ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Andolini's asking for public help to set world record at pizza party

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgErB_0k9oSHwE00

Andolini's Pizzeria, a staple of Tulsa area pizza, is asking for help to set a Guinness World Record at an upcoming pizza party.

The University of Tulsa is hosting the party at the Reynolds Center on Jan. 21 as part of the pregame for TU's men's basketball game against Tulane where they're asking people to come in and simultaneously eat their pizza together within an allotted 15 minute-timeframe. They'll have to eat at minimum 1/4 of a 10-inch pizza and drink a small water to be counted.

They are looking to raise $15,000 and TU is offering game tickets for $5 per person. The first 1,000 participants will get a free souvenir sweatshirt and lanyard, and an additional 1,000 sweatshirts will go to the first 1,000 students.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the official attempt will start at about 5:45 p.m. followed by an after-party until tipoff at 7 p.m.

The whole event will directly benefit Make-A-Wish Oklahoma via sponsor donations. Donations can also be made online .

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Bros. Houligan closing one midtown location

TULSA, Okla. — Bros. Houligan announced on their Facebook they would be closing one of their Tulsa locations. The Tulsa staple is saying goodbye to the East 15th street and South Lewis location, also known as Houligan Corner, after 36 years of business. The final day of operation will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EXPLAINER: Why are Oklahomans paying more for eggs?

TULSA, Okla. — The cost of an incredible, edible egg is tough to stomach lately. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have jumped 49%. “Everything is getting more and more expensive, so we’re trying to cut down to less eggs,” said Breanna Boness.
OKLAHOMA STATE
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy