring Jacksonville as possible 2028 RNC site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A push to bring the 2028 Republican National Convention to Jacksonville appears to be underway.

Action News Jax’s Downtown Jacksonville Skycam captured a graphic on the video board at 121 Financial Ballpark that says, “Jacksonville 2028 Republican National Contention.”

The City of Jacksonville confirmed to Action News Jax that the Republican National Committee was touring venues in the area on Tuesday.

Action News Jax told you about the push to bring the RNC to Jacksonville in 2020.

Then-President Donald Trump threatened to pull the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina if the state’s Democratic governor didn’t immediately sign off on allowing a full-capacity gathering in August of that year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans to bring the convention to Jacksonville that year moved forward, but Trump then pulled the plug on the RNC in Jacksonville when coronavirus cases in the state began to rise.

