Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 9, 2023. No one requested to address the Board. Election filing dates for school board trustees is Saturday, May 6, 2023. They announced the election as Wednesday, January 18, 2023, through Friday, February 19, 2023. Seats currently filled by Robert Cody and Robbin Vaughn are up for reelection.
Como-Pickton CISD Recognizes Teachers and Students for January 2023
Elementary Student of the Month: 1st grader Harlin Lankford. Presented by teacher Karmon Bain and Principal Jim Shaw. Jr. High Student of the Month: 7th grader Logan Silva. High School Student of the Month: Senior Lauren Lewellen. Presented by High School Principal Kelly Baird. Como-Pickton CISD Teacher of the Month:...
Rains County ISD 4-day School Week
Rains County ISD school board voted to approve a four-day instructional week beginning with the 2023-24 school year. Rains ISD is focused on teacher retention and recruitment, academic achievement and time to plan meaningful instruction, and the social and emotional well-being of students and staff. Rains is also faced with a substantial substitute shortage. With a 4-day instructional week, Rains believes they would entice more talented teachers and staff to join RISD and decrease the ever-rising turnover rate. There would be dedicated intervention days scheduled on Fridays throughout the year for more focused instructional time.
Paris Junior College, Courses Beginning Jan. 17
January 12, 2023 – Brooklynn Shackelford of Sulphur Springs, left, registers for the spring semester at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center with the assistance of Testing Proctor Cathey Martin. Spring classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas —...
Rains ISD becomes latest East Texas school district to implement 4-day school week
RAINS, Texas — During Monday night's school board meeting, the Rains ISD School Board voted to approve a four-day instructional week beginning with the 2023-24 school year. "This decision was made in consideration of months of research and input from around the RISD community," the district said in a statement.
Commissioners Court Appoints 2 To Civic Center Board, members of Regional SART Team
Hopkins County Commissioners Court appointed 2 to the Civic Center Board, approved SART Team recommendations, and noted that an agricultural lease had been re-signed. Also during the regular court meeting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Fire Marshal Andy Endsley gave an update about a public health nuisance abatement case. At the...
New Housing Facility For Hopkins County Jail Trustees
Construction is underway for the new housing facility built for Hopkins County Jail inmates who have earned “Trusty” status. Crews have begun work on the site and have completed about 75% of the sanitary plumbing. It will have 48 beds and separate the trustees from the general inmate population when they return from work details. The cost for the project will be about $4.8 million and will take about 11 months to complete.
Hughes springs resident sentenced in Cass County court
A Hughes Springs resident has been sentenced in Cass County court, according to Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton. Shelton released ...
First Phase Of Construction Begins On New Jail Trusty Housing Facility
The first phase of construction has begun on the new jail trusty housing facility on Houston Street, across from Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center which houses the current jail and sheriff’s office. Hopkins County Commissioners Court, the sheriff, chief deputy and jail administrator met with SEDALCO Construction Services Superintendent...
Meal-A-Day’s New Director
January 12, 2023 – Meal-A-Day, a non-profit organization, welcomes its newest director Amanda Dietlin. She hit the ground running and is being welcomed with open arms. Dietlin has taken up the mantle of her predecessors Cecil Toenniges and Tina Philips, with determination and commitment to helping all those in need.
Filing For Paris City Council Election
Filing for the May Municipal Elections in Texas begins on January 19 and runs through February 17. Seats on the Paris City Council currently held by Mihir Pankaj in District 4, Mayor Paula Portugal in District 7, and Linda Knox in District 5 are up for election.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Snowflake Campaign Funds New Critical Care Bed
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is offering a huge thank you to the local community for its support of this year’s Snowflake Campaign! The campaign raised over $7,500 and recognized over 75 individuals with snowflakes. As a means of saying “thank you,” the...
FM 71 Motorcycle Crash In Hopkins County Results 1 Death
Preliminary investigation indicates a man was riding a 2007 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle on FM 71, just east of the Sulphur Bluff community in Hopkins County at 1:57 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023. The eastbound bike ran off the road going around a corner and struck a concrete culvert. The operator died at the hospital after being transported, Texas DPS Highway Patrol Trooper Cody Sagnibene noted in the preliminary crash report.
Paris-Lamar County COVID Update, Jan 08
The latest Paris–Lamar County Health District COVID report shows no fatalities but 141 active cases of the virus. There were 17 positive PCR tests and 33 positive Antigen tests. However, the actual statistics may be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting the results.
Forney Animal Shelter at maximum capacity, offering half-price adoptions remainder of January
FORNEY, Texas — The City of Forney’s Animal Shelter is currently at maximum capacity and is looking for residents to adopt. For the remainder of January, the Forney Animal Shelter is offering half-price adoptions. For just $35, community members can adopt available animals which include vaccinations and spay/neuter.
When And What Approaches To Consider When Pruning Shade Trees
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Hopkins County, m-[email protected]. All landscape and shade trees require pruning at some time during their life. Trees may be pruned to:. Promote plant health by removing dead or dying branches injured by disease, severe insect infestation,...
Smith County Jail to offer training within own facility
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to help fight a deficit of detention officers, the Smith County Jail will soon train some jailers in their own facility. In a special meeting Monday, the Smith County Commissioners Court unanimously approved reclassifying a jailer position to that of jail lieutenant. It’s a move that will allow jail leaders to offer state-mandated training within their own facility. Sheriff Larry Smith said the training is mandated by the state within a jailer’s first year on the job.
Motorcyclist Killed In Hopkins County Crash
A Lone Oak motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash east of Sulphur Bluff. The initial DPS report shows that 73-year-old Bobby Wilson was eastbound on FM 71 when he ran off the road, went around a corner, and struck a concrete culvert. They transported him to the hospital, where he died.
