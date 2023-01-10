ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Tulare County posts final recount results in SD16 race

The Tulare County Elections Division posted final results from its entire recount process on Thursday, showing a net gain of two votes for Republican David Shepard in the District 16 Senate race. Tulare County's election division posted Shepard, a Porterville farmer, received 23,062 votes while Democrat Melissa Hurtado received 20,324...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO in search of at-risk missing adult in Visalia

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia. On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana. Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, […]
VISALIA, CA
Porterville Recorder

Shepard wants 150 ballots to be reviewed in Kings County

The saga of the State Senate District 16 race recount continues. Now in question is 150 mail-in ballots in Kings County deemed to have invalid signatures the David Shepard campaign and supporters say need to be reviewed. Shepard and those supporters spoke during the public comment period at a special meeting of the Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday calling for that review to take place. Shepard and his supporters at the meeting were calling for the Kings County Board to take action to make sure the review would take place.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen found

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen Sunday afternoon. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they found her around 8:30 p.m. safe.
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Reedley officer involved in crash, CHP say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Reedley Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near Clayton and Hill avenue.  Officials say the officer had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The person in the […]
REEDLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Driver and Motorcyclist Killed by Fallen Tree Near Visalia

According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a series of accidents involving a fallen tree in the Goshen area on January 10, 2023. The tree was described as a large eucalyptus that caused fatal injuries to a motorcycle rider and truck driver upon impact, officials said.
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

2 train cars derailed in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY — Two train cars were derailed off the tracks Tuesday morning in Tulare County. A Union Pacific spokesperson says that the two train cars went off the tracks in Goshen around 11:00 a.m., and that they were both filled with grains. The train is not on a...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Porterville Recorder

3.2 earthquake east of Porterville

Yes, there was an earthquake east of Porterville on Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey recorded an earthquake that measured 3.2 on the Richter Scale that happened at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The earthquake happened about six miles northeast of Porterville. Numerous residents in Porterville, particularly on the eastside of town, reported they felt the earthquake.
PORTERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy