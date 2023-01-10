Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
D'Andre Swift won't need surgery; Dan Campbell doesn't 'want to go to any funerals'
D'Andre Swift played most of this season with ankle and shoulder injuries, but the third-year Detroit Lions running back said he will not require surgery this offseason. "Long year," Swift told the Free Press during locker room cleanout Monday. "Just blessed to be able to go out there and compete with the guys...
Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer
Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
CBS Sports
Ex-NFL RB Peyton Hillis still in intensive care after swimming accident, kidneys 'a great concern,' per report
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remains in critical condition after a swimming accident on Jan. 5 in Pensacola, Florida, according to WREG.com in Memphis. He is reportedly continuing to deal with kidney issues despite minor improvements and remains in a hospital's intensive care unit after being helicoptered over. Hillis also sustained lung damage per reports. Alyssa Orange of KNWA of Fox24 in Arkansas initially reported that Hillis was on a ventilator and unconscious in the ICU.
Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
Detroit Lions make decision on Jared Goff’s future with the team
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are coming off an extremely surprising 9-8 season in which they were in playoff
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Missed Opportunities vs Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses the miscues that led to the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.
chatsports.com
Packers sign 13 players, including QB Danny Etling and 3 new players, to futures deals
The Green Bay Packers signed 13 players to the team’s 90-man offseason roster on Tuesday. Of the 13 players, 10 were with the Packers’ practice squad during the 2022 season. The three newcomers are kicker Parker White, safety James Wiggins and cornerback Tyrell Ford. The Packers also brought...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Today: Here's what the first two rounds should look like in 2023 drafts
The 2022 NFL regular season is now officially finished, but we already started looking ahead to 2023 last week. I gave you my way-too-early rankings for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end in last week's newsletter, and having just completed my first 2023 mock draft, now is as good a time as any to try to get a sense of what the top of the draft should look like.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: Here's the ideal situation for the Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall selection
Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
Yardbarker
3 Perfect Candidates to Replace Ben Johnson as Detroit Lions’ Offensive Coordinator
After the fantastic season, the Detroit Lions have had , many are concerned with the news that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson could leave for a head coaching position. With the Lions’ offense’s emergence and Jared Goff reestablishing himself as a top-ten NFL quarterback, many teams have seen Johnson’s value and are avidly pursuing him. Interviewing with three teams, Lions fans may get the news on Johnson sooner rather than later. With the Houston Texans today, the Indianapolis Colts tomorrow, and the Carolina Panthers sometime next week, Johnson has many organizations and fan bases trying to lure him away.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Colts trade up to pick Bryce Young at No. 1; Raiders reload at QB with Will Levis
The Colts have to make a move that shakes the bedrock of their organization, and it can be by way of trading to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select a quarterback. That's precisely what they do here. And what are the Raiders going to do...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson to play vs. Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend? Chances not looking good, per report
Despite Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out Jackson returning for Sunday night's wild-card playoff game against the Bengals. The Ravens' starting quarterback has not played since Week 13 after suffering a PCL sprain. Jackson's status for Super Wild Card Weekend is not looking good....
CBS Sports
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Fills versatile role with new club
McCloud went without a target across 12 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. McCloud had played north of 40 percent of the snaps on offense in each of the 49ers' previous four games, but with Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) returning to action for the regular-season finale, McCloud saw his role get downsized. The 26-year-old is slated to serve as a depth piece within the 49ers' receiving corps heading into the postseason, with McCloud most likely to provide his biggest impact in the return game for the duration of San Francisco's postseason run. He appeared in all 17 games during the regular season, logging 243 receiving yards, 78 rushing yards, two total touchdowns and 955 combined return yards.
Chargers WR Mike Williams (back) questionable vs. Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams is listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s night’s AFC wild-card playoff game against
CBS Sports
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Not practicing Thursday
McKenzie (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. McKenzie was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, so what he's able to do Friday will be a key indicator regarding his availability for Sunday's playoff opener against the Dolphins. If McKenzie is limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for Khalil Shakir and Cole Beasley, while the Bills could also choose to add WR depth via the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Another Pro Bowl season
Juszczyk carried once for three yards and recorded a 26-yard reception in Sunday's 38-13 win over the Cardinals. The fullback finished the regular season with 26 rushing yards and a touchdown to go with 200 receiving yards and another score across 16 games. His contributions as a pass catcher and as a pivotal blocker in the run game earned Juszczyk his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl nod. Juszczyk is under contract with San Francisco through 2025, and though he's viewed as a critical piece in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme, the 31-year-old offers minimal value to fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Giants' Fabian Moreau: Logs career-high tackle mark
Racked up 66 tackles (16 solo) and 10 pass defenses over 14 regular-season contests. Moreau led New York with 10 pass defenses, and he tallied a career-high 66 tackles despite playing nearly 300 fewer defensive snaps than he did with Atlanta last season. The veteran cornerback held steady as the campaign progressed, averaging 5.6 tackles between Weeks 13 and 17 before resting during the Giants' regular-season finale. Moreau began the campaign on New York's practice squad before signing to the active roster in late September and subsequently ascending to a starting role. He'll be a free agent after the season.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Practices in full
Thompson (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, head coach Mike McDaniel indicated Monday that Thompson sustained "some bumps and bruises" during the Dolphins' Week 18 win over the Jets, but the quarterback's ankle injury didn't prevent him from participating fully Wednesday. Meanwhile, McDaniel told Louis-Jacques that the Dolphins are currently preparing for Thompson to start Sunday's wild-card game against the Bills, with Teddy Bridgewater still working his way back from a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand as well as a knee issue. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and won't be available this weekend.
