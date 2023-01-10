Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Former Vikings QB Expects MIN to Lose vs. Giants
NFL pundits and personalities are racing the Wildcard docket of football games to nominate potential upsets, and the Minnesota Vikings are a popular victim. The Vikings host the New York Giants on Sunday, a New York team that hasn’t reached the postseason since 2016. Minnesota is a three-point favorite to advance onward in the playoffs.
Packers WR has blunt response to Aaron Rodgers question
While Allen Lazard initially signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after going not getting selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, he was waived before the season began. So, for all intents and purposes, the Green Bay Packers is the only NFL organization he’s ever played for. But when the next NFL season kicks off, Lazard doesn’t know if that will still be true.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Quay Walker's Ejection vs. Lions
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Missed Opportunities vs Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses the miscues that led to the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.
Packers sign 13 players, including QB Danny Etling and 3 new players, to futures deals
The Green Bay Packers signed 13 players to the team’s 90-man offseason roster on Tuesday. Of the 13 players, 10 were with the Packers’ practice squad during the 2022 season. The three newcomers are kicker Parker White, safety James Wiggins and cornerback Tyrell Ford. The Packers also brought...
Green Bay Packers draw the most fans to Lambeau Field in five years
Football fans turn out in large numbers to see Packers and opponents at Lambeau Field.
Nathaniel Hackett could return to Green Bay Packers in prominent role
The Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett in 2022 hoping the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator could lure Aaron Rodgers to
Green Bay Nation: Packers season comes to a disappointing close, lose to Lions 20-16
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers couldn’t complete their improbable playoff push and lost to the Detroit Lions 20-16 during Sunday Night Football. In the season finale of Green Bay Nation, Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the Packers struggled to play complementary football and missed […]
Falcons' MyCole Pruitt: Career-high year in receiving
Pruitt caught 16 of 21 targets for 150 yards and four scores across 13 appearances during the 2022 campaign. Pruitt signed with Atlanta's practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster. However, following Kyle Pitts' knee injury in Week 11, Pruitt stepped up and made the most of his increased opportunity. He caught 12 of 17 targets for 119 yards and three touchdowns over the final six games of the season and ended the campaign with career highs in receptions, targets, receiving yards and touchdowns. The veteran tight end will be a free agent this offseason, but a return to Atlanta could be in the cards given his solid production and head coach Arthur Smith's proclivity for utilizing tight ends.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur open to Nathaniel Hackett return, endorses DC Joe Barry
When speaking to the media, head coach Matt LaFleur said he is open to the possibility of former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett coming back to his staff. The latter left last offseason to become the Broncos’ head coach, a move which did not end well, to say the least. Hackett was fired before the season – his first as a bench boss – had come to an end with the Broncos falling well short of expectations, particularly on offense.
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Fills versatile role with new club
McCloud went without a target across 12 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. McCloud had played north of 40 percent of the snaps on offense in each of the 49ers' previous four games, but with Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) returning to action for the regular-season finale, McCloud saw his role get downsized. The 26-year-old is slated to serve as a depth piece within the 49ers' receiving corps heading into the postseason, with McCloud most likely to provide his biggest impact in the return game for the duration of San Francisco's postseason run. He appeared in all 17 games during the regular season, logging 243 receiving yards, 78 rushing yards, two total touchdowns and 955 combined return yards.
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Another Pro Bowl season
Juszczyk carried once for three yards and recorded a 26-yard reception in Sunday's 38-13 win over the Cardinals. The fullback finished the regular season with 26 rushing yards and a touchdown to go with 200 receiving yards and another score across 16 games. His contributions as a pass catcher and as a pivotal blocker in the run game earned Juszczyk his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl nod. Juszczyk is under contract with San Francisco through 2025, and though he's viewed as a critical piece in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme, the 31-year-old offers minimal value to fantasy managers.
Bengals' Trenton Irwin: Fails to build on two-TD game
Irwin played 12 of the Bengals' 64 snaps on offense and finished with one catch for 12 yards on two targets in Sunday's 27-16 win over the Ravens. In his last outing Week 16 against the Patriots, Irwin registered three catches for 45 yards and two touchdowns, but his production predictably took a step back in the regular-season finale while Cincinnati had all of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd available and at full health. Heading into this weekend's rematch with the Ravens in the wild-card round of the postseason, Irwin will likely maintain a limited role as the Bengals' No. 4 wideout.
Titans' Caleb Shudak: Gets another deal with Titans
Tennessee signed Shudak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Shudak signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. The rookie then landed on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury in mid August, and he was not activated by Tennessee until Nov. 26. Shudak made his NFL debut Week 12 in place of injured starting kicker Randy Bullock, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try. The 25-year-old Shudak finished the season on the team's practice squad, and he'll look for another chance to make the active roster during the 2023 offseason.
Giants' Fabian Moreau: Logs career-high tackle mark
Racked up 66 tackles (16 solo) and 10 pass defenses over 14 regular-season contests. Moreau led New York with 10 pass defenses, and he tallied a career-high 66 tackles despite playing nearly 300 fewer defensive snaps than he did with Atlanta last season. The veteran cornerback held steady as the campaign progressed, averaging 5.6 tackles between Weeks 13 and 17 before resting during the Giants' regular-season finale. Moreau began the campaign on New York's practice squad before signing to the active roster in late September and subsequently ascending to a starting role. He'll be a free agent after the season.
Al Michaels compares calling 'Thursday Night Football' to selling a used car after first season with Amazon
Broadcasting legend Al Michaels has finished up his first season calling NFL "Thursday Night Football" games for Amazon, and the overall result was a mixed bag. Michaels was his usual self, which is to say good. Color commentator Kirk Herbstreit was solid for an broadcaster with a background located almost entirely in the realm of college football. The production values were immense outside of some sound engineering hiccups, which is no surprise given the amount Amazon has invested.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
