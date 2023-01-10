Pruitt caught 16 of 21 targets for 150 yards and four scores across 13 appearances during the 2022 campaign. Pruitt signed with Atlanta's practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster. However, following Kyle Pitts' knee injury in Week 11, Pruitt stepped up and made the most of his increased opportunity. He caught 12 of 17 targets for 119 yards and three touchdowns over the final six games of the season and ended the campaign with career highs in receptions, targets, receiving yards and touchdowns. The veteran tight end will be a free agent this offseason, but a return to Atlanta could be in the cards given his solid production and head coach Arthur Smith's proclivity for utilizing tight ends.

