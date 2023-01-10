Read full article on original website
WWE's Ricochet & Samantha Irvin get engaged
Two members of the SmackDown roster are the latest WWE couple to get engaged.
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
Multiple WWE Stars Would Leave if Saudi Arabia Deal Happens, When Vince McMahon Started Sale Talks
Following Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon was named Executive Chairman of the Board, and Nick Khan was named CEO. There have been rumors of a WWE sale, with WWE agreeing to sell in principle to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. WWE has not publicly announced this and it is only rumored for the time being.
WWE Hall of Famer’s wife asks for prayers, says pro wrestling star ‘coded’ in hospital
The wife of “Superstar” Billy Graham took to social media Tuesday night to ask fans to pray for him after she said he “coded” late that evening. “I’m asking all of you for your prayers for my husband,” his wife, Valerie Graham, posted on his Facebook page. “He has been in the hospital since last Friday. During a procedure in his hospital room late this afternoon he coded.”
Famous actor eyes NASCAR driving career
Frankie Muniz, best known to millions as the title character in the popular sitcom “Malcom in the Middle,” has always wanted to be a NASCAR driver. The 37-year-old actor is taking a major step in that direction this year, landing a full-time ride in the ARCA Menards Series with Rette Jones Racing, the team announced Wednesday.
Report: Stephanie McMahon Said There Was ‘Animosity’ & ‘Angst’ About Vince McMahon Returning
*** UPDATE – WWE has reportedly been sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with plans to take the company private – read more at this link ***. With today’s shocking news that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from WWE, there comes backstage reaction from within the company.
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
WWE Hall Of Famer Buries AEW Stars’ Surprise Appearance
A WWE Hall of Famer has buried the recent appearance of AEW stars on an independent wrestling show saying he’d “never heard of the company.”. On January 8, Chris Jericho made an appearance on PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two, teaming with Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker to take on and defeat the team of Player Uno, Kevin Blackwood, Jonathan Gresham, SB KENTo and Michael Oku.
Mandy Rose “Very Hurt” By WWE Firing
Mandy Rose has opened up on being fired from WWE, saying that she was both hurt and disappointed after what she had put in to the wrestling business. It was on 14th December 2022 when Mandy Rose confirmed she had been released from her WWE contract. The move was even more surprising following her run as NXT Champion, which had only come to an end one night before at the hands of Roxanne Perez.
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
Andrade El Idolo Posts Cryptic Message Saying ‘Bye’ and ‘Someday’ He Plans to ‘Talk About Everything’
AEW star Andrade El Idolo is no stranger to cryptic social media posts, and he did it again today. The AEW star tweeted “BYE” and a photo of his mask. He did not elaborate, but some interpret this to mean that he will return with a new look, while others believe he will not return to AEW. Nothing has indicated that he is finished with AEW. In fact, he’s been sidelined due to an injury.
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
Brandi Rhodes Appears On WWE TV For First Time Since 2016
Ever since Cody Rhodes re-signed with WWE, there have been question marks over whether or not his wife Brandi Rhodes would follow him and continue her journey in the wrestling world. So far, that hasn't materialized, but on "WWE Raw" this week, Brandi did make an appearance on the show as part of the latest video package hyping up the impending return of "The American Nightmare." WWE has been releasing vignettes on a weekly basis following Rhodes' recovery from tearing his pectoral muscle, detailing his progress to getting back in the ring, although it is currently unknown when that will be happening. This week focused on his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins and his subsequent surgery, which is where Brandi was shown as she watched the surgery take place.
Tony Khan & Shad Khan Could Afford To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he dropped a press release stating it would be in the company’s best interest if he returns to the board to facilitate a sale. Within 24 hours, WWE sent out a press release of their own confirming Vince’s return. Now the company is apparently up for sale, and this is a huge topic of conversation.
‘Complex’ Departure As AEW Name Confirms He’s Finished With The Company
A legendary wrestling name has revealed that he is no longer with AEW and ROH, describing the situation as “complex”. The founding member of the Four Horsemen and WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard addressed the situation on the Two Man Power Trip Podcast, saying:. “Well, I’m no...
Mandy Rose on Her WWE Release, Earning $1 Million on FanTime, If She Was Targeted, Her Future, More
Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose (Mandy Saccomanno) appeared on The Tamron Hall Show today for her first interview since being released from her contract on December 14, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez. Rose was reportedly released due to the obscene content she was posting on her FanTime account, where she has since made $1 million.
