Detroit, MI

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer

Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Ex-NFL RB Peyton Hillis still in intensive care after swimming accident, kidneys 'a great concern,' per report

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remains in critical condition after a swimming accident on Jan. 5 in Pensacola, Florida, according to WREG.com in Memphis. He is reportedly continuing to deal with kidney issues despite minor improvements and remains in a hospital's intensive care unit after being helicoptered over. Hillis also sustained lung damage per reports. Alyssa Orange of KNWA of Fox24 in Arkansas initially reported that Hillis was on a ventilator and unconscious in the ICU.
PENSACOLA, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.

The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Today: Here's what the first two rounds should look like in 2023 drafts

The 2022 NFL regular season is now officially finished, but we already started looking ahead to 2023 last week. I gave you my way-too-early rankings for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end in last week's newsletter, and having just completed my first 2023 mock draft, now is as good a time as any to try to get a sense of what the top of the draft should look like.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Draft: Here's the ideal situation for the Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall selection

Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

3 Perfect Candidates to Replace Ben Johnson as Detroit Lions’ Offensive Coordinator

After the fantastic season, the Detroit Lions have had , many are concerned with the news that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson could leave for a head coaching position. With the Lions’ offense’s emergence and Jared Goff reestablishing himself as a top-ten NFL quarterback, many teams have seen Johnson’s value and are avidly pursuing him. Interviewing with three teams, Lions fans may get the news on Johnson sooner rather than later. With the Houston Texans today, the Indianapolis Colts tomorrow, and the Carolina Panthers sometime next week, Johnson has many organizations and fan bases trying to lure him away.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Fills versatile role with new club

McCloud went without a target across 12 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. McCloud had played north of 40 percent of the snaps on offense in each of the 49ers' previous four games, but with Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) returning to action for the regular-season finale, McCloud saw his role get downsized. The 26-year-old is slated to serve as a depth piece within the 49ers' receiving corps heading into the postseason, with McCloud most likely to provide his biggest impact in the return game for the duration of San Francisco's postseason run. He appeared in all 17 games during the regular season, logging 243 receiving yards, 78 rushing yards, two total touchdowns and 955 combined return yards.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Not practicing Thursday

McKenzie (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. McKenzie was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, so what he's able to do Friday will be a key indicator regarding his availability for Sunday's playoff opener against the Dolphins. If McKenzie is limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for Khalil Shakir and Cole Beasley, while the Bills could also choose to add WR depth via the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports

49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Another Pro Bowl season

Juszczyk carried once for three yards and recorded a 26-yard reception in Sunday's 38-13 win over the Cardinals. The fullback finished the regular season with 26 rushing yards and a touchdown to go with 200 receiving yards and another score across 16 games. His contributions as a pass catcher and as a pivotal blocker in the run game earned Juszczyk his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl nod. Juszczyk is under contract with San Francisco through 2025, and though he's viewed as a critical piece in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme, the 31-year-old offers minimal value to fantasy managers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Fabian Moreau: Logs career-high tackle mark

Racked up 66 tackles (16 solo) and 10 pass defenses over 14 regular-season contests. Moreau led New York with 10 pass defenses, and he tallied a career-high 66 tackles despite playing nearly 300 fewer defensive snaps than he did with Atlanta last season. The veteran cornerback held steady as the campaign progressed, averaging 5.6 tackles between Weeks 13 and 17 before resting during the Giants' regular-season finale. Moreau began the campaign on New York's practice squad before signing to the active roster in late September and subsequently ascending to a starting role. He'll be a free agent after the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Practices in full

Thompson (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, head coach Mike McDaniel indicated Monday that Thompson sustained "some bumps and bruises" during the Dolphins' Week 18 win over the Jets, but the quarterback's ankle injury didn't prevent him from participating fully Wednesday. Meanwhile, McDaniel told Louis-Jacques that the Dolphins are currently preparing for Thompson to start Sunday's wild-card game against the Bills, with Teddy Bridgewater still working his way back from a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand as well as a knee issue. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and won't be available this weekend.

