Read full article on original website
Related
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Gotti's Kitchen to helm food service at West Hills College Lemoore
There’s a new cook in town, or make that at West Hills College Lemoore. Gotti's Kitchen, of Hanford, is taking over the responsibility of day-to-day cooking and serving at the cafe inside the student union center at the college. Started by the Puga brothers two years ago as a...
First Bakersfield charter school approved, but community reaction is mixed
The Kern Schools Superintendent's Office says charter schools expand educational opportunities, but there are still details to work out before the Central Academy of Arts and Technology will be ready.
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
Porterville Recorder
Tulare County posts final recount results in SD16 race
The Tulare County Elections Division posted final results from its entire recount process on Thursday, showing a net gain of two votes for Republican David Shepard in the District 16 Senate race. Tulare County's election division posted Shepard, a Porterville farmer, received 23,062 votes while Democrat Melissa Hurtado received 20,324...
TCSO in search of at-risk missing adult in Visalia
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia. On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana. Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, […]
Porterville Recorder
Shepard wants 150 ballots to be reviewed in Kings County
The saga of the State Senate District 16 race recount continues. Now in question is 150 mail-in ballots in Kings County deemed to have invalid signatures the David Shepard campaign and supporters say need to be reviewed. Shepard and those supporters spoke during the public comment period at a special meeting of the Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday calling for that review to take place. Shepard and his supporters at the meeting were calling for the Kings County Board to take action to make sure the review would take place.
Tornado Warning in Woodlake leaves residents on edge
In Tulare County, a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service had some people afraid, and others excited.
Hanford Sentinel
Parks and Recreation commission narrowly passes vote to cut trees on West Grangeville
The Hanford Parks and Recreation Commission has narrowly approved a permit to cut down two oaks at 502 West Grangeville Blvd. Dias Law Firm, which owns the property, filed a permit asking to remove the trees, saying that they are dying and represent a danger to nearby people and property.
TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen found
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen Sunday afternoon. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they found her around 8:30 p.m. safe.
Bakersfield drivers and business owners dealing with water on city roads
According to city officials, the rainfall rate outpaced the city drainage system's peak capacity for more than two hours Monday night.
Reedley officer involved in crash, CHP say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Reedley Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near Clayton and Hill avenue. Officials say the officer had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The person in the […]
Major traffic accident in southeast Bakersfield; 1 injured, 1 dead
The Bakersfield Police Department says speed was a factor in the collision that injured one man and killed another.
City of Bakersfield to hold 2 bulky item drop-off events
The City of Bakersfield will hold two bulky item trash drop-off events on Sat, Jan 14. These will be the first drop-off events of the year.
Bakersfield police ask for help to locate woman missing for several months
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help of locate a woman who has not been seen since late August or early September 2022. Breanna Boatman, 32, was last seen in the 1300 block of Chester Avenue, but she might have traveled to the Los Angeles area around the time of […]
Coroner’s office working to identify, determine cause of death of body found in field
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the discovery of a body in a field last week near Bena Road. The coroner’s office has not identified the body of a male found on Jan. 4 at around 6:45 a.m. in an open field near Bena Road in Arvin, officials said […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Driver and Motorcyclist Killed by Fallen Tree Near Visalia
According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a series of accidents involving a fallen tree in the Goshen area on January 10, 2023. The tree was described as a large eucalyptus that caused fatal injuries to a motorcycle rider and truck driver upon impact, officials said.
Six months later, a possible local winner steps forward with $1 million Mega Millions ticket
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – For six months we’ve been waiting to find out about an unclaimed Mega Millions lottery ticket purchased in Bakersfield last July. Now, just as that prize money was about to be forfeited because a winner hadn’t stepped forward, we have a possible resolution to the story. On July 15, 2022, with […]
KMPH.com
2 train cars derailed in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY — Two train cars were derailed off the tracks Tuesday morning in Tulare County. A Union Pacific spokesperson says that the two train cars went off the tracks in Goshen around 11:00 a.m., and that they were both filled with grains. The train is not on a...
Porterville Recorder
3.2 earthquake east of Porterville
Yes, there was an earthquake east of Porterville on Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey recorded an earthquake that measured 3.2 on the Richter Scale that happened at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The earthquake happened about six miles northeast of Porterville. Numerous residents in Porterville, particularly on the eastside of town, reported they felt the earthquake.
Shafter business specializes in hemp-based construction materials
Foreverboard CEO Ronald Voight says his suppliers are calling the hemp-based drywall and two-by-fours "the next big thing" in construction.
Comments / 0