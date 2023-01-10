Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Organizers get ready for the Tucson Jazz Festival
Pima County approves new lease for space tourism company World View. Tucson area groups are working to keep firefighters safe. Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won't be held this year. The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on Jan. 8, 2011, has been canceled this year.
Tucson Rodeo Parade in need of volunteers
The Tucson Rodeo Parade is looking for volunteers in time for the February event and for the museum's opening January.
Tucson harvesting rainwater as part of its 80 year water master plan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With all the water now pouring through California, it’s too bad it can’t be harnessed and utilized in an extreme drought. Some Californians, like the Sierra Club, are talking about new and expensive infrastructure to harness it, store it in big reservoirs and use as needed.
Tucson City Council votes to increase the Tucson Water rate
The Tucson City Council voted unanimously to increase the Tucson Water CAP surcharge by 30 cents starting February.
35 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 12-16 🎶📚👻
It's a weekend of live jazz and trapeze artists, thanks to the Tucson Jazz Festival and the Zoppé Family Circus. What else? A literacy event at Mission Garden, séances, Lunar New Year, and it's the last weekend for the light show at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. ✨. Of...
"Married in Yuma", presented at Yuma Main Library
YUMA - Still, waiting for Cupid? Yuma Main Library has been announcing its new Married in Yuma class. The class will Learn more about one of the most colorful chapters of Yuma’s history - the “no waiting” era when Cupid worked overtime to marry thousands of couples each year. Lovers can join the program on January 25th, 2023 at 10:00 am.
8 Best Tucson Neighborhoods for 2023 (By a Local)
As a born-and-raised Tucson local, I’m here to share insight on the 8 best Tucson neighborhoods. Learn about each area’s proximity to downtown, local attractions, and median home costs in each neighborhood. I also cover school districts and safety for those interested in moving to the Old Pueblo.
Street racing and sideshows continue to occur in Tucson
In September of last year, nearly 200 people were arrested for street racing. Although many arrests were made, street racing and sideshows continue to occur at intersections and parking lots.
Old Tucson's new 'Western Experience' runs Jan. 26 - May 7
The park will be open this spring season Thursdays - Sundays, 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets begin at $34 for adults, with discounts for children ages 5-11 available for $17.
Tucson-Area Nonprofit Aims to Build Tiny Homes for Homeless People as Unsheltered Homelessness Continues to Grow
Advocates and nonprofits in Tucson, Arizona, are raising $1.4 million to operate a tiny home village for the region’s unhoused as federal data shows the number of people sleeping outside continues to grow. The Homing Project, a nonprofit operated by co-founders Kristin Olson-Garewal and Raj Garewal, told the Arizona...
The History of Kartchner Caverns State Park
Have you ever wondered how the natural cave Kartchner Caverns became a treasured part of Cochise County? Two men, more than two decades, and one well-guarded secret brought this incredible natural wonder to the public. HOW IT ALL BEGAN. In the fall of 1974, two men were hiking the Whetstone...
'I just think it's really sad': Residents upset after historic Casa Grande domes demolished
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The mystery and legends coming from the Casa Grande domes brought countless people to see them. Now, they’re gone. On Monday, a team to came in and tore down the oddly shaped domes located on Thornton Road just south of Interstate 8 following the approval of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors.
Governor Katie Hobbs gives encore state of the state address in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a different kind of state of the state address in Tucson today, different from what we’ve been hearing for the past 15 years or so, where they had been more business driven, this one today was more socially driven. Gov. Katie...
ECRMC Department Closures Prompt Call to Action
EL CENTRO – The closing of El Centro Regional Medical Center’s pediatric and obstetric departments has mobilized a wide swath of the Valley community, including a wide range of physicians and local leaders, who have vowed to ramp up pressure on hospital officials in an effort to prevent any further reduction in services.
Local groups tackle human trafficking in the Desert Southwest
Human trafficking in Arizona starts as early as 13 years old, according to the McCain Institute Arizona Combatting Human Trafficking team that advocates for long-lasting solutions to ending human trafficking. The post Local groups tackle human trafficking in the Desert Southwest appeared first on KYMA.
Remembering Lydia Reis - Tucson's Umbrella Lady
Local Tucsonans know the Umbrella Lady seen in many different areas. Many have asked why she walked and where she lived, and a past landlord shared what she knows.
Educators react to Governor’s school plans
Education is a key part of the agenda for new Governor Katie Hobbs. KGUN 9 on Your Side talked to educators at the public school—and university level about the Governor’s proposals.
Casa Grande Domes finally demolished
CASA GRANDE — After years of being in limbo, one of Pinal County’s most famous curiosities has finally been demolished, with cleanup expected to continue throughout the week. Work crews arrived at the Casa Grande Domes, on Thornton Road south of the city, on Monday to begin demolition...
Tucson Rent Report: January 2023
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 9, 2023 -- Apartment List reports that currently, the overall median rent in the city stands at $1,242, roughly the same as last month. Prices remain up 5.9% year-over-year. Read on to learn more about what’s been happening in the Tucson rental market and how it compares to trends throughout the nation as a whole.
Davis-Monthan 2023 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show March 25-26
The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show is coming back to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Saturday, March 25 - Sunday, March 26.
