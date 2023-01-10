Read full article on original website
Lost hikers located
KINGMAN – On Wednesday, January 4 at about 6:40 p.m., the Kingman Police Department responded to the trailhead at Monolith Garden Trail for a report of two lost hikers. The lost hikers, a husband and wife from Oregon and both in their 80s became lost traversing the trail system. The couple started their hike in daylight, prepared for cold and acclimate weather but became concerned as darkness fell and not being able to find the trail.
Gymkhana set for Jan. 14￼
KINGMAN – A Gymkhana will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Entries will close at 9:30 a.m. with the show beginning at 10 a.m.
Havasu Together hosts grand opening￼
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Havasu Together. The 501c3 behind the Farmers Market & Youth market, Havasu Together promotes community growth & enrichment through art & entrepreneurship in Lake Havasu City. Attending the ceremony from left to right were Joelle Dickinson, Dawn Hansen, Regan Robertson, Tara Watkins, Sean Watkins, Gina Smith and Michelle Gardia. Havasu Together is located at 2138 McCulloch Blvd.
City awarded $100,000 WaterSMART grant
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City is set to receive $100,000 in funding to upgrade the water utility's residential and commercial meters. The city was one of 82 applicants selected by the Bureau of Reclamation for its WaterSMART Small-Scale Water Efficiency Projects grants this month. The grant will go toward...
One injured in ATV rollover
LAKE HAVASU CITY – On Monday, Jan. 9 at approximately 11 a.m., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the area west of Sara Park outside of Lake Havasu City in reference to an ATV crash. According to an MCSO spokesperson, a single adult female was operating...
Assembly of new boat cause for excitement, relief
BULLHEAD CITY — Brea Chiodini watched patiently — and nervously — as a crew from Adonis Yachts performed the assembly of Laughlin River Tours’ Grand Celebration in the parking lot of Bullhead Community Park. “I absolutely thought this day might never come,” she said as she...
Latest Signed Agreement Bounces Altitude Park into Lake Havasu
Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Local Entrepreneur for Third Arizona Location. January 12, 2023 // Franchising.com // LAKE HAVASU, Ariz. – Altitude Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment concepts, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to leap into Lake Havasu as the go-to location for active family fun and entertainment. Local entrepreneurs, Bill and Liz Renfro will introduce the energetic brand to Mojave County.
Organizers Anticipate Circus-Like Atmosphere at Quartzsite
To liken the forthcoming Quartzsite Sports, Vacation and RV Show coming to the little desert town of Quartzsite, Ariz., to the circus coming to town is not disingenuous. Both are held in a giant tent but, instead of animals and clowns, the show features RVs for sale, home goods, RV repairs, RV upgrades and more.
Bridge rehab project underway
NEEDLES — Motorists traveling State Route 95 between Arizona and Needles should plan for delays as the Colorado River Bridge Rehabilitation Project began its construction on the Needles Bridge began last week. The State Route 95 Needles Bridge was built in 1978. The purpose of this project is to...
SARA Park Is A Havasu Treasure And Has Some Tales To Tell
A few years after the London Bridge was comfortably ensconced over the Bridgewater Channel in Lake Havasu City, an open space south of the community began to develop. The history of SARA Park is more than history, it’s a tale of how things were in the not-too-distant past. Longtime...
3 counties sue to block Queen Creek water deal
Three western Arizona counties last week filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for approving Queen Creek’s $21-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farms in Cibola. The counties of Mohave, LaPaz and Yuma also asked the court to stop the transfer until the bureau...
Volunteers sought for clean up project￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will be partnering with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Mohave County Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement (ERACE), State Trust, and other local agencies in an on-going effort to clean up our desert and investigate/prosecute illegal dumping. Each year more and more dumpsites are located, and litter scattered across our beautiful lands.
No more Dollar Stores for Kingman￼
First, I just want say ‘thank you’ to Travis Lingenfelter for his stand against the invasion of the Dollar General stores here in Kingman. I know many people who leave Kingman to go to Bullhead City or even Las Vegas to go shopping. That is ridiculous. The county supervisors need to stop this nonsense! We need grocery stores, department stores and other decent retail businesses, not more Dollar Stores! Kingman lags way behind the other towns in Mohave County in this area. Sounds like we need some new supervisors!
Man arrested for pointing weapon at passing vehicles
LITTLEFIELD – Reports that a man brandishing a handgun was pointing the weapon at passing vehicles drew Mohave County Sheriff’s Office response to Highway 91 in the Littlefield area in extreme northwest Arizona at about 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said authorities were...
Tiny T-bird changes tabled at board meeting
BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District governing board tabled proposed changes to its Tiny T-Birds Early Childcare Center Monday night, changes that would have seen tuition raised and an adjustment in enrollment priorities. The Tiny T-Birds program offers childcare from infancy to preschool, aided by...
TV district to test expansion upgrades for Lake Havasu starting today￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved funding in their FY23 budget for upgrading and expanding the County’s Television District into the Lake Havasu City area. “There are many residents on the south side and even some centrally located in Lake Havasu who cannot get TV service; however, they are paying roughly between $10-$20 a year for it on their property tax bills,” Supervisor Buster Johnson stated. “In order to be able to provide all of Lake Havasu City with service, we put it into this year’s budget to build another TV tower in Lake Havasu to provide more coverage to those underserved areas,” Johnson continued. A recent update however, by the Mohave County Television service provider, WECOM, to the Supervisor’s office, outlined why the original plan would no longer be an option.
Pitchfork Market slated for Jan. 15￼
KINGMAN – Head down to Beale Celebrations, located at 201 N. Fourth St., for the Pitchfork Market – an indoor famers market on Sunday, Jan. 15. Enjoy art, jewelry, baked goods, home decor, clothing, crafts, and so much more all from local vendors. Food trucks will be located outside on Fourth St. The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 623-249-1157 for more information.
Our Shabby Shack hosts grand opening￼
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Our Shabby Shack & Book Exchange located at 2029 McCulloch Blvd. N. Havasu’s only bookstore, baby store, toy store, giftshop. Open 7 days a week, Our Shabby Shack & Book Exchange love helping its customers find the perfect item. Attending the ceremony from left to right were Michelle Gardia, Mayor Cal Sheehy, Mark Ray, Kyra Griess, Cody Griess, Gwen Ray, Denise Griess, Rick Griess, Stacy Landoni, Kara Chambers and Theresa Crowell.
Swivel & Sway hosts grand opening￼
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Swivel & Sway Ballroom Dance, LLC to celebrate its grand opening. Swivel & Sway offers group classes, private lessons, dance events, practice parties, private group classes and a fun and friendly atmosphere! Located at 62 S. Lake Havasu Ave. Attending the ceremony from left to right were Tom Otero, Alex Fernandes, Ron Mohr, MaryJoe Mohr, Owen Roberts, Mike Roberts, Karen Roberts – Owner, Spencer Butler, Nina Davis, Patti Telander, Lyn Wiskowski, Brian Hale and Audrey Hoyt.
Three treated for fentanyl overdose
BULLHEAD CITY — Three people were treated for fentanyl poisoning Saturday night after apparently ingesting the deadly drug that had been mixed with another illegal substance. According to reports from the Bullhead City Police Department, emergency personnel were called to a residence in the 1800 block of Hualapai Drive...
