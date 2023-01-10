ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Erie

By SEAN LAFFERTY
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2vub_0k9oSNEa00

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A $1 million winning ticket from the Pennsylvania Lottery was sold in Erie. It’s one of four top prize winners from the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

According to numerous reports, that ticket was sold at Lucky’s Food Mart in the 700 block of State Street in Erie. The drawing happened Saturday after the 500,000 available tickets sold out.

Mega Millions fever hits Erie

We spoke to a store employee who says the winner has come forward.

“I think it’s like his third or fourth ticket, he tried three or four times, and he finally got his prize.  He will be very happy with the money,” said Balram Deswal, Lucky’s Food Mart.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Lucky’s will get $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

$1M Mega Millions Lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — If you bought a Mega Millions Lottery ticket, then you might want to check your numbers because one lucky person has matched five out of five numbers, earning $1 million. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing include 07 13 14 15 18. The Mega Ball drawn was 09 and the Megaplier […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kqennewsradio.com

$1 MILLION TICKET SOLD IN OREGON, AS MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT CLIMBS

As the Mega Millions jackpot grows to an estimated $1.35 billion, a player in Oregon will be cashing in on a $1 million-dollar winning ticket. A release from the Oregon Lottery said that ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.
OREGON STATE
paonlinecasino.com

PA Lottery Debuts New $50 Scratch Off And Love-Themed Games

Following the success of the PA Lottery‘s first $50 scratch off, another big ticket is in stores now. The Five Million Fabulous Fortune ticket joins the exclusive club of $50 PA Lottery scratchers that offer top prizes of $5 million. Released on Dec. 27, this ritzy-looking ticket offers over...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.1 billion for Tuesday drawing

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.1 billion, with a drawing taking place tonight. The Pennsylvania Lottery says that they’re seeing more ticket sales — and more excitement. Proceeds from the tickets go towards services for the elderly, so this rising jackpot means...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Egg Prices Continue to Increase

(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Updates on Erie’s four new Dunkin’ locations

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Coffee lovers rejoice, four new Dunkin’ Donuts locations are coming to Erie. DALRT Inc., the franchisee for the new locations, released an update on Jan. 11 for when the new Dunkin’ Donuts locations are expected to open up on Buffalo Road, West 26th Street, West 38th Street and in Girard, as well as some […]
ERIE, PA
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania

A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
MOOSIC, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

4 New Dunkin' Locations Coming to Erie Area

Four Dunkin' locations are coming to the Erie area, the franchisee announced Thursday. DALRT Inc. will open a Harborcreek Township location at 4203 Buffalo Rd. near Parker Ave. this spring. Cement has been poured throughout the interior, the rough plumbing and electrical is complete, and framing work is set to...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

City might decline state loan to fix Garrison Run stormwater system

Pennsylvania is offering Erie a multi-million dollar loan for a stormwater project, but the city may say “no thanks.” The proposed loan is worth more than $3.3 million. That money would help rehabilitate a portion of the Garrison Run stormwater system from East 5th to East 12th streets. That system failed several times in July […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Preview the PA Farm Show Army/Navy Cook-Off

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The stage is set for the seventh annual Army/Navy Cook-Off at the 107th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show. The event is a cooking competition, “Iron Chef” style. Those competing will receive a basket of locally sourced ingredients, miscellaneous grocery items, herbs, and spices and 30 minutes to complete four dishes. This year […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Wolf administration announces $3.2 million investment for trail gaps, ATV/snowmobile projects

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, that a $3.2 million investment is being made to help address priority trail gaps and support ATV/snowmobile projects throughout Pennsylvania. According to a release from the DCNR, the grants needed for the project are from the American Rescue Plan Act […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

UPMC to raise minimum starting wage to $18 for employees

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — UPMC announced its plans to increase minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour within the next few years. UPMC made the announcement Thursday, saying the increased wage is an effort to support its workforce, recruit new employees and continue to be the employer of choice in healthcare. The $18 […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

YourErie

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy