AMD Ryzen 5 7600
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. What's clear is that AMD Zen 4's position has been strengthened since our launch reviews. The more affordable...
Intel video shows upcoming Raptor Lake CPU hitting 6GHz out of the box
What just happened? Intel has given a demo of the Raptor Lake CPU that it confirmed in September can hit 6GHz straight out of the box. The company said it still can't reveal the official name of the processor, though we're pretty certain this will be the Core i9-13900KS. Speaking...
Millions of Android phone owners urged to check settings as soon as possible
GOOGLE has issued a major update for owners of the company's top smartphone. It's worth installing right away so that you've got all the latest features and fixes. The January 2023 update for the Google Pixel 7 is now available for everyone to download. It introduces fixes and changes to...
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off
In context: Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.
How to transfer photos from Android to a computer
Whether you use a top Android phone or a budget one, you probably take pictures with it. While watching them on your phone's screen is perfectly fine, you might want to transfer them to your computer. Once those photos are on your computer, you can edit them, view them on a larger screen, or save them. There are several ways to achieve this, but some are specific to some brands or don't always work with Macs.
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
Engadget
Google decouples some Android accessibility features from OS updates
Has broken out some accessibility features into a separate app. Switch Access has graduated from the Android Accessibility Suite and it's now available through the Play Store. Offering Switch Access features via a separate app could allow Google to roll out more frequent updates instead of having to do so at the OS level.
CNET
Is It Time to Replace Your iPhone Battery? Here's How to Find Out
No matter how well you take care of your iPhone, you'll eventually run into issues. While you can live with a cracked screen or a foggy camera, there are inevitable internal hardware problems that might make your device difficult to use. And that includes a faulty or old battery. If...
Roku is making its own TVs, set to launch this spring
Something to look forward to: Starting in 2008, Roku released the "Roku DVP," its first streaming box. In 2014, following a large media streaming boom, Roku collaborated with TCL and Hisense to release the first "Roku TV." This year, Roku now plans to release an in-house line of televisions. Since...
The Windows Club
How to use Bionic Reading in Firefox on Windows 11/10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to use Bionic Reading in Firefox on Windows 11/10. Bionic Reading (invented by Renato Casutt) is an interesting method in which the most concise parts of words (called artificial fixation points) are highlighted that help to guide your eyes over the text. In simple words, the first few letters (say 2,3, etc.) or different parts of the words available in a text or paragraph are made bold (like The Windows Club) to focus on reading. So, instead of reading an entire word, your mind can remember the whole word quickly which can also be a bit helpful in speed reading.
The Verge
Google’s bringing new features to older versions of Android
Google is taking another shot at bringing new features to phones that haven’t gotten OS updates in years. It’s releasing something called the “Extension Software Developer Kit,” which should let developers use features like Android 13’s new photo picker in apps running on some versions of Android 11 and 12. In a blog post announcing the change, the company says the feature lets it “extend the support of certain platform functionality to existing Android versions.”
15 ChromeOS tips and tricks for your new Chromebook
Chromebooks make wonderful computers for many people due to their relatively low price tags and ease of use. Our favorite Chromebooks add other great features to the Chromebook experience, such as a touchscreen, included stylus, or a fingerprint sensor. ChromeOS, the operating system on Chromebooks, has many fun and useful features that make for a great user experience. Here are our favorite ChromeOS features that every Chromebook user should know.
Samsung to reveal Galaxy S23 trio at February 1 Unpacked event
Highly anticipated: Samsung has just announced that it will be hosting the next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 in San Francisco, making it its first in-person event in three years. The company didn't mention which products it plans to unveil, but the Galaxy S23 series is all but certain to make an appearance, judging by the past few years.
TechSpot
Microsoft's Surface Duo 3 will be a traditional foldable instead of a dual-screen smartphone, sources say
In brief: Microsoft's next Surface Duo will not be a true dual-screen device like previous efforts, at least if the latest rumblings from the rumor mill prove accurate. Sources familiar with the company's plans told Windows Central that after a year of experimenting and prototyping, Microsoft has decided to switch to a more traditional foldable display design with a 180-degree hinge and an external cover display.
makeuseof.com
How to Use XSLT to Display XML Data on an HTML Webpage
XML is a language used to structure, store, and exchange data. XSLT is another language that allows you to transform your XML data into other formats, such as HTML.
Android Authority
Galaxy S23 leak suggests base storage is going up this year
Goodbye, 128GB storage for the more premium Galaxy S23 flagships. The RAM and storage options for the Galaxy S23 series have leaked. The Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra might get a base storage bump. The names of the official colorways have also leaked. Samsung may have accidentally leaked...
TechSpot
