2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations and events across the Valley
Commemorate MLK Day at Valley events like a march in Phoenix, a candlelight service on Sunday, and the Mesa-East Valley celebrations that include a parade and festival. Here’s where to go.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa OKs 396-unit complex near Gilbert
Opposition to high-density residential projects is common in Mesa, but usually the protests come from neighboring residents – not city staff. At a City Council hearing last month for the proposed 396-unit Millenium Springs apartment complex at Baseline and Recker roads, multiple city departments opposed the project, but no neighbors.
SignalsAZ
Gilbert’s Truck-A-Palooza
Don’t miss your chance to see some of the coolest trucks in town at Gilbert’s annual Truck-A-Palooza event presented by Earnhardt Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on Saturday, January 28. Truck-A-Palooza is a fun and affordable event for the whole family. Come learn about dozens of vehicles, including emergency...
'It's our livelihood': Rio Verde residents protest Scottsdale's decision to stop water supply
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Time is running out for those who live in the Rio Verde Foothills. On January 1, the city of Scottsdale officially stopped transporting water to the community, which means residents are now counting down the days until their taps run dry. On Tuesday, they took...
SignalsAZ
Kick Off a Green New Year with Zero Waste Day
Clean out your attics, closets and garages of unwanted items and dispose of them for reuse, recycling and repurposing at Tempe’s next Zero Waste Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Tempe Fire Training Center, 1340 E. University Drive. Three times a year,...
ABC 15 News
DPS: 5 dead in fiery crash on I-10 near Chandler Boulevard
CHANDLER, AZ — Five people are dead after multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks, crashed and erupted in flames along Interstate 10 near Chandler Boulevard. Helicopter video of the scene showed a large fire involving the vehicles with fire crews working to put out the flames. Arizona Department of Public Safety...
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council approves $300K to help mobile home tenants forced to relocate
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Talk to any resident at the Periwinkle Mobile Home Park in Phoenix, and they’ll tell you they’re scared to end up on the street. Ray Bernier has lived in the park for 15 years. “They expect me to get an apartment with what, my looks?” said Bernier. “I don’t think I’ll get an apartment with my looks. It’s too expensive.” All of the tenants here have been given notice to pack up and move out by the end of May.
ABC 15 News
Serious crash shuts down portion of I-10 near Queen Creek Road
CHANDLER, AZ — A multi-semi-truck crash has shut down a portion of eastbound I-10 near Queen Creek Road in Chandler Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Arizona Department of Transportation video shows multiple semi-trucks involved in the collision. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say there was...
azbex.com
299 Apartments Proposed for 56th St. in E. PHX
Alliance Residential Company has turned in an initial submittal to the City of Phoenix for a 299-unit multifamily development on 4.9 acres at 30 N. 56th Street. The site lies midway between Van Buren and Washington streets. The site for Broadstone 56 is comprised of five adjacent parcels zoned Intermediate...
Phoenix proposing new water-saving measures
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is proposing the first set of new rules and regulations designed to help the city save water in the midst of a record-setting drought, one of which includes stopping the city's geographic growth. Up to now, the city has focused primarily on education...
queencreeksuntimes.com
New women's tower opens at Banner Desert in Mesa
Banner Desert Medical Center opened a new patient tower Jan. 10 dedicated to women’s health and wellness. The tower is adjacent to the existing pediatric patient tower, providing easy access for the unique health care needs of women and children of all ages. The women’s tower, which is part...
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now Closed
Few things can replace perfectly prepared seafood. Whether you’re a fan of smoked fish, grilled octopus, heaps of shrimp, or battered and fried goodies from under the sea, there really is no replicating that of quality seafood. And yet, metro Phoenix isn’t exactly known for its seafood selection. There are a handful of options, but it doesn’t have the same kind of market share as other segments. While Arizona is still close to the Pacific, as well as the Gulf of California (which puts it about as close to the ocean as a state can get without actually touching water), there are only a handful of excellent seafood restaurants to choose from. And now, there is one fewer.
SignalsAZ
Mesa Celebrates Newly Elected Council Members
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, community leaders and residents gathered at the Mesa Arts Center’s (MAC) Virginia G. Piper Theater to witness the swearing-in of Mesa’s newly elected City Councilmembers. Councilmembers Jenn Duff, Alicia Goforth, and Scott Somers representing Districts 4, 5, and 6, respectively were elected to serve four-year terms.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Police Shoot, Kill Two People in Deadly Start to New Year
Just a week into the new year and Phoenix police officers have already shot and killed two people. On January 3, officers shot and killed a man in South Phoenix. Four days later, on January 7, Phoenix officers killed another man, whom police had been searching for after a bloody standoff a day earlier in downtown Phoenix.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing Down 5 Arizona Stores
These closings are part of the company's latest round of layoffs.
AZFamily
DPS: I-10 eastbound still closed after 5 killed in fiery semi-truck crash near Chandler Blvd
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms to Arizona’s Family that at least five people are dead after another semi-truck crash occurred on Interstate 10 in Chandler early Thursday morning. DPS expects the eastbound side of the interstate to remain closed into the afternoon rush hour, with tentative plans to reopen around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said there are no other victims.
'I just think it's really sad': Residents upset after historic Casa Grande domes demolished
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The mystery and legends coming from the Casa Grande domes brought countless people to see them. Now, they’re gone. On Monday, a team to came in and tore down the oddly shaped domes located on Thornton Road just south of Interstate 8 following the approval of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors.
The Brokery to Host Grand Opening at Camelot Homes Paradigm Community
The Brokery will host a Grand Opening event from 4-6pm on Thursday, January 19 at the Camelot Homes Paradigm community (1718 E. Winchcomb Drive, Phoenix, AZ, 85022). Attendees are invited to enjoy food and drinks as they tour the model home at this gated enclave of 12 modern luxury residences in North Phoenix.
AZFamily
Phoenix hospital sets up triage tents as capacity remains high
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix hospital so packed that they’ve set up tents outside their emergency room. It’s leading many to question if they have enough space for patients in central Phoenix. A spokesperson for Dignity Health, which owns St. Joseph’s hospital, said in a statement that...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson
On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
