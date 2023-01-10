YUMA - Still, waiting for Cupid? Yuma Main Library has been announcing its new Married in Yuma class. The class will Learn more about one of the most colorful chapters of Yuma’s history - the “no waiting” era when Cupid worked overtime to marry thousands of couples each year. Lovers can join the program on January 25th, 2023 at 10:00 am.

